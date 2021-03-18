Social round-up: Celebrating title wins, rehab updates

Winning a title is always a reason to smile - and also a great way to start this week's social round-up ...
Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma could not smiling after claiming the WTA doubles title in Guadalajara at the weekend:
Matt Ebden also had reasons to smile in France last week, making his fourth career ATP singles semifinal:
Alexei Popyrin was happy to see a familiar court in Dubai this week:
Thanasi Kokkinakis competed in Mexico this week, where he found a basketball ring to have some fun:
Meanwhile, Lleyton Hewitt reminisced on fond Davis Cup memories:
Daria Gavrilova is keeping busy as she recovers from Achilles surgery. The Aussie favourite has been reflecting on her career highlights and sharing recovery updates:
And with the AFL season set to begin tonight, world No.1 Dylan Alcott has no sympathy for fans whinging about having to stay seated:
