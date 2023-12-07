De Minaur and Tomljanovic revealed as the new faces of Hot Shots Tennis

Australian tennis stars Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic are the new ambassadors of Tennis Australia's Hot Shots Tennis program, which has undergone a major refresh over the past 18 months.

As the two prepare for the Australian Summer of Tennis, they are also looking forward to encouraging more young players to learn to play the sport.

The Hot Shots Tennis program now has a greater focus on engagement, fun, development and values for children aged from three to 10+.

"I was three years old when I started playing in the southern Sydney suburb of Carss Park," world No.12 De Minaur recalled.

"I absolutely loved it. I used to always carry my racquet around and my coach actually had to encourage me to leave after my lessons. I would have stayed on court all day if I could!"

These fond experiences sparked a lifelong love for tennis for the top-ranked Australian man, making him extra appreciative of ensuring a player's development years are as enjoyable as possible.

"That's why I love what the Hot Shots Tennis program is doing with its greater focus on engaging participants," De Minaur said.

"Learning to play tennis is not only about technique, but also about having fun on court, development and building the right values at all stages of the game."

Tomljanovic, who in 2022 became the first Australian woman in 43 years to advance to the Wimbledon and US Open singles quarterfinals in the same year, wholeheartedly agrees.

"Not only has tennis opened up so many opportunities for me," Tomljanovic explained. "But the life lessons I've gained and the friendships I've formed through the sport are a big part of who I am today.

"I feel privileged that I can inspire young fans to jump on court and I hope they also fall in love with the game as much as I have.

"I'm feeling more motivated than ever, so I can't wait to be back on court this Australian summer and hopefully encourage more Aussie kids to sign up to Hot Shots Tennis too."

Hot Shots Tennis facts Hot Shots Tennis is a fun way for kids aged 3 to 10+ to play and learn tennis The program has gone through an extensive refresh, with the aim of boosting motivation and engagement for kids of all ages As part of the refresh, the brand of Hot Shots Tennis has an entire new look and feel, aiming to broaden its appeal to kids of all ages, especially at the upper end of the program The program is comprised of four progressive stages - blue, red, orange and green - to help develop children's skills and confidence Each stage provides the right equipment, including appropriately sized courts, racquets and low-compression tennis balls, which supports kids to play tennis at their ability and interest It creates the right environment for kids to play and socially connect with other children, setting them up with life skills to use in other aspects of their daily lives The program is delivered by Tennis Australia qualified tennis coaches and trained volunteers in regional areas The Hot Shots Tennis program was launched in 2008 and has fast become one of a popular sports participation programs in Australia

De Minaur and Tomljanovic begin their summer at the United Cup in Perth, where they'll spearhead the Australian team.

Tomljanovic will also play the Adelaide International before travelling to Melbourne for the 112th staging of the Australian Open.

