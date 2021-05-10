Ranking movers: Popyrin soars to new career-high

Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin's impressive on-court performances have been rewarded with a new career-high ranking.

The 21-year-old Australian, who has built a 15-8 win-loss record so far this season, rises 15 spots to No.61 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings after reaching the third round in Madrid last week as a qualifier.

Popyrin overtakes compatriot Jordan Thompson to become the fourth highest-ranked Aussie man. Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian man at world No.23, improving one spot after also reaching the Madrid third round.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.23 +1 John Millman No.42 0 Nick Kyrgios No.56 0 Alexei Popyrin No.61 +15 Jordan Thompson No.62 -1 James Duckworth No.101 0 Christopher O'Connell No.127 +1 Marc Polmans No.147 0 Alex Bolt No.194 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.201 -1

Women's singles

After a finals appearance in Madrid, Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. Barty's total ranking points now exceed 10,000, putting her 2440 ahead of No.2-ranked Naomi Osaka.

Storm Sanders rises to a new career-high of No.165 this week after reaching the second round at an ITF tournament in America, while Olivia Gadecki jumps 43 spots to No.525 after winning her first professional singles title in Turkey.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.80 -2 Astra Sharma No.117 +2 Sam Stosur No.124 +1 Maddison Inglis No.134 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.147 -1 Priscilla Hon No.161 -2 Storm Sanders No.165 +1 Arina Rodionova No.168 0 Ellen Perez No.233 +4

Men's doubles

Marc Polmans is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings for the second consecutive week.

The 24-year-old from Melbourne rises seven spots to No.116 after claiming back-to-back ATP Challenger titles with Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the Czech Republic.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.27 +1 Luke Saville No.35 -1 Max Purcell No.45 +1 Alex de Minaur No.64 +1 Matthew Ebden No.72 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.75 0 Matt Reid No.99 +1 Marc Polmans No.116 +7 James Duckworth No.218 0 Scott Puodziunas No.219 +1

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez improves four places to No.43 in the latest WTA doubles rankings after reaching the Madrid quarterfinals.

Storm Sanders had a great week too, winning her 13th career ITF doubles title alongside American Caty McNally in Charleston. Despite her title-winning run, Sanders drops one spot in this week's rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.17 0 Ellen Perez No.43 +4 Sam Stosur No.57 -4 Storm Sanders No.64 -1 Arina Rodionova No.71 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.111 -1 Monique Adamczak No.119 -2 Astra Sharma No.124 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.180 0 Alison Bai No.183 -10

