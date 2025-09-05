- About
- Eligibility
- Get started
- Events
- Rankings
How the game is played
Learn how the sport is played through stories and highlights from players and competitions. Captions are available. For a transcript or audio description, email blindtennis@tennis.com.au.
Playing by sound and feel
Blind and low vision tennis follows the same spirit as the mainstream game, with thoughtful adaptations that keep it fair, competitive and instinctive. Players use audible balls, tactile court lines and bounce rules based on their sport classification:
- B1 – Up to 3 bounces (blindfold required)
- B2 – Up to 3 bounces
- B3 – Up to 2 bounces
- B4 – 1 bounce
Everyone plays with the same goal: to read the court, trust their instincts and enjoy the game. Eligibility and classification information live under the Eligibility and Get started tabs.
Coaching and inclusive play
Guided court experience
- Serve begins with “Ready?” and “Play”.
- Time is given for orientation.
- Coaches and umpires use verbal cues.
- External noise is kept to a minimum.
Adapted by need, not assumption
- Some players use guides; others rely on audio cues and spatial memory.
- Drills and games are tailored to player comfort.
- Success is measured in confidence and connection.
Explore how BLV tennis works
Competitive pathways
Australia leads globally in blind and low vision tennis, offering structured progression and local to international opportunities:
- local BLV leagues, competitions and club tournaments
- state BLV Tennis Championships
- Australian BLV Tennis Championships
- International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) competitions.
Explore opportunities and track players in the Events and Rankings tabs.
Frequently asked questions
Players use audible balls, verbal cues and tactile court lines. Bounce allowances vary by sight classification – from 1 to 3 bounces. B1 players wear blindfolds to ensure fairness.
- B1: No functional vision (blindfold required)
- B2–B4: Varying levels of low vision classification ensures fair play and helps tailor coaching and competition.
Yes – Australia competes at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Blind Games and other international events. Players can progress from local programs to the world stage.
How we support players
Tennis is a game of rhythm, space and intuition – and for players who are blind or have low vision, it’s played by sound, feel and connection. This page shares how we support participation at every level, through partnerships, modified equipment and pathways that reflect different ways of seeing and playing the game.
Am I eligible?
There are four sport classes used in blind and low vision tennis:
|Sport class
|Eligibility criteria
|Tennis Australia events
|B1
|Visual acuity poorer than LogMAR 2.60.
|B2
|LogMAR 1.50 to 2.60 (inclusive).
|B3
|LogMAR 1.0 to 1.40 (inclusive) or visual fields less than 10 degrees and visual acuity better than 0.5 (B4).
|B4
|LogMAR 0.5 to 0.9 (inclusive) or visual fields less than 40 degrees and visual acuity better than 0.5.
Talent pathway
From local squads to the world stage – discover how BLV tennis camps and comps can lead to international selection.
Partnerships
We’re proud to work with partners who help grow the game for people who are blind or have low vision – shaping policies, programs and opportunities that support participation at every level.
These collaborations ensure tennis is accessible not just as a sport, but as a community experience for players, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans.
Success stories
Somerton Park Tennis Club
Somerton Park Tennis Club hosts blind tennis sessions for adults and kids who are blind or have low vision. Players use audible balls, modified courts, smaller racquets and relaxed rules to focus on fun and enjoyment.
Explore this coaching feature – a world first that highlights both playing and non-playing pathways in blind and low vision tennis.
Melbourne Park
Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria and Tennis Victoria run Friday night BLV tennis sessions together, with dedicated junior and adult programs. These sessions offer a fun, welcoming space for players who are blind or have low vision to enjoy tennis in a supportive environment.
City Community Tennis (CCT)
Offers award-winning inclusive tennis programs across the Sydney Metropolitan Area. These include a dedicated BLV tennis session on Friday mornings, and a renowned All Abilities Adaptive Hub on Saturday mornings – creating space for players with disability to play, connect and socialise through tennis.
How to get classified
Blind and low vision tennis venues are located across Australia. These formats are designed to support players with varying levels of sight and offer inclusive ways to get involved.
A provisional sight classification helps tailor your experience and ensures fair play. You can begin playing while your classification is being processed.
To compete in sanctioned events, players must obtain a provisional sight classification.
Steps:
- Download the Classification Guidelines PDF.
