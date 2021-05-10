Ranking movers: Popyrin soars to new career-high

Alexei Popyrin is now Australia's No.4-ranked man after rising to a new career-high of No.61 this week.

Monday 10 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin's impressive on-court performances have been rewarded with a new career-high ranking.

The 21-year-old Australian, who has built a 15-8 win-loss record so far this season, rises 15 spots to No.61 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings after reaching the third round in Madrid last week as a qualifier.

Popyrin overtakes compatriot Jordan Thompson to become the fourth highest-ranked Aussie man. Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian man at world No.23, improving one spot after also reaching the Madrid third round.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.23+1
John MillmanNo.420
Nick KyrgiosNo.560
Alexei PopyrinNo.61+15
Jordan ThompsonNo.62-1
James DuckworthNo.1010
Christopher O'ConnellNo.127+1
Marc PolmansNo.1470
Alex BoltNo.194-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.201-1
Women's singles

After a finals appearance in Madrid, Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. Barty's total ranking points now exceed 10,000, putting her 2440 ahead of No.2-ranked Naomi Osaka.

Storm Sanders rises to a new career-high of No.165 this week after reaching the second round at an ITF tournament in America, while Olivia Gadecki jumps 43 spots to No.525 after winning her first professional singles title in Turkey.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.80-2
Astra SharmaNo.117+2
Sam StosurNo.124+1
Maddison InglisNo.134-2
Lizette CabreraNo.147-1
Priscilla HonNo.161-2
Storm SandersNo.165+1
Arina RodionovaNo.1680
Ellen PerezNo.233+4
Men's doubles

Marc Polmans is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings for the second consecutive week.

The 24-year-old from Melbourne rises seven spots to No.116 after claiming back-to-back ATP Challenger titles with Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the Czech Republic.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.27+1
Luke SavilleNo.35-1
Max PurcellNo.45+1
Alex de MinaurNo.64+1
Matthew EbdenNo.72+1
John-Patrick SmithNo.750
Matt ReidNo.99+1
Marc PolmansNo.116+7
James DuckworthNo.2180
Scott PuodziunasNo.219+1
Women's doubles

Ellen Perez improves four places to No.43 in the latest WTA doubles rankings after reaching the Madrid quarterfinals.

Storm Sanders had a great week too, winning her 13th career ITF doubles title alongside American Caty McNally in Charleston. Despite her title-winning run, Sanders drops one spot in this week's rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.170
Ellen PerezNo.43+4
Sam StosurNo.57-4
Storm SandersNo.64-1
Arina RodionovaNo.71+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.111-1
Monique AdamczakNo.119-2
Astra SharmaNo.124-1
Lizette CabreraNo.1800
Alison BaiNo.183-10

