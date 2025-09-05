Intellectual disability and autism tennis

Tennis is flexible, social and easy to adapt – making it ideal for players with intellectual disability or neurodivergence. Whether you're learning to rally or competing at the Australian Championships, there’s a place for every player.

There are three eligibility groups for competition:

II-1: Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability II-2: Intellectual and physical disability

Intellectual and physical disability II-3: Autism

Players can also take part in Special Olympics events, which are open to a broader range of abilities and support needs.