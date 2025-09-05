Blind and low vision tennis

Connect, play and grow through blind and low vision tennis, with inclusive formats, coaching, events and rankings for all levels of sight.

Get involved
Player serving at the Blind and Low Vision Championships

How the game is played

Learn how the sport is played through stories and highlights from players and competitions. Captions are available. For a transcript or audio description, email blindtennis@tennis.com.au.

Playing by sound and feel

Blind and low vision tennis follows the same spirit as the mainstream game, with thoughtful adaptations that keep it fair, competitive and instinctive. Players use audible balls, tactile court lines and bounce rules based on their sport classification: 

  • B1 – Up to 3 bounces (blindfold required) 
  • B2 – Up to 3 bounces 
  • B3 – Up to 2 bounces 
  • B4 – 1 bounce 

Everyone plays with the same goal: to read the court, trust their instincts and enjoy the game. Eligibility and classification information live under the Eligibility and Get started tabs.

Coaching and inclusive play

Guided court experience

  • Serve begins with “Ready?” and “Play”.
  • Time is given for orientation.
  • Coaches and umpires use verbal cues.
  • External noise is kept to a minimum.

Adapted by need, not assumption

  • Some players use guides; others rely on audio cues and spatial memory.
  • Drills and games are tailored to player comfort.
  • Success is measured in confidence and connection.

Explore how BLV tennis works

Competitive pathways

Australia leads globally in blind and low vision tennis, offering structured progression and local to international opportunities: 

  • local BLV leagues, competitions and club tournaments
  • state BLV Tennis Championships
  • Australian BLV Tennis Championships
  • International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) competitions. 

Explore opportunities and track players in the Events and Rankings tabs. 

Frequently asked questions

Players use audible balls, verbal cues and tactile court lines. Bounce allowances vary by sight classification – from 1 to 3 bounces. B1 players wear blindfolds to ensure fairness.

  • B1: No functional vision (blindfold required)
  • B2–B4: Varying levels of low vision classification ensures fair play and helps tailor coaching and competition.

Yes – Australia competes at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Blind Games and other international events. Players can progress from local programs to the world stage.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Tess Whelan B1 doubles, about to serve during the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships.

How we support players

Tennis is a game of rhythm, space and intuition – and for players who are blind or have low vision, it’s played by sound, feel and connection. This page shares how we support participation at every level, through partnerships, modified equipment and pathways that reflect different ways of seeing and playing the game.

Am I eligible?

There are four sport classes used in blind and low vision tennis:

Sport classEligibility criteriaTennis Australia events
B1Visual acuity poorer than LogMAR 2.60.
  • Community BLV Tournaments & Leagues
  • State BLV Tournaments
  • Australian BLV Championships
B2LogMAR 1.50 to 2.60 (inclusive).
  • Community BLV Tournaments & Leagues
  • State BLV Tournaments
  • Australian BLV Championships
B3LogMAR 1.0 to 1.40 (inclusive) or visual fields less than 10 degrees and visual acuity better than 0.5 (B4).
  • Community BLV Tournaments & Leagues
  • State BLV Tournaments
  • Australian BLV Championships
B4LogMAR 0.5 to 0.9 (inclusive) or visual fields less than 40 degrees and visual acuity better than 0.5.
  • Community BLV Tournaments & Leagues
  • State BLV Tournaments
  • Australian BLV Championships

Talent pathway

From local squads to the world stage – discover how BLV tennis camps and comps can lead to international selection.

Partnerships

We’re proud to work with partners who help grow the game for people who are blind or have low vision – shaping policies, programs and opportunities that support participation at every level.

These collaborations ensure tennis is accessible not just as a sport, but as a community experience for players, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans.

Blind Sports Australia

We work closely with Blind Sports Australia to grow participation in BLV tennis across the country.

Logo for Blind Sports Australia: the national sporting organisation for blind and vision impaired sport.

Vision Australia

A national provider of blindness and low-vision services, supporting people of all ages and circumstances to live the life they choose.

