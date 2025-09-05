- About
How the game is played
Para-standing tennis is for players with physical disabilities who play standing – including people with limb differences, cerebral palsy, acquired brain injuries and short stature.
The game follows standard tennis rules, with some players eligible for a second bounce depending on classification. Events are inclusive, welcoming and open to new and experienced players alike.
Standing tall in the game
Para-standing tennis is for people with physical disabilities who want to play tennis without using a wheelchair. This includes players with amputations, acquired brain injuries, cerebral palsy, short stature and other mobility-related impairments.
The format is growing fast – with players in more than 20 countries and a growing list of tournaments worldwide. It’s now recognised by the International Tennis Federation and supported by national federations, including Tennis Australia.
As Para-standing Open Singles Division 1 winner Brett Hillier puts it: “Para-standing tennis is more than hitting balls – it’s inclusive tennis for those who didn’t feel quite seen before now.”
Coaching and inclusive play
Para-standing tennis is for players with physical disabilities who want to play standing – no wheelchair required. Coaching and playing opportunities are growing across Australia, with formats adapted to different mobility levels and a strong sense of connection on and off the court.
Rules and formats
- Played on a standard court with regular net height
- Standard racquets and balls used
- Scoring follows traditional tennis formats
- Bounce allowance depends on classification.
Classifications and categories
- PST 1: Single-arm disability or similar – 1 bounce
- PST 2: Below-knee amputee, mild cerebral palsy, mild hemiplegia or similar – 1 bounce
- PST 3: Above-knee amputee, double-arm amputee, moderate cerebral palsy, moderate hemiplegia, or similar or cerebral palsy – 2 bounces
- PST 4: Achondroplasia or similar – 2 bounces
Playing with strength and adaptability
Para-standing tennis is fast, competitive and growing – played on the same courts, with the same gear, as the rest of the game. It’s a format defined by energy, adaptability and a community that’s rewriting the rules of inclusion.
Competitive play
From local comps to international titles, para-standing tennis offers a clear pathway for players of all levels. The format is now recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), with sanctioned events across Europe, Asia and Australia – including the Oceania Para-standing Championships and state-based opens.
Players compete in four para-standing tennis (PST) classifications:
- PST 1–2: One bounce – for upper-limb or below-knee mobility.
- PST 3–4: Two bounces – for above-knee, short stature or more complex mobility.
Bounce rules are adjusted to support fairness and accessibility.
Frequently asked questions
Yes – many para-standing athletes train at mainstream clubs. Coaches may adjust drills slightly, but most sessions are inclusive by design.
Some clubs offer adaptive or All Abilities sessions that welcome new players with physical disabilities. Contact us and we’ll help you find a fit near you.
No. Para-standing tennis uses standard racquets and balls. Players wear standard tennis gear though some may use limb supports or prosthetics as needed.
Classifications help level the playing field by adjusting bounce rules. At social or early-stage comps, players often self-assess or play informally. Formal classification is only needed for international events.
Tennis Australia is committed to growing the pathway – with more comps, coaching opportunities and eventual integration into major inclusive events nationwide.
Event calendar
Tennis Australia hosts a growing calendar of para-standing events – from local opens to international championships.
Things you need to know
- Eligibility: Open to players with physical disabilities who do not use a wheelchair
- Classification: Events may use PST categories (PST1–4) to group players by mobility.
- Entry: Most events open eight weeks before the start date. Event dates may change.
- Support: For help entering an event, email inclusion@tennis.com.au
|START
|END
|EVENT NAME
|VENUE
|STATE
|TYPE
|$$
|SURFACE
|ENTRY OPENING DATE
|ENTRY CLOSING DATE
|CONTACT NAME
|CONTACT PHONE
|CONTACT E-MAIL
|16/01/2025
|19/01/2025
|2025 Oceania Para-Standing Tennis Championships
|Grace Park Tennis Club
|VIC
|International
|En tout cas
|10/10/2024
|22/12/2024
|Marita Morgan
|marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
|29/03/2025
|30/03/2025
|2025 City Community Tennis Para-Standing Tournament
|City Community Tennis
|NSW
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|10/02/2025
|19/03/2025
|Marita Morgan
|marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
|14/06/2025
|15/06/2025
|2025 QLD Para-Standing Open
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|QLD
|Community
|NA
|Clay
|Jennifer Johnson
|0466 922 039
|tournamentsqld@tennis.com.au
|11/07/2025
|15/07/2025
|2025 WA Para-Standing Invitational
|State Tennis Centre
|WA
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|23/05/2025
|01/07/2025
|Brad Ladyman
|0498 572 395
|bradley.ladyman@tennis.com.au
|19/09/2025
|21/09/2025
|2025 NSW Para-Standing Open
|City Community Tennis
|NSW
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|25/07/2025
|08/09/2025
|Daniel O'Neill
|0466 928 199
|wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|17/10/2025
|19/10/2025
|2025 VIC Para-Standing Open
|Tennis World Albert Reserve
|VIC
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|01/08/2025
|09/10/2025
|tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
|28/11/2025
|30/11/2025
|2025 Peter Smith SA Para-Standing Open
|The Drive & Next Gen Memorial Drive
|SA
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|10/10/2025
|18/11/2025
|Brad Poole
|tournamentssa@tennis.com.au