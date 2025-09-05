Tennis Accessibility Profile

For the first time, Tennis Australia – in partnership with Get Skilled Access – has launched an easy-to-use tool that helps you assess your tennis venue’s accessibility and share the results with your community.

Don’t worry if your club isn’t fully accessible yet – accessibility is a journey. The most important step is understanding where you're starting from. This information can also help you begin conversations with your local council or other key stakeholders about how to improve accessibility.

By taking the time to understand your venue’s accessibility, your club can become more welcoming to all players, families, and visitors. Promoting your results on your website and social channels empowers people with disability to make informed decisions about the supports available and what they may need to organise for themselves.

Check out the supporting resource for the Accessibility Profile.