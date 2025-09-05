Para-standing tennis

Play, adapt and progress – with inclusive formats and pathways for ambulant players, from community tournaments to international para-standing events.

Get involved
July 26: Action shot for participation photo shoot for Tennis for Everybody campaign on location at Alexandria Park Tennis Club, Alexandria Park in Sydney on Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN GOSSE

How the game is played

Para-standing tennis is for players with physical disabilities who play standing – including people with limb differences, cerebral palsy, acquired brain injuries and short stature.

The game follows standard tennis rules, with some players eligible for a second bounce depending on classification. Events are inclusive, welcoming and open to new and experienced players alike. 

Standing tall in the game 

Para-standing tennis is for people with physical disabilities who want to play tennis without using a wheelchair. This includes players with amputations, acquired brain injuries, cerebral palsy, short stature and other mobility-related impairments. 
 
The format is growing fast – with players in more than 20 countries and a growing list of tournaments worldwide. It’s now recognised by the International Tennis Federation and supported by national federations, including Tennis Australia. 
 
As Para-standing Open Singles Division 1 winner Brett Hillier puts it: “Para-standing tennis is more than hitting balls – it’s inclusive tennis for those who didn’t feel quite seen before now.”

Coaching and inclusive play 

Para-standing tennis is for players with physical disabilities who want to play standing – no wheelchair required. Coaching and playing opportunities are growing across Australia, with formats adapted to different mobility levels and a strong sense of connection on and off the court.

Rules and formats

  • Played on a standard court with regular net height 
  • Standard racquets and balls used
  • Scoring follows traditional tennis formats 
  • Bounce allowance depends on classification.

Classifications and categories

  • PST 1: Single-arm disability or similar – 1 bounce
  • PST 2: Below-knee amputee, mild cerebral palsy, mild hemiplegia or similar – 1 bounce
  • PST 3: Above-knee amputee, double-arm amputee, moderate cerebral palsy, moderate hemiplegia, or similar or cerebral palsy – 2 bounces
  • PST 4: Achondroplasia or similar – 2 bounces

Playing with strength and adaptability

Para-standing tennis is fast, competitive and growing – played on the same courts, with the same gear, as the rest of the game. It’s a format defined by energy, adaptability and a community that’s rewriting the rules of inclusion.

Competitive play

From local comps to international titles, para-standing tennis offers a clear pathway for players of all levels. The format is now recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), with sanctioned events across Europe, Asia and Australia – including the Oceania Para-standing Championships and state-based opens.

Players compete in four para-standing tennis (PST) classifications:

  • PST 1–2: One bounce – for upper-limb or below-knee mobility.
  • PST 3–4: Two bounces – for above-knee, short stature or more complex mobility. 

Bounce rules are adjusted to support fairness and accessibility.

Frequently asked questions

Yes – many para-standing athletes train at mainstream clubs. Coaches may adjust drills slightly, but most sessions are inclusive by design.

Some clubs offer adaptive or All Abilities sessions that welcome new players with physical disabilities. Contact us and we’ll help you find a fit near you.

No. Para-standing tennis uses standard racquets and balls. Players wear standard tennis gear though some may use limb supports or prosthetics as needed.

Classifications help level the playing field by adjusting bounce rules. At social or early-stage comps, players often self-assess or play informally. Formal classification is only needed for international events.

Tennis Australia is committed to growing the pathway – with more comps, coaching opportunities and eventual integration into major inclusive events nationwide.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Man with dwarfism hitting a forehand during the Tennis for Everybody campaign.

Event calendar 

Tennis Australia hosts a growing calendar of para-standing events – from local opens to international championships.

Things you need to know

  • Eligibility: Open to players with physical disabilities who do not use a wheelchair 
  • Classification: Events may use PST categories (PST1–4) to group players by mobility. 
  • Entry: Most events open eight weeks before the start date. Event dates may change.
  • Support: For help entering an event, email inclusion@tennis.com.au

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Man with dwarfism hitting a forehand during the Tennis for Everybody campaign.
STARTENDEVENT NAMEVENUESTATETYPE$$SURFACEENTRY OPENING DATEENTRY CLOSING DATECONTACT NAMECONTACT PHONECONTACT E-MAIL
16/01/202519/01/20252025 Oceania Para-Standing Tennis ChampionshipsGrace Park Tennis ClubVICInternational En tout cas10/10/202422/12/2024Marita Morgan marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
29/03/202530/03/20252025 City Community Tennis Para-Standing TournamentCity Community TennisNSWCommunityNAPlexicushion10/02/202519/03/2025Marita Morgan marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
14/06/202515/06/20252025 QLD Para-Standing OpenQueensland Tennis CentreQLDCommunityNAClay  Jennifer Johnson0466 922 039tournamentsqld@tennis.com.au
11/07/202515/07/20252025 WA Para-Standing InvitationalState Tennis CentreWACommunityNAPlexicushion23/05/202501/07/2025Brad Ladyman0498 572 395bradley.ladyman@tennis.com.au
19/09/202521/09/20252025 NSW Para-Standing OpenCity Community TennisNSWCommunityNAPlexicushion25/07/202508/09/2025Daniel O'Neill0466 928 199wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
17/10/202519/10/20252025 VIC Para-Standing OpenTennis World Albert ReserveVICCommunityNAPlexicushion01/08/202509/10/2025  tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
28/11/202530/11/20252025 Peter Smith SA Para-Standing OpenThe Drive & Next Gen Memorial DriveSACommunityNAPlexicushion10/10/202518/11/2025Brad Poole tournamentssa@tennis.com.au