- Have the Medical Diagnostics Form (MDF) completed in English by a registered ophthalmologist, optometrist or orthoptist.
- Attach all medical documentation listed on pages 2–3 of the MDF (must be less than 12 months old).
- Email all documents to blindtennis@tennis.com.au.
- You’ll receive confirmation of your Sport Class via email.
Coaching and support
We’re here to help you get started – whether you're a player, coach or club.
State coaches
|State
|Venue
|Location
|Coach
|Contact
|ACT
|Tennis World
|3 Riggall Pl, Lyneham, 2602
|Gonzalo Lopez
|1300 836 647
|NSW
|City Community Tennis
|Prince Alfred Park Tennis Courts, Cleveland Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010
|Sean Tsai
|0433 899 644
|NSW
|Voyager
|Metro Sydney
|Steve Manley & Lochie Mortensen
|lochie@voyagertennis.com
|NSW
|Gerringong Tennis Club
|Pacific Ave, Werri Beach NSW 2534
|Daniel Jones
|0413 225 431
|NSW
|Blacktown Tennis Centre
|Sentry Drive, Stanhope Gardens, NSW, 2768
|Elton Stoney
|(02) 9421 2600
|NSW
|Old Bar Tennis Club
|29 Old Bar Rd, Old Bar NSW 2430
|Ellise Perks
|0411 476 063
|NSW
|Twin Towns Tennis Club
|16 Capel St, Tuncurry NSW 2428
|Ellise Perks
|0411 476 063
|QLD
|Discovery Park Tennis Club
|Discovery Drive, Helensvale, QLD, 4212
|Glen Bowe
|0466 439 660
|QLD
|Redland Bay Tennis Club
|61 Boundary Street, Redland Bay, QLD, 4165
|Tim Low
|(07) 3829 1383
|QLD
|Malpass Tennis
|1 Hilton Street, East Brisbane, QLD, 4169
|Tyrone Smart
|(07) 3393 0093
|QLD
|Sunshine Tennis Club
|47 Glen Retreat Rd, Mitchelton, QLD 4053
|Jesse Parker
|0438 725 376
|SA
|Mount Gambier Tennis Club
|10 Heriot St, Mount Gambier SA 5290
|Andrew Vanden Hurk
|mtgambiertennisclub@gmail.com
|SA
|Renmark Tennis Club
|Paringa St, Renmark SA 5341
|Jon Pick
|0427 385 380
|SA
|Somerton Park TC
|28-40 Wilton Avenue, Somerton Park, 5044
|Nick Bradley
|0438 801 967
|SA
|Hope Valley Tennis Club
|Leeds Ave and Valley Rd, Hope Valley, SA, 5090
|Josh Crowe
|croweyrocks@hotmail.com
|VIC
|Royal Park Tennis Club
|333 The Avenue Parkville VIC 3052
|info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8876
|VIC
|Keilor Tennis Club
|Old Calder Hwy, Keilor VIC 3036
|Stefan Visser
|info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8877
|VIC
|Lalor Tennis Club
|24 Sydney Cres, Lalor VIC 3075
|info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8878
|VIC
|East Malvern Tennis Club
|15 Moira St. Glen Iris Vic 3146
|VIC
|Williamstown Tennis Club
|Esplanade &, Morris St, Williamstown VIC 3016
|info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8878
|VIC
|Le Page Tennis Club
|Le Page Park, Herald St, Cheltenham
|Brad Crosher
|VIC
|Tennis World
|Olympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3004
|info@blindsports.org.au
|WA
|The Tennis Pro
|Clyde Road, Menora, WA, 6050
|Ian Ketteringham
|0432 432 097
|WA
|South Mandurah Tennis Club
|2 Merlin Street, Halls Head, 6210
|Bellinda Devine
|0438 285 293
|WA
|Bunbury Tennis Club
|1 Rotary Avenue, Bunbury, 6230
|Andrew Woodward
|0419 913 294
National coaches
|State
|Venue
|Location
|Coach
|Contact
|SA
|Tennis SA, Somerton Park Tennis Club
|War Memorial Drive, Adelaide & 28-40 Wilton Ave, Somerton Park
|Nicholas Bradley
|0403 106 907
Nicolas.Bradley@tennis.com.au
Order equipment
You can order audible tennis balls online from our suppliers across Australia.
