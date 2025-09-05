Intellectual disability and autism tennis

Play, learn and grow – with inclusive coaching, events, rankings and pathways from community clubs to national and international championships.

Get involved
Action shot of Cardio Tennis for All Abilities.

Empowered to play

Meet players with intellectual disability and those who are deaf or hard of hearing, as they reflect on their love of tennis and the impact of inclusive support. Captions available.

For a transcript or AUSLAN-accessible version, email deaftennis@tennis.com.au

Thinking differently, playing together

Tennis is flexible, social and easy to adapt – making it ideal for players with intellectual disability or neurodivergence. Whether you're learning to rally or competing at the Australian Championships, there’s a place for every player. 

There are three eligibility groups for competition: 

  • II-1: Intellectual disability 
  • II-2: Intellectual and physical disability  
  • II-3: Autism 

Players can also take part in Special Olympics events, which are open to a broader range of abilities and support needs. 

Coaching and inclusive play

Tips for inclusive play

  • Use consistent, simple language.
  • Allow time to process instructions.
  • Break down drills step by step.
  • Demonstrate visually where possible.
  • Acknowledge effort and progress.

Communication and support

  • Some players prefer quieter environments.
  • Others thrive with sensory tools or music breaks.
  • Coaches may use schedules, timers or routines.
  • Learn how to support intellectual disability and autism and ID players.

Meet our world number 1 player, Archie Graham

World No.1 Archie Graham shares how tennis adapts to different ways of learning and thinking – from daily routines to elite competition. The footage captures his training, mindset and connection with coaches and teammates.

Competitive pathways

Tennis Australia offers a clear and inclusive competitive pathway for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism, from local events to international representation.

At the AO25 Intellectual Disability Championships, players share what it means to compete on a Grand Slam stage. Their reflections highlight the power of inclusive sport and the pride of representing their communities.

Pathways include the Intellectual Disability and Autism (IDA) Community Series (regional), IDA Signature Series (state-based), and the Australian Tennis Championships. For those seeking elite opportunities, Tennis Australia supports classification, coaching and selection for the Virtus World Tennis Championships, Virtus Global Games and Special Olympics, ensuring players at all levels can progress with confidence.

For eligibility details, visit Sport Inclusion Australia or Special Olympics Australia

Frequently asked questions

Players can join local clubs, take part in inclusive coaching programs or compete in state and national events like the Australian Championships.

Yes – tennis suits many autistic players. It offers structure, individual focus and clear routines, with space to adapt coaching as needed.

Definitely. Tennis offers short bursts of activity, repetition and built-in rest – great for attention, confidence and energy regulation.

It supports movement, independence, communication and connection – all while having fun and being part of a community.

There are three: 

  • II-1: Intellectual disability 
  • II-2: Intellectual and physical disability 
  • II-3: Autism used for Virtus and Tennis Australia competitions. 

Core rules stay the same. Some formats use modified scoring, coaching support or visual cues to support learning and participation.

Yes, dependent on a person’s NDIS plan tennis may be covered under NDIS categories like social and community participation. It's always recommended to confirm with your NDIS contact.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
A boy with intellectual disability playing Hot Shots tennis

Am I eligible?

To compete in Tennis Australia’s inclusive events, players must meet the eligibility criteria for one of three IDA (Intellectual Disability and Autism) classification groups, recognised by Virtus and supported by Sport Inclusion Australia:

ClassificationEligibilityIDA tennis events

II-1  

Intellectual disability

 

 

Athletes with intellectual disability:

  • Full-scale IQ score of 75 or lower.
  • Significant limitations in adaptive behaviour.
  • And onset before age 22.

 

 

  • IDA Community (Regional) Series.
  • IDA Signature (State) Series.
  • Australian Tennis Championships.
  • Virtus World Tennis Championships.
  • Virtus Global Games.
  • Special Olympics.

 

 

 

 

 

II-2 Significant other impairment (e.g. Down syndrome)

 

 

Athletes with Down syndrome who have:

  • a formal diagnosis of Trisomy 21 or Translocation Down syndrome
  • for safety, athletes must not have symptomatic Atlantoaxial Instability (AAI).

Athletes with intellectual disability who have:

  • satisfied II-1 eligibility criteria, and
  • meet the FAST test requirements. 

NOTE: Mosaic Down syndrome is not an eligible criteria for II-2.

 

 

  • IDA Community (Regional) Series.
  • PWII Signature (State) Series.
  • Australian Tennis Championships.
  • Virtus World Tennis Championships.
  • Virtus Global Games.
  • Special Olympics.