Logo for Vision Australia: provider of individualised services, technology, and resources for people with blindness and low vision.

Success stories

Somerton Park Tennis Club

Somerton Park Tennis Club hosts blind tennis sessions for adults and kids who are blind or have low vision. Players use audible balls, modified courts, smaller racquets and relaxed rules to focus on fun and enjoyment.

Explore this coaching feature – a world first that highlights both playing and non-playing pathways in blind and low vision tennis.

Melbourne Park

Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria and Tennis Victoria run Friday night BLV tennis sessions together, with dedicated junior and adult programs. These sessions offer a fun, welcoming space for players who are blind or have low vision to enjoy tennis in a supportive environment.

City Community Tennis (CCT)

Offers award-winning inclusive tennis programs across the Sydney Metropolitan Area. These include a dedicated BLV tennis session on Friday mornings, and a renowned All Abilities Adaptive Hub on Saturday mornings – creating space for players with disability to play, connect and socialise through tennis.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Tess Whelan B1 doubles, about to serve during the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships.

How to get classified

Blind and low vision tennis venues are located across Australia. These formats are designed to support players with varying levels of sight and offer inclusive ways to get involved.

A provisional sight classification helps tailor your experience and ensures fair play. You can begin playing while your classification is being processed.

To compete in sanctioned events, players must obtain a provisional sight classification. 

Steps:

  1. Download the Classification Guidelines PDF.
  2. Have the Medical Diagnostics Form (MDF) completed in English by a registered ophthalmologist, optometrist or orthoptist.
  3. Attach all medical documentation listed on pages 2–3 of the MDF (must be less than 12 months old).
  4. Email all documents to blindtennis@tennis.com.au.
  5. You’ll receive confirmation of your Sport Class via email.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Tess Whelan B1 doubles, about to serve during the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships.

Coaching and support

We’re here to help you get started – whether you're a player, coach or club.

State coaches

StateVenueLocationCoachContact
ACTTennis World3 Riggall Pl, Lyneham, 2602Gonzalo Lopez1300 836 647
NSWCity Community TennisPrince Alfred Park Tennis Courts, Cleveland Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010Sean Tsai0433 899 644
NSWVoyagerMetro SydneySteve Manley & Lochie Mortensenlochie@voyagertennis.com
NSWGerringong Tennis ClubPacific Ave, Werri Beach NSW 2534Daniel Jones0413 225 431
NSWBlacktown Tennis CentreSentry Drive, Stanhope Gardens, NSW, 2768Elton Stoney(02) 9421 2600
NSWOld Bar Tennis Club29 Old Bar Rd, Old Bar NSW 2430Ellise Perks0411 476 063
NSWTwin Towns Tennis Club16 Capel St, Tuncurry NSW 2428Ellise Perks0411 476 063
QLDDiscovery Park Tennis ClubDiscovery Drive, Helensvale, QLD, 4212Glen Bowe0466 439 660
QLDRedland Bay Tennis Club61 Boundary Street, Redland Bay, QLD, 4165Tim Low(07) 3829 1383
QLDMalpass Tennis1 Hilton Street, East Brisbane, QLD, 4169Tyrone Smart(07) 3393 0093
QLDSunshine Tennis Club47 Glen Retreat Rd, Mitchelton, QLD 4053Jesse Parker0438 725 376
SAMount Gambier Tennis Club10 Heriot St, Mount Gambier SA 5290Andrew Vanden Hurkmtgambiertennisclub@gmail.com
SARenmark Tennis ClubParinga St, Renmark SA 5341Jon Pick0427 385 380
SASomerton Park TC28-40 Wilton Avenue, Somerton Park, 5044Nick Bradley0438 801 967
SAHope Valley Tennis ClubLeeds Ave and Valley Rd, Hope Valley, SA, 5090Josh Crowecroweyrocks@hotmail.com
VICRoyal Park Tennis Club333 The Avenue Parkville VIC 3052 info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8876
VICKeilor Tennis ClubOld Calder Hwy, Keilor VIC 3036Stefan Visserinfo@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8877
VICLalor Tennis Club24 Sydney Cres, Lalor VIC 3075 info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8878
VICEast Malvern Tennis Club15 Moira St. Glen Iris Vic 3146  
VICWilliamstown Tennis ClubEsplanade &, Morris St, Williamstown VIC 3016 info@blindsports.org.au
(03) 9822 8878
VICLe Page Tennis ClubLe Page Park, Herald St, CheltenhamBrad Crosher 
VICTennis WorldOlympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3004 info@blindsports.org.au
WAThe Tennis ProClyde Road, Menora, WA, 6050Ian Ketteringham0432 432 097
WASouth Mandurah Tennis Club2 Merlin Street, Halls Head, 6210Bellinda Devine0438 285 293
WABunbury Tennis Club1 Rotary Avenue, Bunbury, 6230Andrew Woodward0419 913 294

