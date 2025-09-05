Deaf and Hard of Hearing tennis

Play, belong and progress – with inclusive coaching, events, rankings and pathways from community clubs to the Deaflympics.

Get involved
Players with disabilities partaking in the AO25 DHoH Champs Come and Play Experience on court 12, at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park

How the game is played

Learn how the sport is played through highlights from deaf and hard of hearing players and events. Captions are available.

For a transcript or AUSLAN-accessible version, email deaftennis@tennis.com.au.

Deaf and hard of hearing tennis is played using the same rules, racquets and courts as mainstream tennis, no equipment modifications needed. What makes it different is how players communicate, connect and compete. 

To ensure a level playing field:

  • National events: 40dB+ hearing loss in the better ear. 
  • International events: 55dB+ in the better ear. 
  • Players must remove hearing aids and cochlear implants during sanctioned matches. 

Players often approach the game visually and tactically, relying on rhythm, anticipation and communication styles that work best for them.

Coaching and inclusive play

Visual connection on court

  • Tips and cues to support communication.
  • Hand signals, score confirmation, and facial visibility.
  • Built-in pause points when sound isn’t perceived.

Communication styles and culture

  • Acknowledging Auslan use, lipreading, gestures and speech.
  • Respecting diverse preferences in communication.
  • Awareness of deaf culture in coaching and match play.

Competitive pathways

Players can compete in both mainstream and dedicated events, from club comps to the Australian Deaf Tennis Championships and Deaflympic Games. Tennis Australia also supports state and national camps for deaf and hard of hearing players, with coaching, classification and development opportunities.

“There are so many quiet achievers in deaf tennis and they’re leading the way for the next generation.” – Deaf Tennis Australia

Frequently asked questions

The rules are the same – but players rely on visual cues such as hand signals, gestures and facial expressions. In sanctioned events, hearing devices must be removed to ensure fairness.

All players compete together – there are no performance-based divisions. 

Eligibility is based on hearing thresholds (40dB+ for national, 55dB+ for international), creating a shared space where everyone brings their own style and strengths to the game.

Yes – many. Notable players include Prithvi Sekhar (India), who has competed at the Deaflympic Games and ATP Futures level and Isabel Cairns, who represented Australia at just 13 years old.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

A female Auslan interpreter during the Australian Open..

How we support players

Tennis is a game of signals, strategy and connection and for deaf and hard of hearing players, it’s a space to compete, communicate and belong. This page shares how we support participation at every level, with AUSLAN access, inclusive coaching and pathways that connect local clubs to the Deaflympics.

Am I eligible?

To participate in deaf and hard of hearing tennis programs and events, players must meet the following hearing classifications:

CodeHearing loss (3FAHL)EligibilityTennis Australia events
AU00–39 dBNot eligible for DSA or ICSD events
  • Mainstream tennis tournaments and competitions
AU140–54 dBEligible for TA State (Signature) and DSA events
  • Mainstream tennis tournaments and competitions
  • DHoH State Opens
  • Australian Deaf Games
  • Australian Deaf Tennis Championships.
AU255 dB or moreEligible for AU1, TA National and ICSD sanctioned events
  • Mainstream tennis tournaments and competitions
  • Australian Tennis Championships (ATC)
  • Australian Deaf Games
  • World Deaf Tennis Championships
  • Asia-Pacific Games for the Deaf
  • Deaflympic Games.

Pathways and opportunities

Tennis Australia supports a national development pathway for deaf and hard of hearing players, with opportunities at every level. We work closely with partners such as Deaf Sports Australia to deliver these programs and events.

Alongside mainstream tennis opportunities, players who are deaf or hard of hearing can choose from a range of dedicated initiatives and elite competitions: 

  • National Camps
  • Deaflympic Games
  • World Deaf Tennis Championships
  • Asia Pacific Games for the Deaf.

Talent pathway

From local clubs to the Deaflympic Games – explore how squads and camps can lead to national team selection.

Get classified

Understand hearing eligibility and how the classification process works for state, national and Deaflympic Games level competitions.

AUSLAN support

Guidelines for working with AUSLAN interpreters and using visual communication to support inclusive on-court experiences.

Deaflympics

Held every four years, the Deaflympic Games brings together elite deaf and hard of hearing athletes from around the world in a celebration of sport and culture.

International playing opportunities

Players who meet ICSD eligibility criteria may be selected to represent Australia at international events, including: 

  • World Deaf Tennis Championships
    Held annually (except in Deaflympic Games years), with international ranking points.

  • Deaflympic Games
    Held every four years, bringing together elite deaf athletes from around the world.

  • Asia Pacific Games for the Deaf
    A multi-sport event held every four years across the Asia-Pacific region.

Partnerships

We’re proud to work alongside our partners to grow the game for deaf and hard of hearing participants across Australia and around the world. Our partners help shape inclusive policies and ensure people can participate in tennis at all levels – as players, officials, spectators, volunteers or staff. 

Deaf Sports Australia

Deaf Sports Australia (DSA) is the national peak body supporting Australians who are deaf or hard of hearing to participate in sport at all levels – including the Australian Deaf Games, Asia Pacific Deaf Games and the Deaflympic Games. Visit Deaf Sports Australia.

State coaches

Keen to train or compete at a higher level? These coaches support players through national deaf and hard of hearing tennis pathways.

Contact us
Community coaches

Prefer to start locally? These coaches run inclusive sessions and understand how to support communication and confidence on court.

