De Minaur, Barty headline Aussies in action

Barcelona, Spain
Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson lead the Aussie charge at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona this week.
De Minaur is the No.14 seed in the singles draw and receives an opening-round bye, while Thompson faces French veteran Richard Gasquet in the first round.
Aussies in action - Barcelona
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)
Belgrade, Serbia
John Millman and Alexei Popyrin are competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade this week.
Seventh-seeded Millman faces Serbian wildcard Danilo Petrovic, with Popyrin to play a qualifier in the first round.
Aussies in action - Belgrade
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[7] John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Danilo Petrovic (SRB)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Qualifier
Men's doubles, first round
John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)
Stuttgart, Germany
Ash Barty returns to action in Stuttgart this week. It marks the first time the world No.1 has competed on European red clay since claiming the Roland Garros title in 2019.
Barty has a first-round singles bye at the WTA 500 tournament.
Aussies in action - Stuttgart
COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[1] Ash Barty v Bye
Women's doubles, first round
Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)