National coaches

StateVenueLocationCoachContact
SATennis SA, Somerton Park Tennis ClubWar Memorial Drive, Adelaide & 28-40 Wilton Ave, Somerton ParkNicholas Bradley0403 106 907
Nicolas.Bradley@tennis.com.au

Order equipment

You can order audible tennis balls online from our suppliers across Australia.

Bulk discounts may be available for clubs, coaches and organisations. For current pricing or to place a bulk order, email visionstore@visionaustralia.org.

Blind Sports Australia

Offers two types of audible tennis balls, Shoei IBTA official ball and Handi Life (social standard).

Logo for Blind Sports Australia: the national sporting organisation for blind and vision impaired sport.

Vision Australia

Stocks both yellow and black Shoei IBTA balls.

Logo for Vision Australia: provider of individualised services, technology, and resources for people with blindness and low vision.

Need help ordering?

If you're having trouble purchasing tennis balls, we’re here to help.

2025 event calendar

Explore upcoming BLV tennis events across Australia for 2025 – including key dates, venues, entry timelines and contacts to help you get involved.

Things you need to know

  • Event dates and venues may change. Players who have entered will be notified directly.

  • Some events may include Friday evening matches (B2–B4 only) due to entry numbers and court availability.

  • Entries open eight weeks before each event.

  • Where available, selecting an event name will open its website with details and registration options. 

Resources

For general enquiries, email blindtennis@tennis.com.au.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Tess Whelan B1 doubles, about to serve during the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships.
Start DateFinish DateEvent NameVenueStateTypeSurfaceEntries OpenEntries CloseContact NamePhoneEmail
31/01/202511/04/20252025 SA BLV League (Term 1)The Drive, Memorial DriveSACommunityHardcourtNANAJack Crispin0466 526 618 jack.crispin@tennis.com.au
TBCTBC2025 VIC BLV League (Pilot)National Tennis CentreVICCommunityPlexicushion  Kayla Ryan0439 570 105kayla.ryan@tennis.com.au
12/04/202513/04/20252025 VIC BLV OpenNational Tennis CentreVICSignaturePlexicushion01/03/202502/04/2025Scott Johnston0478 270 908tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
09/05/202511/05/20252025 QLD BLV OpenQueensland Tennis CentreQLDSignaturePlexicushion28/03/202501/05/2025Jennifer Johnson0466 922 039tournamentsqld@tennis.com.au
TBC (Term2)TBC (Term2)2025 SA BLV League (Term 2)The Drive, Memorial DriveSACommunityHardcourt  Jack Crispin0466 526 618jack.crispin@tennis.com.au
02/06/202502/06/20252025 South Mandurah BLV OpenSouth Mandurah Tennis ClubWACommunityHardcourt30/04/202528/05/2025Bellinda Devine0438 285 293tennis4all.smtc@gmail.com
07/06/202509/06/20252025 NSW BLV OpenTennis World Sydney Olympic ParkNSWSignatureHardcourt26/04/202524/05/2025Allira Smith-Connor0499 564 176nswtournaments@tennis.com.au
11/07/202513/07/20252025 Australian BLV Tennis ChampionshipsNational Tennis CentreVICNationalPlexicushion16/05/202529/06/2025Ben Dew0466 571 776blindtennis@tennis.com.au
TBCTBC2025 Somerton Park BLV OpenSomerton Park Tennis ClubSACommunityHardcourt  Jack Crispin0466 526 618tournamentssa@tennis.com.au
18/10/202519/10/20252025 WA BLV OpenKingsway Indoor StadiumWASignatureIndoor floor  Brad Ladyman0498 572 395bradley.ladyman@tennis.com
12/11/202515/11/20252025 Burgundy IBTA Grand PrixChevigny Tennis ClubFRANCEIBTAPlexicushion31/08/2025   contact@anthonymartinsmisse.com
14/11/20256/11/20252025 Northland BLV Tennis OpenThomas Neale Family Tennis CentreNZCommunitySynthetic Grass8/08/202530/09/2025Brittany White brittany@tennisnorthland.org.nz
TBC (November)TBC (November)2025 CCT Adaptive Club ChampionshipsCity Community TennisNSWCommunityPlexicushion  Marita Morgan marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
05/12/202507/12/20252025 SA BLV OpenThe Drive & Next Gen Memorial DriveSASignaturePlexicushion  Jack Crispin0466 526 618tournamentssa@tennis.com.au