Bulk discounts may be available for clubs, coaches and organisations. For current pricing or to place a bulk order, email visionstore@visionaustralia.org.
Need help ordering?
If you're having trouble purchasing tennis balls, we’re here to help.
2025 event calendar
Explore upcoming BLV tennis events across Australia for 2025 – including key dates, venues, entry timelines and contacts to help you get involved.
Things you need to know
Event dates and venues may change. Players who have entered will be notified directly.
Some events may include Friday evening matches (B2–B4 only) due to entry numbers and court availability.
Entries open eight weeks before each event.
Where available, selecting an event name will open its website with details and registration options.
Resources
For general enquiries, email blindtennis@tennis.com.au.
|Start Date
|Finish Date
|Event Name
|Venue
|State
|Type
|Surface
|Entries Open
|Entries Close
|Contact Name
|Phone
|31/01/2025
|11/04/2025
|2025 SA BLV League (Term 1)
|The Drive, Memorial Drive
|SA
|Community
|Hardcourt
|NA
|NA
|Jack Crispin
|0466 526 618
|jack.crispin@tennis.com.au
|TBC
|TBC
|2025 VIC BLV League (Pilot)
|National Tennis Centre
|VIC
|Community
|Plexicushion
|Kayla Ryan
|0439 570 105
|kayla.ryan@tennis.com.au
|12/04/2025
|13/04/2025
|2025 VIC BLV Open
|National Tennis Centre
|VIC
|Signature
|Plexicushion
|01/03/2025
|02/04/2025
|Scott Johnston
|0478 270 908
|tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
|09/05/2025
|11/05/2025
|2025 QLD BLV Open
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|QLD
|Signature
|Plexicushion
|28/03/2025
|01/05/2025
|Jennifer Johnson
|0466 922 039
|tournamentsqld@tennis.com.au
|TBC (Term2)
|TBC (Term2)
|2025 SA BLV League (Term 2)
|The Drive, Memorial Drive
|SA
|Community
|Hardcourt
|Jack Crispin
|0466 526 618
|jack.crispin@tennis.com.au
|02/06/2025
|02/06/2025
|2025 South Mandurah BLV Open
|South Mandurah Tennis Club
|WA
|Community
|Hardcourt
|30/04/2025
|28/05/2025
|Bellinda Devine
|0438 285 293
|tennis4all.smtc@gmail.com
|07/06/2025
|09/06/2025
|2025 NSW BLV Open
|Tennis World Sydney Olympic Park
|NSW
|Signature
|Hardcourt
|26/04/2025
|24/05/2025
|Allira Smith-Connor
|0499 564 176
|nswtournaments@tennis.com.au
|11/07/2025
|13/07/2025
|2025 Australian BLV Tennis Championships
|National Tennis Centre
|VIC
|National
|Plexicushion
|16/05/2025
|29/06/2025
|Ben Dew
|0466 571 776
|blindtennis@tennis.com.au
|TBC
|TBC
|2025 Somerton Park BLV Open
|Somerton Park Tennis Club
|SA
|Community
|Hardcourt
|Jack Crispin
|0466 526 618
|tournamentssa@tennis.com.au
|18/10/2025
|19/10/2025
|2025 WA BLV Open
|Kingsway Indoor Stadium
|WA
|Signature
|Indoor floor
|Brad Ladyman
|0498 572 395
|bradley.ladyman@tennis.com
|12/11/2025
|15/11/2025
|2025 Burgundy IBTA Grand Prix
|Chevigny Tennis Club
|FRANCE
|IBTA
|Plexicushion
|31/08/2025
|contact@anthonymartinsmisse.com
|14/11/2025
|6/11/2025
|2025 Northland BLV Tennis Open
|Thomas Neale Family Tennis Centre
|NZ
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|8/08/2025
|30/09/2025
|Brittany White
|brittany@tennisnorthland.org.nz
|TBC (November)
|TBC (November)
|2025 CCT Adaptive Club Championships
|City Community Tennis
|NSW
|Community
|Plexicushion
|Marita Morgan
|marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
|05/12/2025
|07/12/2025
|2025 SA BLV Open
|The Drive & Next Gen Memorial Drive
|SA
|Signature
|Plexicushion
|Jack Crispin
|0466 526 618
|tournamentssa@tennis.com.au
How rankings work
The BLV Australian Ranking is the national system for players with blindness or low vision. It’s calculated on a 12-month rollover, using each player’s top four results.
