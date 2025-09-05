- About
How the game is played
Learn how the sport is played through highlights from deaf and hard of hearing players and events. Captions are available.
For a transcript or AUSLAN-accessible version, email deaftennis@tennis.com.au.
Deaf and Hard of Hearing tennis
Deaf and hard of hearing tennis is played using the same rules, racquets and courts as mainstream tennis, no equipment modifications needed. What makes it different is how players communicate, connect and compete.
To ensure a level playing field:
- National events: 40dB+ hearing loss in the better ear.
- International events: 55dB+ in the better ear.
- Players must remove hearing aids and cochlear implants during sanctioned matches.
Players often approach the game visually and tactically, relying on rhythm, anticipation and communication styles that work best for them.
Coaching and inclusive play
Visual connection on court
- Tips and cues to support communication.
- Hand signals, score confirmation, and facial visibility.
- Built-in pause points when sound isn’t perceived.
Communication styles and culture
- Acknowledging Auslan use, lipreading, gestures and speech.
- Respecting diverse preferences in communication.
- Awareness of deaf culture in coaching and match play.
Competitive pathways
Players can compete in both mainstream and dedicated events, from club comps to the Australian Deaf Tennis Championships and Deaflympic Games. Tennis Australia also supports state and national camps for deaf and hard of hearing players, with coaching, classification and development opportunities.
“There are so many quiet achievers in deaf tennis and they’re leading the way for the next generation.” – Deaf Tennis Australia
Frequently asked questions
The rules are the same – but players rely on visual cues such as hand signals, gestures and facial expressions. In sanctioned events, hearing devices must be removed to ensure fairness.
All players compete together – there are no performance-based divisions.
Eligibility is based on hearing thresholds (40dB+ for national, 55dB+ for international), creating a shared space where everyone brings their own style and strengths to the game.
Yes – many. Notable players include Prithvi Sekhar (India), who has competed at the Deaflympic Games and ATP Futures level and Isabel Cairns, who represented Australia at just 13 years old.
How we support players
Tennis is a game of signals, strategy and connection and for deaf and hard of hearing players, it’s a space to compete, communicate and belong. This page shares how we support participation at every level, with AUSLAN access, inclusive coaching and pathways that connect local clubs to the Deaflympics.
Am I eligible?
To participate in deaf and hard of hearing tennis programs and events, players must meet the following hearing classifications:
|Code
|Hearing loss (3FAHL)
|Eligibility
|Tennis Australia events
|AU0
|0–39 dB
|Not eligible for DSA or ICSD events
|AU1
|40–54 dB
|Eligible for TA State (Signature) and DSA events
|AU2
|55 dB or more
|Eligible for AU1, TA National and ICSD sanctioned events
Pathways and opportunities
Tennis Australia supports a national development pathway for deaf and hard of hearing players, with opportunities at every level. We work closely with partners such as Deaf Sports Australia to deliver these programs and events.
Alongside mainstream tennis opportunities, players who are deaf or hard of hearing can choose from a range of dedicated initiatives and elite competitions:
- National Camps
- Deaflympic Games
- World Deaf Tennis Championships
- Asia Pacific Games for the Deaf.
Talent pathway
From local clubs to the Deaflympic Games – explore how squads and camps can lead to national team selection.
Get classified
Understand hearing eligibility and how the classification process works for state, national and Deaflympic Games level competitions.
AUSLAN support
Guidelines for working with AUSLAN interpreters and using visual communication to support inclusive on-court experiences.
Deaflympics
Held every four years, the Deaflympic Games brings together elite deaf and hard of hearing athletes from around the world in a celebration of sport and culture.
International playing opportunities
Players who meet ICSD eligibility criteria may be selected to represent Australia at international events, including:
- World Deaf Tennis Championships
Held annually (except in Deaflympic Games years), with international ranking points.
- Deaflympic Games
Held every four years, bringing together elite deaf athletes from around the world.
- Asia Pacific Games for the Deaf
A multi-sport event held every four years across the Asia-Pacific region.