 

How rankings work

The BLV Australian Ranking is the national system for players with blindness or low vision. It’s calculated on a 12-month rollover, using each player’s top four results.

2025 BLV Australian Ranking Guidelines

Access the guidelines and eligibility criteria via the 2025 BLV Ranking Guidelines.

Australian rankings

Current as of 1 September 2025
Each classification includes singles and doubles rankings. Use the headings below to navigate by division.

B1 rankings

B1 men’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Isaiah MullerSA300.00
2Arthur PirikaWA300.00
3Ben RoweWA180.00

B1 women’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Tess WhelanVIC465.00
2Isabella AllenQLD390.00
3Nicole MuirWA300.00
4Pamela ParsonsWA 150.00
5Michell HullinWA90.00
6Olivia ChanVIC30.00

B1 open doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Tess WhelanVIC120.00
2Isabella AllenQLD105.00
3Nicole MuirWA67.50
4Arthur PirikaWA67.50
5Michell HulinWA60.00
6Olivia ChanVIC
56.25
7Pamela ParsonsWA37.50
8Isaiah MullerSA30.00    
9Ben RoweWA22.50

B2 rankings

B2 men's singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Oliver FanshaweQLD750.00
2Ethan CookSA465.00
3Mark HaskettSA390.00
4Scott DannQLD345.00
5Mick ButlerSA255.00
6David GordonVIC195.00
7Robert FletcherVIC120.00
8Timothy HaggisSA120.00
9Ty AtkinsonVIC75.00
10Bradley BriderWA45.00
11Ned Brewer-MaigaVIC45.00
12David SteedsVIC45.00
13Lachlan WallaceSA30.00
14 Nick CarozzaSA30.00
15Brett WilsonVIC15.00

B2 women's singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Courtney WebeckNSW690.00
2Amelia HartSA240.00
3Karen PapanikolaouNSW240.00
4Candice KennedySA225.00
5Phoebe FinlayQLD150.00
6Kaitlin LarneyWA90.00
7Janet EtchellsQLD60.00
8Aranzazu MezoVIC60.00
9Katherine WalshawQLD45.00

B2 men's doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Mark HaskettSA173.50
2Oliver FanshaweQLD157.50
3Scott DannQLD136.00
4Ethan CookSA127.50
5David GordonVIC105.00
6Mick ButlerSA97.50
7Rob FletcherVIC97.50
8Bradley BriderWA97.50
9Timothy HaggisSA71.25
10Lachlan WallaceSA37.50
11Ned Brewer-MaigaVIC56.25
12Ty AtkinsonVIC30.00
13David SteedsVIC22.50
14Eric SeeryWA15.00
15James SardiscoNSW11.25
16Vladimir ProkesNSW11.25

