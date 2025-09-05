Deaf and hard of hearing tennis is played using the same rules, racquets and courts as mainstream tennis, no equipment modifications needed. What makes it different is how players communicate, connect and compete.

To ensure a level playing field:

National events: 40dB+ hearing loss in the better ear.

40dB+ hearing loss in the better ear. International events: 55dB+ in the better ear.

55dB+ in the better ear. Players must remove hearing aids and cochlear implants during sanctioned matches.

Players often approach the game visually and tactically, relying on rhythm, anticipation and communication styles that work best for them.