Partnerships
We’re proud to work alongside our partners to grow the game for deaf and hard of hearing participants across Australia and around the world. Our partners help shape inclusive policies and ensure people can participate in tennis at all levels – as players, officials, spectators, volunteers or staff.
Deaf Sports Australia
Deaf Sports Australia (DSA) is the national peak body supporting Australians who are deaf or hard of hearing to participate in sport at all levels – including the Australian Deaf Games, Asia Pacific Deaf Games and the Deaflympic Games. Visit Deaf Sports Australia.
State coaches
Keen to train or compete at a higher level? These coaches support players through national deaf and hard of hearing tennis pathways.
Community coaches
Prefer to start locally? These coaches run inclusive sessions and understand how to support communication and confidence on court.
|Name
|Club
|Suburb
|State
|Contact Email
|Dan Norris
|Tennis World
|Albert Park
|VIC
|dnorris@tennis.com.au
|Vicky Lee
|Doncaster TC
|Doncaster
|VIC
|vicky@slamin.com.au
|Glen Flindell
|Bundoora TC
|Bundoora
|VIC
|glen.flindell@dorevitch.com.au
|Rob Hilbig
|Dandenong TC
|Dandenong
|VIC
|Robert.hilbig@hotmail.com
|Stefan Visser
|Keilor TC
|Keilor
|VIC
|viss.tennis@gmail.com
|John Lui
|Lui Tennis
|Mosman
|NSW
|john_lui1@hotmail.com
|Sean Tsai
|City Community Tennis
|Surry Hills
|NSW
|sean@citycommunitytennis.com.au
|Steve Manley & Lochie Mortensen
|Voyager
|Metro Sydney
|NSW
|lochie@voyagertennis.com
|Jamie Zafir
|Matthew Flinders Anglican College
|Mooloolaba
|QLD
|big_tennis_666@hotmail.com
|Tim Low
|Bayside Tennis Coaching
|Redland Bay
|QLD
|baysidetenniscoaching@gmail.com
|James Rapkins
|Canterbury College
|Logan
|QLD
|j.rapkins@canterbury.qld.edu.au
|Glen Bowe
|Positive Fit Tennis
|Gold Coast
|QLD
|positivefittennis@gmail.com
|Ian Malpass
|Malpass Tennis
|South-East QLD
|QLD
|info@malpasstennis.com.au
2025 event calendar
Explore upcoming deaf and hard of hearing tennis events across Australia for 2025 – including key dates, venues, entry timelines and contacts to help you get involved.
Things you need to know
- Event dates may change – players will be notified of updates.
- Entries typically open eight weeks before each event.
- For help entering or understanding eligibility, email deaftennis@tennis.com.au.
Resources
2025 Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Calendar
|Start
|End
|Event name
|Venue
|State
|Type
|$$
|Surface
|Entry opening date
|Entry closing date
|Contact name
|Contact phone
|Contact email
|24/01/2025
|26/01/2025
|AO25 Deaf Championships
|Melbourne Park
|VIC
|ICSD
|TBA
|Plexicushion
|8/10/2024
|8/11/2024
|Emily Smith
|AODeaf@tennis.com.au
|1/03/2025
|2/03/2025
|2025 VIC DHoH Open
|Tennis World Albert Reserve
|VIC
|Signature
|NA
|Plexicushion
|01/01/2025
|18/02/2025
|Scott Johnston
|tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
|29/03/2025
|30/03/2025
|2025 WA DHoH Open
|Alexander Park Tennis Club
|WA
|Signature
|NA
|Grass
|05/02/2025
|22/03/2025
|Paula Gates
|0481 068 438
|paula.gates@tennis.com.au
|26/04/2025
|27/04/2025
|2025 ACT DHoH Open
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|ACT
|Signature
|NA
|Clay
|25/03/2025
|15/04/2025