 

 

II-3 

Autism

 

 

Athletes with Autism who have:

  • formal diagnosis of Autism, ASD or Asperger’s syndrome
  • a copy of an autism assessment report (based on one of the approved tests is needed).

 

 

  • IDA Community (Regional) Series.
  • IDA Signature (State) Series.
  • Australian Tennis Championships.
  • Virtus World Tennis Championships.
  • Virtus Global Games.
  • Special Olympics.

 

 

 

 

 

What if I don't meet these classifications?

Some athletes with intellectual disability or autism may not meet the criteria for II-1, II-2 or II-3. These players may still be eligible to compete in Special Olympics events, which are open to a broader range of abilities and support needs. 

Special Olympics Australia provides inclusive opportunities to play, compete and connect – regardless of age, ability or experience.

Talent pathway

Squads, camps and tournaments can lead to national team selection for the Virtus World Tennis Championships and Global Games.

Pathway opportunities

Tennis Australia offers a clear and inclusive competitive pathway for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism – from local events to international representation. 

Players can compete in: 

  • IDA Community Series (regional) 
  • IDA Signature Series (state-based) 
  • Australian Tennis Championships (national).

Australian Tennis Championships

Players share what it’s like to compete at the Australian Tennis Championships, describing match-day rituals, the pride of representing their communities, and the perks of participation. Inclusive pathways support athletes with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism to thrive at every level.

International playing opportunities

For players seeking elite competition, Tennis Australia supports classification, coaching and selection for: 

  • Virtus World Tennis Championships
    The premier global event for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism.

  • Virtus Global Games
    A multi-sport event held every four years for elite athletes with intellectual impairment.

  • Special Olympics World Games
    A global celebration of inclusion, open to athletes of all abilities and experience levels. 

Partnerships

We’re proud to work alongside organisations that champion inclusion and opportunity.

These partners help shape our programs, policies and pathways – ensuring players can participate as athletes, coaches, volunteers or fans.

Special Olympics Australia

A national organisation that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities or autism to participate in sport, build confidence and connect with others.

Special Olympics Australia logo

Sport Inclusion Australia

A national body supporting the inclusion of people with intellectual disability in sport and community life.

Sport Inclusion Australia logo

Inclusive coaching: five practical tips

Comedian and advocate Adam Hills shares five clear, actionable ways to support athletes with intellectual disability. Designed for coaches, volunteers and program leaders, this video offers practical advice to help create safe, consistent and affirming environments in tennis.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
A boy with intellectual disability playing Hot Shots tennis

Find a coach

Tennis clubs across Australia offer a range of inclusive programs for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome or autism. These include: 

  • Hot Shots Tennis
    Fun, game-based learning for kids.

  • Cardio Tennis
    Fitness-focused sessions for all levels.

  • Open court sessions
    Social tennis for adults.

  • Come-and-try days
    Introductory events in your local area.

To find out what’s available near you, contact your local Member Association. 

National coach

Our national coach leads inclusive tennis programs across Australia and can help connect you with local opportunities. Reach out to learn more about programs, coaching support and how to get involved in your area.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
A boy with intellectual disability playing Hot Shots tennis

PWII-accredited coaches

These coaches are experienced in working with players in the People with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) pathway, which includes athletes with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism. Contact them directly to learn more about lessons, squads or local events.

IDA coaches

NameClubSuburbStateContact Email
Stefan VisserKeilor TCKeilorVICviss.tennis@gmail.com
Chris SinghCaroline Springs TCCaroline SpringsVICchris@itennis.net.au
Ben LongridgeGracedale Park TCRingwood EastVICadvantedgetennis@hotmail.com
Julie GolightlyQueenscliff TCQueenscliffVICtennisfanatics@bigpond.com
Steve Manley & Lochie MortensenVoyagerMetro SydneyNSWlochie@voyagertennis.com
Sean TsaiCity Community TennisSurrey HillsNSWsean@citycommunitytennis.com.au
Shaun HibbertShaun Hibbert Tennis AcademyEngadineNSWtennis@shaunhibbert.com.au
Paula Gibson RoyEvolve TennisCollaroyNSWevolvetennis@evolvetennisacademy.com
Glen BowePositive Fit Tennis ClubGold CoastQLDpositivefittennis@gmail.com
AJ ThompsonFuturePros Tennis AcademyLoganQLDfpta@outlook.com
Fred LayTrinity Beach TCCairnsQLDfred@fusiontenniscairns.com
Ryan CoffeyEarlville TCCairnsQLDrct_coach@hotmail.com
Adolfo GarciaToowoomba Regional TCToowoombaQLDcoach@southqldtennisacademy.com.au
Josh HollowayBeaks TennisRockhamptonQLDhollowlegstennis@gmail.com
Chris NovicFocus Tennis AcademyRedcliffeQLDchris@focustennisacademy.com.au
Ian MalpassMalpass TennisSouth-East QLDQLDinfo@malpasstennis.com.au
Jesse ParkerSunshine TennisMitcheltonQLDsunshinetennis@y7mail.com

2025 event calendar

Explore upcoming intellectual disability and autism events across Australia in 2025 – including key dates, venues, entry timelines and contacts to help you get involved.