2025 BLV Australian Ranking Guidelines
Access the guidelines and eligibility criteria via the 2025 BLV Ranking Guidelines.
Australian rankings
Current as of 1 September 2025
Each classification includes singles and doubles rankings. Use the headings below to navigate by division.
B1 rankings
B1 men’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Isaiah Muller
|SA
|300.00
|2
|Arthur Pirika
|WA
|300.00
|3
|Ben Rowe
|WA
|180.00
B1 women’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Tess Whelan
|VIC
|465.00
|2
|Isabella Allen
|QLD
|390.00
|3
|Nicole Muir
|WA
|300.00
|4
|Pamela Parsons
|WA
|150.00
|5
|Michell Hullin
|WA
|90.00
|6
|Olivia Chan
|VIC
|30.00
B1 open doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Tess Whelan
|VIC
|120.00
|2
|Isabella Allen
|QLD
|105.00
|3
|Nicole Muir
|WA
|67.50
|4
|Arthur Pirika
|WA
|67.50
|5
|Michell Hulin
|WA
|60.00
|6
|Olivia Chan
|VIC
|56.25
|7
|Pamela Parsons
|WA
|37.50
|8
|Isaiah Muller
|SA
|30.00
|9
|Ben Rowe
|WA
|22.50
B2 rankings
B2 men's singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Oliver Fanshawe
|QLD
|750.00
|2
|Ethan Cook
|SA
|465.00
|3
|Mark Haskett
|SA
|390.00
|4
|Scott Dann
|QLD
|345.00
|5
|Mick Butler
|SA
|255.00
|6
|David Gordon
|VIC
|195.00
|7
|Robert Fletcher
|VIC
|120.00
|8
|Timothy Haggis
|SA
|120.00
|9
|Ty Atkinson
|VIC
|75.00
|10
|Bradley Brider
|WA
|45.00
|11
|Ned Brewer-Maiga
|VIC
|45.00
|12
|David Steeds
|VIC
|45.00
|13
|Lachlan Wallace
|SA
|30.00
|14
|Nick Carozza
|SA
|30.00
|15
|Brett Wilson
|VIC
|15.00
B2 women's singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Courtney Webeck
|NSW
|690.00
|2
|Amelia Hart
|SA
|240.00
|3
|Karen Papanikolaou
|NSW
|240.00
|4
|Candice Kennedy
|SA
|225.00
|5
|Phoebe Finlay
|QLD
|150.00
|6
|Kaitlin Larney
|WA
|90.00
|7
|Janet Etchells
|QLD
|60.00
|8
|Aranzazu Mezo
|VIC
|60.00
|9
|Katherine Walshaw
|QLD
|45.00
B2 men's doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Mark Haskett
|SA
|173.50
|2
|Oliver Fanshawe
|QLD
|157.50
|3
|Scott Dann
|QLD
|136.00
|4
|Ethan Cook
|SA
|127.50
|5
|David Gordon
|VIC
|105.00
|6
|Mick Butler
|SA
|97.50
|7
|Rob Fletcher
|VIC
|97.50
|8
|Bradley Brider
|WA
|97.50
|9
|Timothy Haggis
|SA
|71.25
|10
|Lachlan Wallace
|SA
|37.50
|11
|Ned Brewer-Maiga
|VIC
|56.25
|12
|Ty Atkinson
|VIC
|30.00
|13
|David Steeds
|VIC
|22.50
|14
|Eric Seery
|WA
|15.00
|15
|James Sardisco
|NSW
|11.25
|16
|Vladimir Prokes
|NSW
|11.25
B2 women's doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Courtney Webeck
|NSW
|165.00
|2
|Karen Papanikolaou
|NSW
|71.25
|3
|Amelia Hart
|SA
|45.00
|4
|Phoebe Finlay
|QLD
|33.75
|5
|Janet Etchells
|QLD
|22.50
|6
|Kaitlin Larney
|WA
|15.00
|7
|Aranzazu Mezo
|VIC
|11.25
|8
|Katherine Walshaw
|QLD
|7.50
B3 rankings
B3 men's singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Michael Leigh
|NSW
|675.00
|2
|Reuben Fairbank
|SA
|450.00
|3
|Matthew McCarthy
|QLD
|300.00
|4
|Steve Obeid
|VIC
|195.00
|5
|Matthew Cameron
|WA
|105.00
|6
|Jasper Steeds
