Hit the big time
Key points:
- Kids have fun and learn new skills.
- Modified equipment for every age.
- Suitable for stars in the making or those making a start in tennis.
Level up on court
Key points:
- Move from powering up tech to leveling up on court.
- Unlock new besties in person, not virtually.
A world beyond screens
Key points:
- Discover a world of play beyond screens.
- Meet new besties and develop your confidence with Hot Shots.
Tips to play tennis at home!
Key points:
- You can play tennis at home without a court.
- Tying a string between two trees gives you a net, and it can be lowered for little kids.
- Practice against a wall and draw a target to make it a little harder. Give yourself extra points for every bullseye.
- Use the Hot Shots Tennis balls as they don’t bounce as high, and you won’t lose them over the fence.