Things you need to know

  • Event changes
    Dates and venues may change. Players who’ve entered will be notified of any updates.

  • Friday matches
    Some events may include Friday evening matches due to large entry numbers or court availability.

  • Entries
    Open eight weeks before each event. Click the event name to view details and enter online.

  • Need help?
    Contact inclusion@tennis.com.au for support getting started. Entries typically open eight weeks before each event.

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
A boy with intellectual disability playing Hot Shots tennis

2025 Intellectual Disability & Autism (IDA) Event Calendar

StartEndEvent nameVenueStateType$$SurfaceEntry opening dateEntry closing dateContact nameContact phoneContact email
24/01/202526/01/2025AO25 Intellectual Disability ChampionshipsMelbourne ParkVICVirtusTBAPlexicushion08/10/202408/11/2024Jennifer Johnson AOPWII@tennis.com.au
9/02/20259/02/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #26Ringwood Central Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass26/01/20256/02/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
28/02/20252/03/20252025 VIC IDA OpenTennis World Albert ReserveVICSignatureNAPlexicusion01/01/202518/02/2025Scott Johnston tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
16/03/202516/03/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #27Ringwood Central Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass1/02/202510/03/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
29/03/202530/03/20252025 WA IDA OpenAlexander Park Tennis ClubWASignatureNAGrass05/02/202522/03/2025Brad Ladyman0498 572 395bradley.ladyman@tennis.com.au
6/04/20256/04/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #28Hurstbridge Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass1/03/20252/04/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
13/04/202513/04/20252025 Special Olympics NSW Sydney Northern BeachesOxford Falls Tennis ClubNSWCommunityNAHardcourt    info.nsw@specialolympics.com.au
26/04/202527/04/20252025 ACT IDA OpenCanberra Tennis CentreACTSignatureNAHardcourt25/03/202512/04/2025Skye Davis02 6160 7808acttournaments@tennis.com.au
3/05/202511/05/20252025 Virtus World Tennis ChampionshipsAstana-KazakhstanKAZAKHSTANVirtusNAHardcourtNANAJay Schuback jschuback@tennis.com.au
6/06/20256/06/20252025 Special Olympics NSW South CoastBatemans Bay Tennis ClubNSWCommunityNAHardcourt    info.nsw@specialolympics.com.au
4/05/20254/05/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #29Ringwood Central Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass1/04/202530/04/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
15/06/202515/06/20252025 Special Olympics NSW Sydney West TournamentDural Tennis CentreNSWCommunity Hardcourt  James Channon nsw.tennis@specialolympics.com.au
15/06/202515/06/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #30Ringwood Central Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass  Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
4/07/20256/07/20252025 NSW IDA OpenCintra Park Tennis & Sports CentreNSWSignatureNASynthetic Grass23/05/202520/06/2025Allira Smith-Connor0499 564 176nswtournaments@tennis.com.au
/07/20256/07/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #31Hurstbridge Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass1/06/20252/07/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
10/08/202510/08/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #32Ringwood Central Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass1/07/20256/08/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
31/08/202531/08/20252025 Special Olympics NSW Sydney WestDural Tennis CentreNSWCommunityNAHardcourt    info.nsw@specialolympics.com.au
31/08/202531/08/20252025 OC Colonel Light West Tennis Club IDA OpenColonel Light West Tennis ClubSACommunityNAHardcourt01/07/202521/08/2025Damien Page0407 184 781damien@dptennis.com.au
5/09/20257/09/20252025 QLD IDA OpenKDV SportQLDSignatureNAHardcourt01/06/202526/08/2025Jennifer Johnson0466 922 039jjohnson@tennis.com.au
14/09/202514/09/20252025 Special Olympics QLD Bribie Island TournamentBribie Island Tennis ClubQLDCommunity Synthetic Grass    info.qld@specialolympics.com.au
21/09/202521/09/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #33Hurstbridge Tennis ClubVICCommunity Synthetic Grass1/08/202511/09/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
28/09/202528/09/20252025 Special Olympics VIC State GamesRingwood Central Tennis ClubVICCommunity Hardcourt    info.vic@specialolympics.com.au
2/10/20255/10/20252025 Australian IDA Tennis ChampionshipsMelbourne ParkVICNationalNAPlexicusion01/07/202514/09/2025Ben Dew0466 571 776ATC@tennis.com.au
12/10/202512/10/20252025 Special Olympics QLD Moreton North TournamentRedcliffe Tennis CentreQLDCommunity Hardcourt    info.qld@specialolympics.com.au
19/10/202519/10/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #34North Ringwood Tennis ClubVICCommunity En tout cas1/08/202511/09/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
25/10/202526/10/20252025 TAS IDA OpenTennis World LauncestonTASSignatureNAHardcourt13/09/202515/11/2025Phoebe Davis0435 969 395phoebe.davis@tennis.com.au
26/10/202526/10/20252025 Special Olympics NSW State TournamentCintra Park Tennis & Sports CentreNSWCommunity Synthetic Grass  James Channon nsw.tennis@specialolympics.com.au
23/11/202523/11/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #35North Ringwood Tennis ClubVICCommunity En tout cas1/10/202513/11/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au
28/11/202530/11/20252025 Peter Smith IDA OpenThe Drive & Next Gen Memorial DriveSASignatureNAPlexicushion10/10/202518/11/2025Brad Poole0403 107 258bradley.pool@tennis.com.au
7/12/20257/12/20252025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #36North Ringwood Tennis ClubVICCommunity En tout cas1/11/202527/11/2025Nicole and Maria Vallos0418 995 779coaching@nandm.com.au

