Tennis for every body
Game on — for every age, identity and ability. Tennis for every body is our commitment to making the game more inclusive for all.
Why it matters
Tennis should reflect the diversity of our communities. That means creating meaningful opportunities for players of all backgrounds and abilities, so that every body can enjoy participating in tennis without barriers.
This campaign celebrates the formats, stories and support systems that make tennis more accessible – from para-standing to wheelchair, blind and low vision to deaf and hard of hearing, and intellectual disability and autism tennis, to LGBTQIA+, First Nations and multicultural communities.
Tennis for every body – with Adam Hills
Australian comedian and para-standing player Adam Hills fronts this campaign to show how tennis can adapt – and why it should.
Explore how inclusion comes to life on court
From para-standing to wheelchair, blind and low vision to deaf and hard of hearing, these stories spotlight the formats, players and communities making tennis more accessible – and more Australian – than ever.