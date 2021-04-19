De Minaur, Barty headline Aussies in action

Barcelona, Spain

Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson lead the Aussie charge at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona this week.

De Minaur is the No.14 seed in the singles draw and receives an opening-round bye, while Thompson faces French veteran Richard Gasquet in the first round.





Aussies in action - Barcelona

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)



Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Belgrade, Serbia

John Millman and Alexei Popyrin are competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade this week.

Seventh-seeded Millman faces Serbian wildcard Danilo Petrovic, with Popyrin to play a qualifier in the first round.

Aussies in action - Belgrade

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[7] John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Danilo Petrovic (SRB)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Qualifier

Men's doubles, first round

John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

Stuttgart, Germany

Ash Barty returns to action in Stuttgart this week. It marks the first time the world No.1 has competed on European red clay since claiming the Roland Garros title in 2019.

Barty has a first-round singles bye at the WTA 500 tournament.

Aussies in action - Stuttgart

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty v Bye

Women's doubles, first round

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)