How rankings work

We use the People with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) Australian Ranking system to track performance across singles and doubles events for eligible players in the IDA pathway. 

Rankings are calculated on a 12-month rollover, based on each athlete’s best four results. Once a result reaches 12 months, it no longer counts toward their total. 

There are three Virtus-recognised classifications: 

  • II-1: Intellectual disability
  • II-2: Down syndrome
  • II-3: Autism

Each classification has separate rankings for singles and doubles. Junior rankings are tracked across mixed classifications. 

Want to know how points are awarded or ties are resolved? View the 2024 PWII Australian Ranking Guidelines.

Australian rankings

Current as at 1 February 2025

II-1 rankings

 II-1 men’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Archie GrahamQLD810.00
2Damian PhillipsNSW480.00
3Tyler McPhersonVIC465.00
4Alex BakerQLD315.00
5Jarrad CatalanoSA285.00
6Christopher PavlisSA225.00
7Scott CrowdenTAS180.00
8Nick HeamesTAS180.00
9Michael WrenNSW125.00
10Mitchell JamesQLD75.00
11Senya RudoyVIC75.00
12Jack KavenaghVIC75.00
13Luke TrethowanVIC60.00
14Lachlan MitchellVIC60.00
15Joshua HollowayQLD30.00
16Zarey SouNSW30.00
17Adrian IzurietaNSW30.00
18Declan HobleyQLD30.00
19Luke PercyVIC30.00
20Lachlan MillsVIC25.00
21Cameron PellizzonNSW15.00
22Daniel VadnjalVIC5.00
23Harvey DionisioVIC5.00
24Will MaherNSW5.00
25Tom RaisbeckVIC5.00
26Ridwan AzamVIC5.00

 II-1 women’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Andriana PetrakisSA870.00
2Kelly WrenNSW800.00
3Chloe DunnQLD375.00
4Carla LenarduzziVIC345.00
5Siobhan JohnsonVIC345.00
6Breanna TunnyQLD240.00
7Madison McPhersonVIC195.00
8Lana SaxQLD90.00
9Schapelle ConwayNSW90.00
10Emma ManganQLD65.00
11Fiona TaylorVIC65.00
12Joanna KlaosenSA45.00
13Kirby TempletonVIC30.00
14Taleah ClayVIC20.00
15Adelaide GrigorVIC5.00
16Prairie MaughanVIC5.00

 II-1 men’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Archie GrahamQLD236.75
2Damian PhillipsNSW150.50
3Nick HeamesTAS146.25
4Alex BakerQLD127.50
5Scott CrowdenTAS112.50
6Tyler McPhersonVIC97.50
7Jarrad CatalanoSA90.00
8Christopher PavlisSA90.00
9Daniel VadnjalVIC60.00
10Luke TrethowanVIC56.25
11Michael WrenNSW45.00
12Mitchell JamesQLD37.50
13Joshua HollowayQLD37.50
14Zarey SouNSW30.00
15Will MaherNSW30.00
16Jack KavenaghVIC30.00
17Declan HobleyQLD22.50
18Harvey DionisioVIC22.50
19Lachlan MillsVIC16.25
20Adrian IzurietaNSW15.00
21Cameron PellizzonNSW15.00
22Thomas ClaydonVIC11.25
23Toby LangfordVIC11.25
24Peter KerinSA11.25