|VIC
|105.00
|7
|Raymond Moxly
|QLD
|45.00
|8
|Jaxon Carozza
|SA
|30.00
|9
|Adam Fayad
|VIC
|30.00
B3 women's singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Leah Glassenbury
|SA
|330.00
|2
|Caroline Lane
|VIC
|210.00
|3
|Phoebe David
|VIC
|180.00
|4
|Bo Buakaho
|SA
|150.00
|5
|Samantha Hall
|NSW
|135.00
|6
|Eva Forgacs
|SA
|45.00
|7
|Kathryn Otoole
|SA
|30.00
B3 men's doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Michael Leigh
|NSW
|165.00
|2
|Reuben Fairbank
|SA
|82.50
|3
|Matthew Cameron
|WA
|63.75
|4
|Matthew McCarthy
|QLD
|50.00
|5
|Steve Obeid
|VIC
|45.00
|6
|Raymond Moxly
|QLD
|31.25
|7
|Jasper Steeds
|VIC
|22.50
|8
|Adam Fayad
|VIC
|22.50
B3 women's doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Phoebe David
|VIC
|60.00
|2
|Leah Glassenbury
|SA
|56.25
|3
|Caroline Lane
|VIC
|45.00
|4
|Bo Buakaho
|SA
|22.50
|5
|Samantha Hall
|NSW
|22.50
|6
|Kala Petronijevic
|VIC
|11.25
B4 rankings
B4 men's singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Ross Patterson
|TAS
|450.00
|2
|Sean Russo
|NSW
|330.00
|3
|Arato Katsuda-Green
|NSW
|300.00
|4
|David Edgecombe
|VIC
|180.00
|5
|Matthew Divito
|SA
|75.00
|6
|Max Oliver
|SA
|60.00
B4 women's singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Grace Hobbs
|NSW
|480.00
|2
|Madison Kelly
|VIC
|210.00
|3
|Samira Cox
|NSW
|150.00
|4
|Eloise Spofforth
|SA
|45.00
|5
|Sarah Pollard
|VIC
|30.00
B4 men's doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Ross Patterson
|TAS
|157.50
|2
|Sean Russo
|NSW
|131.25
|3
|Arato Katsuda-Green
|NSW
|123.75
|4
|David Edgecombe
|VIC
|30.00
|5
|Matthew Divito
|SA
|22.50
|6
|Steve Art
|QLD
|11.25
|7
|Max Oliver
|SA
|7.50
B4 women's doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Grace Hobbs
|NSW
|112.50
|2
|Madison Kelly
|VIC
|90.00
|3
|Samira Cox
|NSW
|48.75
|4
|Shaquana Walker
|SA
|11.25
|5
|Sarah Pollard
|VIC
|7.50
Junior rankings
Junior boys singles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Oliver Fanshawe
|QLD
|590.00
|2
|Arato Katsuda-Green
|NSW
|390.00
|3
|Ethan Cook
|SA
|300.00
|4
|David Edgecombe
|VIC
|105.00
|5
|Max Oliver
|SA
|45.00
|6
|Matthew Divito
|SA
|45.00
|7
|Nikhil Ojha
|VIC
|45.00
|8
|Mikail Laikos
|VIC
|30.00
Junior girls singles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Madison Kelly
|VIC
|240.00
|2
|Bo Buakhao
|SA
|120.00
|3
|Leah Glassenbury
|SA
|105.00
|4
|Kala Petronijevic
|VIC
|60.00
|5
|Phoebe Finlay
|QLD
|45.00
Junior boys doubles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Bjorn Turner
|VIC
|30.00
|2
|Nikhil Ojha
|VIC
|30.00
|3
|Mikail Liakos
|VIC
|22.50
|4
|David Edgecombe
|VIC
|22.50
|5
|Matthew Divito
|SA
|22.50
|6
|Ethan Baillie
|SA
|15.00
Junior girls doubles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Kala Petronijevic
|VIC
|22.50
|2
|Eloise Spofforth
|SA
|15.00
International rankings
Explore the latest international standings and classification results from the IBTA World Rankings – updated as at 15 December 2024.