NameClubSuburbStateContact Email
Dan NorrisTennis WorldAlbert ParkVICdnorris@tennis.com.au
Vicky LeeDoncaster TCDoncasterVICvicky@slamin.com.au
Glen FlindellBundoora TCBundooraVICglen.flindell@dorevitch.com.au
Rob HilbigDandenong TCDandenongVICRobert.hilbig@hotmail.com
Stefan VisserKeilor TCKeilorVICviss.tennis@gmail.com
John LuiLui TennisMosmanNSWjohn_lui1@hotmail.com
Sean TsaiCity Community TennisSurry HillsNSWsean@citycommunitytennis.com.au
Steve Manley & Lochie MortensenVoyagerMetro SydneyNSWlochie@voyagertennis.com
Jamie ZafirMatthew Flinders Anglican CollegeMooloolabaQLDbig_tennis_666@hotmail.com
Tim LowBayside Tennis CoachingRedland BayQLDbaysidetenniscoaching@gmail.com
James RapkinsCanterbury CollegeLoganQLDj.rapkins@canterbury.qld.edu.au
Glen BowePositive Fit TennisGold CoastQLDpositivefittennis@gmail.com
Ian MalpassMalpass TennisSouth-East QLDQLDinfo@malpasstennis.com.au

2025 event calendar

Explore upcoming deaf and hard of hearing tennis events across Australia for 2025 – including key dates, venues, entry timelines and contacts to help you get involved.

Things you need to know

  • Event dates may change – players will be notified of updates. 
  • Entries typically open eight weeks before each event.
  • For help entering or understanding eligibility, email deaftennis@tennis.com.au.

Resources

Contact us
2025 Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Calendar

StartEndEvent nameVenueStateType$$SurfaceEntry opening dateEntry closing dateContact nameContact phoneContact email
24/01/202526/01/2025AO25 Deaf ChampionshipsMelbourne ParkVICICSDTBAPlexicushion8/10/20248/11/2024Emily Smith AODeaf@tennis.com.au
1/03/20252/03/20252025 VIC DHoH OpenTennis World Albert ReserveVICSignatureNAPlexicushion01/01/202518/02/2025Scott Johnston tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
29/03/202530/03/20252025 WA DHoH OpenAlexander Park Tennis ClubWASignatureNAGrass05/02/202522/03/2025Paula Gates0481 068 438paula.gates@tennis.com.au
26/04/202527/04/20252025 ACT DHoH OpenCanberra Tennis CentreACTSignatureNAClay25/03/202515/04/2025Skye Davis02 6160 7808acttournaments@tennis.com.au
5/07/20256/07/20252025 NSW DHoH OpenCintra Park Tennis & Sports CentreNSWSignatureNASynthetic Grass23/05/202520/06/2025Allira Smith-Connor0499 564 176nswtournaments@tennis.com.au
23/08/202524/08/20252025 QLD DHoH OpenKDV SportQLDSignatureNAHardcourt03/05/202510/08/2025Jennifer Johnson0466 922 039jjohnson@tennis.com.au
17/10/202519/10/20252025 Australian DHoH Tennis OpenMelbourne ParkVICNationalNAPlexicushion01/08/202505/10/2025Ben Dew0466 571 776deaftennis@tennis.com.au
16/11/202525/11/20252025 DeaflympicsAriake Tennis Park, TokyoJAPANICSDNAHardcourt 01/03/2025Deaf Sports Australia cdm@deafsports.org.au
28/11/202530/12/20252025 SA DHoH OpenThe Drive & Next Gen Memorial DriveSASignatureNAPlexicushion10/10/202518/11/2025Luke Doughty0481 900 442tournamentssa@tennis.com.au

How rankings work

The deaf and hard of hearing (DHoH) Australian ranking is the official system for ranking eligible players on a calendar-year basis. Rankings are calculated using a 12-month rollover, based on each athlete’s best four results in that period.

Access the guidelines and eligibility criteria via the 2024 Deaf and hard of hearing Australian ranking guidelines:

Contact us
Australian rankings

Current as at 1 February 2025

Open rankings

Men’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Glen FlindellVIC300.00
2Michael KanVIC300.00
3Rhylee JacksonQLD225.00
4John LuiNSW150.00
5Justin SmithVIC150.00
6Joshua SealyNSW150.00
7Stephen SwannVIC90.00
8Darren RobertsVIC45.00
9Michael KoiralaNSW45.00
10Ryder SmithVIC30.00
11Dige SteimelNSW30.00

Men’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Justin SmithVIC78.75
2Ryder SmithVIC78.75
3Glen FlindellVIC75.00
4Jamie ZafirQLD75.00
5Michael KanVIC67.50
6Rhylee JacksonQLD37.50
7John LuiNSW22.50
8Josh SealyNSW22.50
9Stephen SwannVIC15.00
10Michael KoiralaNSW15.00
11Darren RobertsVIC7.50
12Simon BeasleyVIC7.50

Women’s singles

(No recent events played)

Women’s doubles

(No recent events played)

Junior rankings

Junior singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Rhylee JacksonQLD400.00
2Savannah AuvaaNSW210.00
3Evie FinchVIC90.00
4Panshul PuriVIC45.00
5Lucia FlindellVIC45.00
6Declan ZamoraVIC45.00
7Steve GeorgeVIC15.00
8Liam O’LoughlinVIC15.00
9Pippa FlindellVIC15.00

Junior doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Savannah AuvaaNSW52.50
2Rhylee JacksonQLD30.00
3Steve GeorgeVIC22.50
4Declan ZamoraVIC15.00
5Liam O’LoughlinVIC15.00
6Evie FinchVIC7.50
7Lucia FlindellVIC7.50

International rankings

The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) oversees global rankings and sanctioned events for deaf and hard of hearing athletes, including the Deaflympics and ICSD World Championships.

The 2024 ICSD World Rankings reflect results from these events, updated as at 1 November 2024.