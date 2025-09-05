ADVERTISEMENT

Hit the big time

Key points:

  • Kids have fun and learn new skills.
  • Modified equipment for every age.
  • Suitable for stars in the making or those making a start in tennis.

Level up on court

Key points:

  • Move from powering up tech to leveling up on court.
  • Unlock new besties in person, not virtually.

A world beyond screens

Key points:

  • Discover a world of play beyond screens.
  • Meet new besties and develop your confidence with Hot Shots.

Tips to play tennis at home!

Key points:

  • You can play tennis at home without a court.
  • Tying a string between two trees gives you a net, and it can be lowered for little kids.
  • Practice against a wall and draw a target to make it a little harder. Give yourself extra points for every bullseye.
  • Use the Hot Shots Tennis balls as they don’t bounce as high, and you won’t lose them over the fence.

Female coach teaches eight tennis players wearing hot shots tshirts

