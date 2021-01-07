Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty lead stellar fields for Melbourne Summer Series

Australian superstars Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios headline a blockbuster Melbourne Summer Series at Melbourne Park from 31 January to 6 February 2021.

The Australian summer of tennis kicks off with two WTA 500 and two ATP 250 tournaments, featuring the world's best players competing for more than $2.2 million (AUD) in prize money.

The tournaments will be named to recognise key regions of Victoria, as the Melbourne Summer Series and Australian Open promote the reinvigoration of the state following the challenges faced due to both bushfires and the pandemic.

Each tournament from 31 January will honour Gippsland, the Yarra Valley, Great Ocean Road and the Murray River, with Phillip Island attached to the WTA event in week two of the AO.

World No.1-ranked Barty will make her first competitive appearance in 11 months, after opting not to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, the 24-year-old won the inaugural Adelaide International title and became the first local woman to reach an Australian Open semifinal since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

The Queenslander will face fierce competition from a quality field in her eagerly-awaited return, with 49 of the world's top 50 players committed to compete. This includes 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams (USA), world No.2 Simona Halep (ROU), defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin (USA) and past AO champions Naomi Osaka (JPN), Victoria Azarenka (BLR) and Angelique Kerber (GER).

Each WTA event will feature a 56-player singles draw, with the top-32 ranked players to be split across the two events, and remaining players randomly drawn.

VIEW: Full acceptance list for WTA events

On the men's side, the fields have already been divided for the two ATP 250 events.

World No.16 David Goffin (BEL) and world No.20 Karen Khachanov (RUS) headline the Great Ocean Road Open, with former top-10 players Kevin Anderson (RSA) and John Isner (USA) also competing alongside Australia's Jordan Thompson.

Nick Kyrgios is set to light up Melbourne Park in the Murray River Open, joining former AO champion Stan Wawrinka (SUI) and world No.19 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL). Exciting young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) and Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic (CRO) have also entered.

VIEW: Full acceptance list for ATP events

"Having 49 of the world's top 50 women, and an outstanding men's field commit for the Melbourne Summer Series is a huge bonus for fans and promises quality matches for players leading into the Australian Open," said Tennis Australia Head of Major Events Cam Pearson.

"There's no doubt this will be an historic week of tennis, and is the biggest-ever AO lead-in week we have seen in Australia. It's an exciting prospect for fans both on site and watching around the world.

"While we know the circumstances are unique this year, it is a huge coup to secure such strong playing fields. I hope fans, whether onsite or watching at home, will embrace what will be a high quality week of events."

To ensure the safety of all patrons on site, the Melbourne Park precinct will be split into three zones with a corresponding ticket. Further details about tickets will be released soon.

The ATP Cup will be played alongside the Melbourne Summer Series at Melbourne Park.

> READ: De Minaur, Millman to lead Team Australia at ATP Cup

MELBOURNE SUMMER SERIES (31 JANUARY TO 6 FEBRUARY)

FAST FACTS

WTA 500s - Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic



The tournaments feature 49 of the world's top 50-ranked women

Each tournament will feature 56-player singles and 32-doubles draws, with the singles main draw to include two wildcards and eight qualifiers

The top 32-ranked players will be split across the two tournaments to determine 16 seeds, with remaining players then randomly drawn into each event

Qualifying and main draw matches begin from 31 January

Field includes five past Australian Open champions - world No.3 Naomi Osaka (JPN), world No.4 Sofia Kenin (USA), world No.11 Serena Williams (USA), world No.13 Victoria Azarenka (BLR) and world No.25 Angelique Kerber (GER).

Nine players to hold the world No.1 ranking are in the draw: Ash Barty (AUS), Simona Halep (ROU), Naomi Osaka (JPN), Karolina Pliskova (CZE), Serena Williams (USA), Victoria Azarenka (BLR), Garbine Muguruza (ESP), Angelique Kerber (GER) and Venus Williams (USA)

Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu (CAN), Petra Kvitova (CZE), Iga Swiatek (POL), Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS), Sloane Stephens (USA) and Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) add further star power to the entry list - which features 15 Grand Slam singles champions in total.

Two Australian players are direct acceptances, with world No.68 Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld) joining Barty as the Australian representatives in the field

ATP 250s - Great Ocean Road Open and Murray River Open

Each tournament will feature 48-player singles and 32-doubles draws, with singles draws including four wildcards and eight qualifiers

Qualifying and main draw matches begin on 31 January

Eight top 40-ranked players will contest the Great Ocean Road Open: David Goffin (BEL), Karen Khachanov (RUS), Cristian Garin (CHI), John Isner (USA), Hubert Hurkacz (POL), Jannik Sinner (ITA), Reilly Opelka (USA) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Ten top 40-ranked players will contest the Murray River Open: Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), Stan Wawrinka (SUI), Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN), Borna Coric (CRO), Casper Ruud (NOR), Taylor Fritz (USA), Ugo Humbert (FRA), Lorenzo Sonego (ITA), Dan Evans (GBR), Adrian Mannarino (FRA)