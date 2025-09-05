Intellectual disability and autism tennis

- About
Empowered to play
Meet players with intellectual disability and those who are deaf or hard of hearing, as they reflect on their love of tennis and the impact of inclusive support. Captions available.
For a transcript or AUSLAN-accessible version, email deaftennis@tennis.com.au.
Thinking differently, playing together
Tennis is flexible, social and easy to adapt – making it ideal for players with intellectual disability or neurodivergence. Whether you're learning to rally or competing at the Australian Championships, there’s a place for every player.
There are three eligibility groups for competition:
- II-1: Intellectual disability
- II-2: Intellectual and physical disability
- II-3: Autism
Players can also take part in Special Olympics events, which are open to a broader range of abilities and support needs.
Coaching and inclusive play
Tips for inclusive play
- Use consistent, simple language.
- Allow time to process instructions.
- Break down drills step by step.
- Demonstrate visually where possible.
- Acknowledge effort and progress.
Communication and support
- Some players prefer quieter environments.
- Others thrive with sensory tools or music breaks.
- Coaches may use schedules, timers or routines.
- Learn how to support intellectual disability and autism and ID players.
Meet our world number 1 player, Archie Graham
World No.1 Archie Graham shares how tennis adapts to different ways of learning and thinking – from daily routines to elite competition. The footage captures his training, mindset and connection with coaches and teammates.
Competitive pathways
Tennis Australia offers a clear and inclusive competitive pathway for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism, from local events to international representation.
At the AO25 Intellectual Disability Championships, players share what it means to compete on a Grand Slam stage. Their reflections highlight the power of inclusive sport and the pride of representing their communities.
Pathways include the Intellectual Disability and Autism (IDA) Community Series (regional), IDA Signature Series (state-based), and the Australian Tennis Championships. For those seeking elite opportunities, Tennis Australia supports classification, coaching and selection for the Virtus World Tennis Championships, Virtus Global Games and Special Olympics, ensuring players at all levels can progress with confidence.
For eligibility details, visit Sport Inclusion Australia or Special Olympics Australia.
Frequently asked questions
Players can join local clubs, take part in inclusive coaching programs or compete in state and national events like the Australian Championships.
Yes – tennis suits many autistic players. It offers structure, individual focus and clear routines, with space to adapt coaching as needed.
Definitely. Tennis offers short bursts of activity, repetition and built-in rest – great for attention, confidence and energy regulation.
It supports movement, independence, communication and connection – all while having fun and being part of a community.
There are three:
- II-1: Intellectual disability
- II-2: Intellectual and physical disability
- II-3: Autism used for Virtus and Tennis Australia competitions.
Core rules stay the same. Some formats use modified scoring, coaching support or visual cues to support learning and participation.
Yes, dependent on a person’s NDIS plan tennis may be covered under NDIS categories like social and community participation. It's always recommended to confirm with your NDIS contact.
Am I eligible?
To compete in Tennis Australia’s inclusive events, players must meet the eligibility criteria for one of three IDA (Intellectual Disability and Autism) classification groups, recognised by Virtus and supported by Sport Inclusion Australia:
|Classification
|Eligibility
|IDA tennis events
II-1
Intellectual disability
Athletes with intellectual disability:
II-2 Significant other impairment (e.g. Down syndrome)
Athletes with Down syndrome who have:
Athletes with intellectual disability who have:
NOTE: Mosaic Down syndrome is not an eligible criteria for II-2.
II-3
Autism
Athletes with Autism who have:
What if I don't meet these classifications?
Some athletes with intellectual disability or autism may not meet the criteria for II-1, II-2 or II-3. These players may still be eligible to compete in Special Olympics events, which are open to a broader range of abilities and support needs.
Special Olympics Australia provides inclusive opportunities to play, compete and connect – regardless of age, ability or experience.
Talent pathway
Squads, camps and tournaments can lead to national team selection for the Virtus World Tennis Championships and Global Games.
Pathway opportunities
Tennis Australia offers a clear and inclusive competitive pathway for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism – from local events to international representation.
Players can compete in:
- IDA Community Series (regional)
- IDA Signature Series (state-based)
- Australian Tennis Championships (national).
Australian Tennis Championships
Players share what it’s like to compete at the Australian Tennis Championships, describing match-day rituals, the pride of representing their communities, and the perks of participation. Inclusive pathways support athletes with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism to thrive at every level.
International playing opportunities
For players seeking elite competition, Tennis Australia supports classification, coaching and selection for:
- Virtus World Tennis Championships
The premier global event for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism.
- Virtus Global Games
A multi-sport event held every four years for elite athletes with intellectual impairment.
- Special Olympics World Games
A global celebration of inclusion, open to athletes of all abilities and experience levels.
Partnerships
We’re proud to work alongside organisations that champion inclusion and opportunity.
These partners help shape our programs, policies and pathways – ensuring players can participate as athletes, coaches, volunteers or fans.
Inclusive coaching: five practical tips
Comedian and advocate Adam Hills shares five clear, actionable ways to support athletes with intellectual disability. Designed for coaches, volunteers and program leaders, this video offers practical advice to help create safe, consistent and affirming environments in tennis.
Find a coach
Tennis clubs across Australia offer a range of inclusive programs for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome or autism. These include:
- Hot Shots Tennis
Fun, game-based learning for kids.
- Cardio Tennis
Fitness-focused sessions for all levels.
- Open court sessions
Social tennis for adults.
- Come-and-try days
Introductory events in your local area.
To find out what’s available near you, contact your local Member Association.
National coach
Our national coach leads inclusive tennis programs across Australia and can help connect you with local opportunities. Reach out to learn more about programs, coaching support and how to get involved in your area.
PWII-accredited coaches
These coaches are experienced in working with players in the People with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) pathway, which includes athletes with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism. Contact them directly to learn more about lessons, squads or local events.
IDA coaches
|Name
|Club
|Suburb
|State
|Contact Email
|Stefan Visser
|Keilor TC
|Keilor
|VIC
|viss.tennis@gmail.com
|Chris Singh
|Caroline Springs TC
|Caroline Springs
|VIC
|chris@itennis.net.au
|Ben Longridge
|Gracedale Park TC
|Ringwood East
|VIC
|advantedgetennis@hotmail.com
|Julie Golightly
|Queenscliff TC
|Queenscliff
|VIC
|tennisfanatics@bigpond.com
|Steve Manley & Lochie Mortensen
|Voyager
|Metro Sydney
|NSW
|lochie@voyagertennis.com
|Sean Tsai
|City Community Tennis
|Surrey Hills
|NSW
|sean@citycommunitytennis.com.au
|Shaun Hibbert
|Shaun Hibbert Tennis Academy
|Engadine
|NSW
|tennis@shaunhibbert.com.au
|Paula Gibson Roy
|Evolve Tennis
|Collaroy
|NSW
|evolvetennis@evolvetennisacademy.com
|Glen Bowe
|Positive Fit Tennis Club
|Gold Coast
|QLD
|positivefittennis@gmail.com
|AJ Thompson
|FuturePros Tennis Academy
|Logan
|QLD
|fpta@outlook.com
|Fred Lay
|Trinity Beach TC
|Cairns
|QLD
|fred@fusiontenniscairns.com
|Ryan Coffey
|Earlville TC
|Cairns
|QLD
|rct_coach@hotmail.com
|Adolfo Garcia
|Toowoomba Regional TC
|Toowoomba
|QLD
|coach@southqldtennisacademy.com.au
|Josh Holloway
|Beaks Tennis
|Rockhampton
|QLD
|hollowlegstennis@gmail.com
|Chris Novic
|Focus Tennis Academy
|Redcliffe
|QLD
|chris@focustennisacademy.com.au
|Ian Malpass
|Malpass Tennis
|South-East QLD
|QLD
|info@malpasstennis.com.au
|Jesse Parker
|Sunshine Tennis
|Mitchelton
|QLD
|sunshinetennis@y7mail.com
2025 event calendar
Explore upcoming intellectual disability and autism events across Australia in 2025 – including key dates, venues, entry timelines and contacts to help you get involved.
Things you need to know
- Event changes
Dates and venues may change. Players who’ve entered will be notified of any updates.
- Friday matches
Some events may include Friday evening matches due to large entry numbers or court availability.
- Entries
Open eight weeks before each event. Click the event name to view details and enter online.
- Need help?
Contact inclusion@tennis.com.au for support getting started. Entries typically open eight weeks before each event.
2025 Intellectual Disability & Autism (IDA) Event Calendar
|Start
|End
|Event name
|Venue
|State
|Type
|$$
|Surface
|Entry opening date
|Entry closing date
|Contact name
|Contact phone
|Contact email
|24/01/2025
|26/01/2025
|AO25 Intellectual Disability Championships
|Melbourne Park
|VIC
|Virtus
|TBA
|Plexicushion
|08/10/2024
|08/11/2024
|Jennifer Johnson
|AOPWII@tennis.com.au
|9/02/2025
|9/02/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #26
|Ringwood Central Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|26/01/2025
|6/02/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|28/02/2025
|2/03/2025
|2025 VIC IDA Open
|Tennis World Albert Reserve
|VIC
|Signature
|NA
|Plexicusion
|01/01/2025
|18/02/2025
|Scott Johnston
|tournamentsvic@tennis.com.au
|16/03/2025
|16/03/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #27
|Ringwood Central Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|1/02/2025
|10/03/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|29/03/2025
|30/03/2025
|2025 WA IDA Open
|Alexander Park Tennis Club
|WA
|Signature
|NA
|Grass
|05/02/2025
|22/03/2025
|Brad Ladyman
|0498 572 395
|bradley.ladyman@tennis.com.au
|6/04/2025
|6/04/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #28
|Hurstbridge Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|1/03/2025
|2/04/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|13/04/2025
|13/04/2025
|2025 Special Olympics NSW Sydney Northern Beaches
|Oxford Falls Tennis Club
|NSW
|Community
|NA
|Hardcourt
|info.nsw@specialolympics.com.au
|26/04/2025
|27/04/2025
|2025 ACT IDA Open
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|ACT
|Signature
|NA
|Hardcourt
|25/03/2025
|12/04/2025
|Skye Davis
|02 6160 7808
|acttournaments@tennis.com.au
|3/05/2025
|11/05/2025
|2025 Virtus World Tennis Championships
|Astana-Kazakhstan
|KAZAKHSTAN
|Virtus
|NA
|Hardcourt
|NA
|NA
|Jay Schuback
|jschuback@tennis.com.au
|6/06/2025
|6/06/2025
|2025 Special Olympics NSW South Coast
|Batemans Bay Tennis Club
|NSW
|Community
|NA
|Hardcourt
|info.nsw@specialolympics.com.au
|4/05/2025
|4/05/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #29
|Ringwood Central Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|1/04/2025
|30/04/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|15/06/2025
|15/06/2025
|2025 Special Olympics NSW Sydney West Tournament
|Dural Tennis Centre
|NSW
|Community
|Hardcourt
|James Channon
|nsw.tennis@specialolympics.com.au
|15/06/2025
|15/06/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #30
|Ringwood Central Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|4/07/2025
|6/07/2025
|2025 NSW IDA Open
|Cintra Park Tennis & Sports Centre
|NSW
|Signature
|NA
|Synthetic Grass
|23/05/2025
|20/06/2025
|Allira Smith-Connor
|0499 564 176
|nswtournaments@tennis.com.au
|/07/2025
|6/07/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #31
|Hurstbridge Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|1/06/2025
|2/07/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|10/08/2025
|10/08/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #32
|Ringwood Central Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|1/07/2025
|6/08/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|31/08/2025
|31/08/2025
|2025 Special Olympics NSW Sydney West
|Dural Tennis Centre
|NSW
|Community
|NA
|Hardcourt
|info.nsw@specialolympics.com.au
|31/08/2025
|31/08/2025
|2025 OC Colonel Light West Tennis Club IDA Open
|Colonel Light West Tennis Club
|SA
|Community
|NA
|Hardcourt
|01/07/2025
|21/08/2025
|Damien Page
|0407 184 781
|damien@dptennis.com.au
|5/09/2025
|7/09/2025
|2025 QLD IDA Open
|KDV Sport
|QLD
|Signature
|NA
|Hardcourt
|01/06/2025
|26/08/2025
|Jennifer Johnson
|0466 922 039
|jjohnson@tennis.com.au
|14/09/2025
|14/09/2025
|2025 Special Olympics QLD Bribie Island Tournament
|Bribie Island Tennis Club
|QLD
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|info.qld@specialolympics.com.au
|21/09/2025
|21/09/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #33
|Hurstbridge Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|1/08/2025
|11/09/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|28/09/2025
|28/09/2025
|2025 Special Olympics VIC State Games
|Ringwood Central Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|Hardcourt
|info.vic@specialolympics.com.au
|2/10/2025
|5/10/2025
|2025 Australian IDA Tennis Championships
|Melbourne Park
|VIC
|National
|NA
|Plexicusion
|01/07/2025
|14/09/2025
|Ben Dew
|0466 571 776
|ATC@tennis.com.au
|12/10/2025
|12/10/2025
|2025 Special Olympics QLD Moreton North Tournament
|Redcliffe Tennis Centre
|QLD
|Community
|Hardcourt
|info.qld@specialolympics.com.au
|19/10/2025
|19/10/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #34
|North Ringwood Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|En tout cas
|1/08/2025
|11/09/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|25/10/2025
|26/10/2025
|2025 TAS IDA Open
|Tennis World Launceston
|TAS
|Signature
|NA
|Hardcourt
|13/09/2025
|15/11/2025
|Phoebe Davis
|0435 969 395
|phoebe.davis@tennis.com.au
|26/10/2025
|26/10/2025
|2025 Special Olympics NSW State Tournament
|Cintra Park Tennis & Sports Centre
|NSW
|Community
|Synthetic Grass
|James Channon
|nsw.tennis@specialolympics.com.au
|23/11/2025
|23/11/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #35
|North Ringwood Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|En tout cas
|1/10/2025
|13/11/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
|28/11/2025
|30/11/2025
|2025 Peter Smith IDA Open
|The Drive & Next Gen Memorial Drive
|SA
|Signature
|NA
|Plexicushion
|10/10/2025
|18/11/2025
|Brad Poole
|0403 107 258
|bradley.pool@tennis.com.au
|7/12/2025
|7/12/2025
|2025 OC JC NANDM All Abilities tournament #36
|North Ringwood Tennis Club
|VIC
|Community
|En tout cas
|1/11/2025
|27/11/2025
|Nicole and Maria Vallos
|0418 995 779
|coaching@nandm.com.au
How rankings work
We use the People with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) Australian Ranking system to track performance across singles and doubles events for eligible players in the IDA pathway.
Rankings are calculated on a 12-month rollover, based on each athlete’s best four results. Once a result reaches 12 months, it no longer counts toward their total.
There are three Virtus-recognised classifications:
- II-1: Intellectual disability
- II-2: Down syndrome
- II-3: Autism
Each classification has separate rankings for singles and doubles. Junior rankings are tracked across mixed classifications.
Want to know how points are awarded or ties are resolved? View the 2024 PWII Australian Ranking Guidelines.
Australian rankings
Current as at 1 February 2025
II-1 rankings
II-1 men’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Archie Graham
|QLD
|810.00
|2
|Damian Phillips
|NSW
|480.00
|3
|Tyler McPherson
|VIC
|465.00
|4
|Alex Baker
|QLD
|315.00
|5
|Jarrad Catalano
|SA
|285.00
|6
|Christopher Pavlis
|SA
|225.00
|7
|Scott Crowden
|TAS
|180.00
|8
|Nick Heames
|TAS
|180.00
|9
|Michael Wren
|NSW
|125.00
|10
|Mitchell James
|QLD
|75.00
|11
|Senya Rudoy
|VIC
|75.00
|12
|Jack Kavenagh
|VIC
|75.00
|13
|Luke Trethowan
|VIC
|60.00
|14
|Lachlan Mitchell
|VIC
|60.00
|15
|Joshua Holloway
|QLD
|30.00
|16
|Zarey Sou
|NSW
|30.00
|17
|Adrian Izurieta
|NSW
|30.00
|18
|Declan Hobley
|QLD
|30.00
|19
|Luke Percy
|VIC
|30.00
|20
|Lachlan Mills
|VIC
|25.00
|21
|Cameron Pellizzon
|NSW
|15.00
|22
|Daniel Vadnjal
|VIC
|5.00
|23
|Harvey Dionisio
|VIC
|5.00
|24
|Will Maher
|NSW
|5.00
|25
|Tom Raisbeck
|VIC
|5.00
|26
|Ridwan Azam
|VIC
|5.00
II-1 women’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Andriana Petrakis
|SA
|870.00
|2
|Kelly Wren
|NSW
|800.00
|3
|Chloe Dunn
|QLD
|375.00
|4
|Carla Lenarduzzi
|VIC
|345.00
|5
|Siobhan Johnson
|VIC
|345.00
|6
|Breanna Tunny
|QLD
|240.00
|7
|Madison McPherson
|VIC
|195.00
|8
|Lana Sax
|QLD
|90.00
|9
|Schapelle Conway
|NSW
|90.00
|10
|Emma Mangan
|QLD
|65.00
|11
|Fiona Taylor
|VIC
|65.00
|12
|Joanna Klaosen
|SA
|45.00
|13
|Kirby Templeton
|VIC
|30.00
|14
|Taleah Clay
|VIC
|20.00
|15
|Adelaide Grigor
|VIC
|5.00
|16
|Prairie Maughan
|VIC
|5.00
II-1 men’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Archie Graham
|QLD
|236.75
|2
|Damian Phillips
|NSW
|150.50
|3
|Nick Heames
|TAS
|146.25
|4
|Alex Baker
|QLD
|127.50
|5
|Scott Crowden
|TAS
|112.50
|6
|Tyler McPherson
|VIC
|97.50
|7
|Jarrad Catalano
|SA
|90.00
|8
|Christopher Pavlis
|SA
|90.00
|9
|Daniel Vadnjal
|VIC
|60.00
|10
|Luke Trethowan
|VIC
|56.25
|11
|Michael Wren
|NSW
|45.00
|12
|Mitchell James
|QLD
|37.50
|13
|Joshua Holloway
|QLD
|37.50
|14
|Zarey Sou
|NSW
|30.00
|15
|Will Maher
|NSW
|30.00
|16
|Jack Kavenagh
|VIC
|30.00
|17
|Declan Hobley
|QLD
|22.50
|18
|Harvey Dionisio
|VIC
|22.50
|19
|Lachlan Mills
|VIC
|16.25
|20
|Adrian Izurieta
|NSW
|15.00
|21
|Cameron Pellizzon
|NSW
|15.00
|22
|Thomas Claydon
|VIC
|11.25
|23
|Toby Langford
|VIC
|11.25
|24
|Peter Kerin
|SA
|11.25
II-1 women’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Kelly Wren
|NSW
|157.50
|2
|Carla Lenarduzzi
|VIC
|135.00
|3
|Andriana Petrakis
|SA
|105.00
|4
|Siobhan Johnson
|VIC
|97.50
|5
|Chloe Dunn
|QLD
|60.00
|6
|Breanna Tunny
|QLD
|56.25
|7
|Lalie Conway
|NSW
|56.25
|8
|Madison McPherson
|VIC
|48.75
|9
|Lana Sax
|QLD
|45.00
|10
|Schapelle Conway
|NSW
|33.75
|11
|Taleah Clay
|VIC
|18.75
|12
|Emma Mangan
|QLD
|15.00
|13
|Adelaide Grigor
|VIC
|11.25
|14
|Fiona Taylor
|VIC
|7.50
II-2 rankings
II-2 men’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Timothy Gould
|QLD
|170.00
|2
|Sai Aman Ramadani
|QLD
|100.00
II-2 women’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Olivia Sayers
|VIC
|5.00
II-2 men’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Timothy Gould
|QLD
|105.00
|2
|Sai Aman Ramadani
|QLD
|18.75
II-2 women’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Olivia Sayers
|VIC
|5.00
II-3 rankings
II-3 men’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Hunter Thompson
|QLD
|850.00
|2
|Hayden Ballard
|QLD
|670.00
|3
|Tom Collins
|SA
|650.00
|4
|Simon Ma
|NSW
|590.00
|5
|Nicholas Costa
|SA
|560.00
|6
|Nicholas Potter
|NSW
|330.00
|7
|Lev’I Dorward
|NSW
|165.00
|8
|Daniel Cross
|VIC
|105.00
|9
|Orlando Thompson
|QLD
|60.00
|10
|James Tomlins
|QLD
|45.00
|11
|Daniil Kostenko
|ACT
|45.00
|12
|Gage Macrae
|QLD
|30.00
|13
|Lucas Shay
|VIC
|10.00
II-3 women’s singles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Sasha Clifford
|QLD
|360.00
|2
|Amy Potts
|QLD
|300.00
|3
|Iridian Cant
|NSW
|105.00
|4
|Lillie Eadie
|QLD
|30.00
|5
|Bianca Grant
|QLD
|15.00
II-3 men’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Hunter Thompson
|QLD
|226.00
|2
|Hayden Ballard
|QLD
|226.00
|3
|Tom Collins
|SA
|131.25
|4
|Simon Ma
|NSW
|116.25
|5
|Nicholas Costa
|SA
|112.50
|6
|Lev’I Dorward
|NSW
|63.75
|7
|Daniel Cross
|VIC
|22.50
|8
|Lucas Shay
|VIC
|16.25
II-3 women’s doubles
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Sasha Clifford
|QLD
|48.75
|2
|Iridian Cant
|NSW
|22.50
|3
|Amy Potts
|QLD
|11.25
|4
|Molly Hayward
|QLD
|11.25
Junior rankings
Junior Boys Singles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Daniil Kostenko
|ACT
|450.00
|2
|Lev’I Dorward
|NSW
|420.00
|3
|Simon Ma
|NSW
|400.00
|4
|Orlando Thompson
|QLD
|300.00
|5
|Nathaniel Lawn
|VIC
|225.00
|6
|James Tomlins
|QLD
|200.00
|7
|Kale Stanton
|VIC
|150.00
|8
|Lucas Shay
|VIC
|150.00
|9
|Gage Macrae
|QLD
|135.00
|10
|Declan Hobley
|QLD
|120.00
|11
|Peter Piosicki
|VIC
|120.00
|12
|Ocean Lindner
|QLD
|75.00
|13
|Nate Fraser
|VIC
|30.00
|14
|Tyler Crampton
|QLD
|15.00
Junior Girls Singles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Sasha Clifford
|QLD
|630.00
|2
|Chloe Dunn
|QLD
|465.00
|3
|Lana Sax
|QLD
|240.00
|4
|Siobhan Johnson
|VIC
|195.00
|5
|Iridian Cant
|NSW
|195.00
|6
|Lillie Eadie
|QLD
|150.00
|7
|Molly Hayward
|QLD
|90.00
|8
|Adelaide Grigor
|VIC
|30.00
Junior Boys Doubles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Orlando Thompson
|QLD
|105.00
|2
|Ocean Lindner
|QLD
|105.00
|3
|Daniil Kostenko
|ACT
|60.00
|4
|Nathaniel Lawn
|VIC
|45.00
|5
|Gage Macrae
|QLD
|37.50
|6
|Peter Piosicki
|VIC
|30.00
|7
|Nate Fraser
|VIC
|22.50
|8
|Tyler Crampton
|QLD
|22.50
|9
|Jordan Mercer
|QLD
|22.50
|10
|Lev’I Dorward
|NSW
|15.00
|11
|William Druve
|QLD
|11.25
Junior Girls Doubles (mixed classification)
|Rank
|Name
|State
|PTS
|1
|Sasha Clifford
|QLD
|78.75
|2
|Lalie Conway
|NSW
|56.25
|3
|Schapelle Conway
|NSW
|22.50
|4
|Chloe Dunn
|QLD
|15.00
|5
|Lana Sax
|QLD
|15.00
|6
|Lillie Eadie
|QLD
|11.25
International rankings
Virtus maintains global rankings for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism across singles, doubles and team events. These rankings are updated after each sanctioned international competition.
View the latest Virtus World Rankings.