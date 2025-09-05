Tennis for every body

Game on — for every age, identity and ability. Tennis for every body is our commitment to making the game more inclusive for all.

Why it matters

(LtoR) Alex Hunt, Lucia Bruce-Gilchrist, Adam Hills and Marita Morgan laughing at a net at the Tennis for Everybody campaign Launch

Tennis should reflect the diversity of our communities. That means creating meaningful opportunities for players of all backgrounds and abilities, so that every body can enjoy participating in tennis without barriers. 

This campaign celebrates the formats, stories and support systems that make tennis more accessible – from para-standing to wheelchair, blind and low vision to deaf and hard of hearing, and intellectual disability and autism tennis, to LGBTQIA+, First Nations and multicultural communities.

Tennis for every body – with Adam Hills

Australian comedian and para-standing player Adam Hills fronts this campaign to show how tennis can adapt – and why it should.

Explore how inclusion comes to life on court

From para-standing to wheelchair, blind and low vision to deaf and hard of hearing, these stories spotlight the formats, players and communities making tennis more accessible – and more Australian – than ever.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
Adam Hills and Lucia fist bump on court at the Tennis for Everybody campaign launch