 II-1 women’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Kelly WrenNSW157.50
2Carla LenarduzziVIC135.00
3Andriana PetrakisSA105.00
4Siobhan JohnsonVIC97.50
5Chloe DunnQLD60.00
6Breanna TunnyQLD56.25
7Lalie ConwayNSW56.25
8Madison McPhersonVIC48.75
9Lana SaxQLD45.00
10Schapelle ConwayNSW33.75
11Taleah ClayVIC18.75
12Emma ManganQLD15.00
13Adelaide GrigorVIC11.25
14Fiona TaylorVIC7.50

II-2 rankings

II-2 men’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Timothy GouldQLD170.00
2Sai Aman RamadaniQLD100.00

II-2 women’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Olivia SayersVIC5.00

II-2 men’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Timothy GouldQLD105.00
2Sai Aman RamadaniQLD18.75

II-2 women’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Olivia SayersVIC5.00

II-3 rankings

II-3 men’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Hunter ThompsonQLD850.00
2Hayden BallardQLD670.00
3Tom CollinsSA650.00
4Simon MaNSW590.00
5Nicholas CostaSA560.00
6Nicholas PotterNSW330.00
7Lev’I DorwardNSW165.00
8Daniel CrossVIC105.00
9Orlando ThompsonQLD60.00
10James TomlinsQLD45.00
11Daniil KostenkoACT45.00
12Gage MacraeQLD30.00
13Lucas ShayVIC10.00

II-3 women’s singles

RankNameStatePTS
1Sasha CliffordQLD360.00
2Amy PottsQLD300.00
3Iridian CantNSW105.00
4Lillie EadieQLD30.00
5Bianca GrantQLD15.00

II-3 men’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Hunter ThompsonQLD226.00
2Hayden BallardQLD226.00
3Tom CollinsSA131.25
4Simon MaNSW116.25
5Nicholas CostaSA112.50
6Lev’I DorwardNSW63.75
7Daniel CrossVIC22.50
8Lucas ShayVIC16.25

II-3 women’s doubles

RankNameStatePTS
1Sasha CliffordQLD48.75
2Iridian CantNSW22.50
3Amy PottsQLD11.25
4Molly HaywardQLD11.25

Junior rankings

 Junior Boys Singles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Daniil KostenkoACT450.00
2Lev’I DorwardNSW420.00
3Simon MaNSW400.00
4Orlando ThompsonQLD300.00
5Nathaniel LawnVIC225.00
6James TomlinsQLD200.00
7Kale StantonVIC150.00
8Lucas ShayVIC150.00
9Gage MacraeQLD135.00
10Declan HobleyQLD120.00
11Peter PiosickiVIC120.00
12Ocean LindnerQLD75.00
13Nate FraserVIC30.00
14Tyler CramptonQLD15.00

Junior Girls Singles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Sasha CliffordQLD630.00
2Chloe DunnQLD465.00
3Lana SaxQLD240.00
4Siobhan JohnsonVIC195.00
5Iridian CantNSW195.00
6Lillie EadieQLD150.00
7Molly HaywardQLD90.00
8Adelaide GrigorVIC30.00

Junior Boys Doubles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Orlando ThompsonQLD105.00
2Ocean LindnerQLD105.00
3Daniil KostenkoACT60.00
4Nathaniel LawnVIC45.00
5Gage MacraeQLD37.50
6Peter PiosickiVIC30.00
7Nate FraserVIC22.50
8Tyler CramptonQLD22.50
9Jordan MercerQLD22.50
10Lev’I DorwardNSW15.00
11William DruveQLD11.25

Junior Girls Doubles (mixed classification)

RankNameStatePTS
1Sasha CliffordQLD78.75
2Lalie ConwayNSW56.25
3Schapelle ConwayNSW22.50
4Chloe DunnQLD15.00
5Lana SaxQLD15.00
6Lillie EadieQLD11.25

International rankings

Virtus maintains global rankings for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism across singles, doubles and team events. These rankings are updated after each sanctioned international competition.

View the latest Virtus World Rankings

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Contact us
A boy with intellectual disability playing Hot Shots tennis