Blind and low vision tennis follows the same spirit as the mainstream game, with thoughtful adaptations that keep it fair, competitive and instinctive. Players use audible balls, tactile court lines and bounce rules based on their sport classification:

B1 – Up to 3 bounces (blindfold required)

B2 – Up to 3 bounces

B3 – Up to 2 bounces

B4 – 1 bounce

Everyone plays with the same goal: to read the court, trust their instincts and enjoy the game. Eligibility and classification information live under the Eligibility and Get started tabs.