|Skye Davis
|02 6160 7808
|acttournaments@tennis.com.au
|5/07/2025
|6/07/2025
|2025 NSW DHoH Open
|Cintra Park Tennis & Sports Centre
|NSW
|Signature
|NA
|Synthetic Grass
|23/05/2025
|20/06/2025
|Allira Smith-Connor
|0499 564 176
|nswtournaments@tennis.com.au
|23/08/2025
|24/08/2025
|2025 QLD DHoH Open
|KDV Sport
|QLD
|Signature
|NA
|Hardcourt
|03/05/2025
|10/08/2025
|Jennifer Johnson
|0466 922 039
|jjohnson@tennis.com.au
|17/10/2025
|19/10/2025
|2025 Australian DHoH Tennis Open
|Melbourne Park
|VIC
|National
|NA
|Plexicushion
|01/08/2025
|05/10/2025
|Ben Dew
|0466 571 776
|deaftennis@tennis.com.au
|16/11/2025
|25/11/2025
|2025 Deaflympics
|Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo
|JAPAN
|ICSD
|NA
|Hardcourt
|01/03/2025
|Deaf Sports Australia
|cdm@deafsports.org.au
|28/11/2025
|30/12/2025
|2025 SA DHoH Open
|The Drive & Next Gen Memorial Drive
|SA
|Signature
|NA
|Plexicushion
|10/10/2025
|18/11/2025
|Luke Doughty
|0481 900 442
|tournamentssa@tennis.com.au
How rankings work
The deaf and hard of hearing (DHoH) Australian ranking is the official system for ranking eligible players on a calendar-year basis. Rankings are calculated using a 12-month rollover, based on each athlete’s best four results in that period.
Access the guidelines and eligibility criteria via the 2024 Deaf and hard of hearing Australian ranking guidelines:
Australian rankings
Current as at 1 February 2025
Open rankings
Men’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Glen Flindell
|VIC
|300.00
|2
|Michael Kan
|VIC
|300.00
|3
|Rhylee Jackson
|QLD
|225.00
|4
|John Lui
|NSW
|150.00
|5
|Justin Smith
|VIC
|150.00
|6
|Joshua Sealy
|NSW
|150.00
|7
|Stephen Swann
|VIC
|90.00
|8
|Darren Roberts
|VIC
|45.00
|9
|Michael Koirala
|NSW
|45.00
|10
|Ryder Smith
|VIC
|30.00
|11
|Dige Steimel
|NSW
|30.00
Men’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Justin Smith
|VIC
|78.75
|2
|Ryder Smith
|VIC
|78.75
|3
|Glen Flindell
|VIC
|75.00
|4
|Jamie Zafir
|QLD
|75.00
|5
|Michael Kan
|VIC
|67.50
|6
|Rhylee Jackson
|QLD
|37.50
|7
|John Lui
|NSW
|22.50
|8
|Josh Sealy
|NSW
|22.50
|9
|Stephen Swann
|VIC
|15.00
|10
|Michael Koirala
|NSW
|15.00
|11
|Darren Roberts
|VIC
|7.50
|12
|Simon Beasley
|VIC
|7.50
Women’s singles
(No recent events played)
Women’s doubles
(No recent events played)
Junior rankings
Junior singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Rhylee Jackson
|QLD
|400.00
|2
|Savannah Auvaa
|NSW
|210.00
|3
|Evie Finch
|VIC
|90.00
|4
|Panshul Puri
|VIC
|45.00
|5
|Lucia Flindell
|VIC
|45.00
|6
|Declan Zamora
|VIC
|45.00
|7
|Steve George
|VIC
|15.00
|8
|Liam O’Loughlin
|VIC
|15.00
|9
|Pippa Flindell
|VIC
|15.00
Junior doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Savannah Auvaa
|NSW
|52.50
|2
|Rhylee Jackson
|QLD
|30.00
|3
|Steve George
|VIC
|22.50
|4
|Declan Zamora
|VIC
|15.00
|5
|Liam O’Loughlin
|VIC
|15.00
|6
|Evie Finch
|VIC
|7.50
|7
|Lucia Flindell
|VIC
|7.50
International rankings
The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) oversees global rankings and sanctioned events for deaf and hard of hearing athletes, including the Deaflympics and ICSD World Championships.
The 2024 ICSD World Rankings reflect results from these events, updated as at 1 November 2024.