 

B2 women's doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Courtney WebeckNSW165.00
2Karen PapanikolaouNSW71.25
3Amelia HartSA45.00
4Phoebe FinlayQLD33.75
5Janet EtchellsQLD22.50
6Kaitlin LarneyWA15.00
7Aranzazu MezoVIC11.25
8Katherine WalshawQLD7.50

B3 rankings

B3 men's singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Michael LeighNSW675.00
2Reuben FairbankSA450.00
3Matthew McCarthyQLD300.00
4Steve ObeidVIC195.00
5Matthew CameronWA105.00
6Jasper SteedsVIC105.00
7Raymond MoxlyQLD45.00
8Jaxon CarozzaSA30.00
9Adam FayadVIC30.00

B3 women's singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Leah GlassenburySA330.00
2Caroline LaneVIC210.00
3Phoebe DavidVIC180.00
4Bo BuakahoSA150.00
5Samantha HallNSW135.00
6Eva ForgacsSA45.00
7Kathryn OtooleSA30.00

B3 men's doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Michael LeighNSW165.00
2Reuben FairbankSA82.50
3Matthew CameronWA63.75
4Matthew McCarthyQLD50.00
5Steve ObeidVIC45.00
6Raymond MoxlyQLD31.25
7Jasper SteedsVIC22.50
8Adam FayadVIC22.50

B3 women's doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Phoebe DavidVIC60.00
2Leah GlassenburySA56.25
3Caroline LaneVIC45.00
4Bo BuakahoSA22.50
5Samantha HallNSW22.50
6Kala PetronijevicVIC11.25

B4 rankings

B4 men's singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Ross PattersonTAS450.00
2Sean RussoNSW330.00
3Arato Katsuda-GreenNSW300.00
4David EdgecombeVIC180.00
5Matthew DivitoSA75.00
6Max OliverSA60.00

B4 women's singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Grace HobbsNSW480.00
2Madison KellyVIC210.00
3Samira CoxNSW150.00
4Eloise SpofforthSA45.00
5Sarah PollardVIC30.00

B4 men's doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Ross PattersonTAS157.50
2Sean RussoNSW131.25
3Arato Katsuda-GreenNSW123.75
4David EdgecombeVIC30.00
5Matthew DivitoSA22.50
6Steve ArtQLD11.25
7Max OliverSA7.50

B4 women's doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Grace HobbsNSW112.50
2Madison KellyVIC90.00
3Samira CoxNSW48.75
4Shaquana WalkerSA11.25
5Sarah PollardVIC7.50

Junior rankings

Junior boys singles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Oliver FanshaweQLD590.00
2Arato Katsuda-GreenNSW390.00
3Ethan CookSA300.00
4David EdgecombeVIC105.00
5Max OliverSA45.00
6Matthew DivitoSA45.00
7Nikhil OjhaVIC45.00
8Mikail LaikosVIC30.00

Junior girls singles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Madison KellyVIC240.00
2Bo BuakhaoSA120.00
3Leah GlassenburySA105.00
4Kala PetronijevicVIC60.00
5Phoebe FinlayQLD45.00

Junior boys doubles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Bjorn TurnerVIC30.00
2Nikhil OjhaVIC30.00
3Mikail LiakosVIC22.50
4David EdgecombeVIC22.50
5Matthew DivitoSA22.50
6Ethan BaillieSA15.00

Junior girls doubles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Kala PetronijevicVIC22.50
2Eloise SpofforthSA15.00

International rankings

Explore the latest international standings and classification results from the IBTA World Rankings – updated as at 15 December 2024.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Tess Whelan B1 doubles, about to serve during the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships.