Social round-up: Celebrating title wins, rehab updates

Winning a title is always a reason to smile - and also a great way to start this week's social round-up ...

Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma could not smiling after claiming the WTA doubles title in Guadalajara at the weekend:

Matt Ebden also had reasons to smile in France last week, making his fourth career ATP singles semifinal:

🙌 thnx for ur support again this week and always. Would have been nice to go all the way this week, but wasn't to be this time. Fun week with plenty of matches, thanks #Marseille 🇫🇷 @open13marseille - next stop ➡️ #Dubai 🇦🇪 @DDFTennis #tennis #france #atptour #australia pic.twitter.com/tXeleAORQo — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) March 14, 2021





Alexei Popyrin was happy to see a familiar court in Dubai this week:

Thanasi Kokkinakis competed in Mexico this week, where he found a basketball ring to have some fun:





Meanwhile, Lleyton Hewitt reminisced on fond Davis Cup memories:

Daria Gavrilova is keeping busy as she recovers from Achilles surgery. The Aussie favourite has been reflecting on her career highlights and sharing recovery updates:

My career in 30 insta posts. From ACL recovery in 2013 to 2016. I had no idea I had 7 top 10 wins ! Check it out. It was fun to make https://t.co/AC07LoJzw5 pic.twitter.com/03srVcjoot — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 15, 2021





And with the AFL season set to begin tonight, world No.1 Dylan Alcott has no sympathy for fans whinging about having to stay seated:





