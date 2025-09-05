All Abilities Schools Cup

In 2018 the Movement Disorder Foundation (MDF) proudly supported Tennis Australia with funding to engage thousands of children with disability in becoming more active through tennis.

Our approach focuses on engaging students with disability through building strong partnerships with specialist schools and mainstream schools, fostering a love for the game that culminates in a fun, supportive competition environment.

For many students, it’s their first opportunity to showcase their tennis skills. Whether they’re participating in the Tabloid Challenge, designed for students learning the basics of the game, or taking part in the more advanced Red Ball Challenge, this model allows students of all levels and abilities to represent their school and contribute towards the overall winner.

Now rebranded as the Tennis All Abilities School Cup, this inclusive model is delivered in partnership with our Member Associations and Disability Sports Australia. It supports Tennis Australia’s broader vision to be the most reflective sport in Australia — both on and off the court.