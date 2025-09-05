- About
How the game is played
Wheelchair tennis follows the same rules as able-bodied tennis, with just one key difference: the ball is allowed to bounce twice. Players compete on standard courts in singles and doubles formats – with divisions for men, women, juniors and quad athletes.
The sport is fast, tactical and highly skilled – and it’s played at every level, from community events to the Australian Open.
Tennis without barriers
Wheelchair tennis is fast, tactical and open to anyone with a physical impairment that affects mobility or balance and requires the use of a chair on court. You don’t need to be classified to get started – just a racquet, a chair and a willingness to play. The pathway is open to all: from social rallies to Grand Slam showdowns.
Players compete in two divisions:
- Open division: Lower-limb impairment.
- Quad division: Impairment in at least three limbs.
Coaching and inclusive play
Wheelchair tennis is played on a standard court with standard racquets and balls, but with key adaptations that support mobility, fairness and high-level play.
Rules and equipment
- Players are allowed two bounces – the second may land outside the court.
- The wheelchair is considered part of the body.
- Standard racquets and balls are used.
Classifications and categories
- Open division: Lower-limb impairment
- Quad division: Impairment in at least three limbs — players may tape the racquet or use assistive grips
- Both divisions include singles and doubles formats
- Classification is required for International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Paralympic events
- You can find more detail in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules and Tennis Australia’s classification policy.
Playing with power and precision
A fast, tactical format shaped by world-class athletes. Explore the rules, strategy and standout moments that define wheelchair tennis – including highlights from legends like Dylan Alcott and Esther Vergeer.
Competitive pathways
The pathway includes local comps, elite training and global events – including the Grand Slams and Paralympics. Tennis Australia supports classification, coaching and international selection.
Key events:
- Australian Wheelchair Tennis Tour.
- Australian Open Wheelchair Championships.
- UNIQLO ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour.
- BNP Paribas World Team Cup.
- Paralympic Games.
Need help?
Looking for support, classification info or next steps? Get in touch or email us on wheelchairtennis@tennis.com.au
Frequently asked questions
You play on a standard court with standard equipment. Players are allowed two bounces – the second can land outside the lines – and the chair is considered part of the body.
Players serve, rally and score just like in any match. The key differences are the two-bounce rule and the use of a sports chair for movement and balance.
Players are grouped based on how their impairment affects movement and control.
- Open division: Lower-limb impairment with full upper-body function.
- Quad division: Impairment in at least three limbs, affecting grip and/or balance.
Only players competing in International Tennis Federation or Paralympic events need to be classified. Social players don’t need to meet any eligibility criteria.
Twice. The second bounce can land outside the court.
Quad tennis is a classification within wheelchair tennis for players with impairment in at least three limbs. Players may tape the racquet or use assistive grips.
For official competitions, yes. But many clubs welcome social players of all abilities.
In 2024, the total prize pool for wheelchair events exceeded AUD $1 million across men’s, women’s and quad draws.
How we support players
We're committed to helping players participate, progress and perform – from first-time rallies to international competition. Support includes:
- inclusive coaching and venues – through clubs, TA Wheelchair Hubs and trained coaches
- development camps and squads – for skill-building and performance
- ITF and national events – including the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships
- pathway planning and classification – to support long-term goals.
Am I eligible?
You don’t need to be classified to get started – just a racquet, a chair and a willingness to play.
For competitive play at national or international level, players must have a permanent physical impairment that affects mobility or balance. Eligibility is based on how the impairment impacts function, not just the medical diagnosis.
Impairment type
Examples
Limb deficiency
Amputation, congenital limb absence
Impaired muscle power
Spinal cord injury, muscular dystrophy, nerve damage
Impaired range of movement
Join stiffness or fusion in hip, knee or ankle
Leg length difference
At least 7cm difference between legs
Neurological conditions
Cerebral palsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, ataxia, athetosis
Classification and rules
Players seeking to compete at national or international level must meet the International Tennis Federation’s minimum eligibility criteria and complete a formal classification.
Performance pathways
Whether you're learning to rally or aiming for the Paralympics, the Wheelchair Tennis pathway includes:
- Clubs – inclusive programs at local venues
- Squads – state-based training groups
- Camps – for development and elite performance
- UNIQLO ITF Tour – international competition.
Wheelchair Tennis is a global sport – players can progress from local squads to international events, including:
- ITF Futures and Series tournaments – entry-level to elite events
- Grand Slams – including the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and US Open
- Paralympic Games – held every four years for classified athletes
- BNP Paribas World Team Cup – the sport’s flagship international team event.
To compete internationally, players must:
- meet the ITF minimum eligibility criteria
- be formally classified
- hold an ITF IPIN (International Player Identification Number).
BNP Paribas World Team Cup 2026 – Australian representative selection criteria
The BNP Paribas World Team Cup is the pinnacle international team event on the ITF UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour.
All players seeking selection to the 2026 Australian Representative Teams for BNP Paribas World Team Cup in 2026, please refer to the following documents:
Any questions on the above outlined selection criteria and processes, please email wheelchairtennis@tennis.com.au.
Find a coach or inclusive venue
Wheelchair tennis is offered at clubs and Tennis Australia Wheelchair Hubs across Australia, with inclusive coaching and programs designed to support all experience levels. If you're looking to get on court, we’ll help you connect with a local coach, club or venue.
If you don’t see a location listed nearby, fill in our form or email wheelchairtennis@tennis.com.au and we’ll support you to get started.
State coaches
These coaches deliver wheelchair tennis programs at clubs and across Australia.
Venues marked with an asterisk are part of Tennis Australia’s Wheelchair Hubs supported network.
|State
|Venue
|Location
|Coach
|Contact
|ACT
|North Woden Tennis Club*
|De Largie Pl, Hughes, ACT 2605
|Frank Calabria
|0438 258 624
|NSW
|Blacktown Tennis Centre*
|Sentry Drive, Stanhope Gardens, NSW, 2768
|Elton Stoney
|(02) 9421 2600
|NSW
|City Community Tennis*
|Alexandria Park Tennis Courts, 7 Park Rd, Alexandria NSW 2015
|Keegan Oh Chee
|0433 899 644
|NSW
|Voyager Tennis
|Sydney
|Steve Manley & Lochie Mortensen
|lochie@voyagertennis.com
|NSW
|Evolve Tennis Academy/Collaroy Tennis Club*
|Griffith Park, Anzac Ave, Collaroy, NSW, 2097
|Paula Gibson-Roy
|(02) 9971 0644
|NSW
|Nepean Tennis Club
|2260 Castlereagh Rd, Penrith NSW 2750
|Carey Sinden
|(02) 4721 2880
|NSW
|Westside Tennis Club*
|Coffs Harbour
|Allan Pade
|0419 655 437
|NSW
|Gerringong Tennis Club
|Gerringong
|Daniel Jones
|0413 225 431
|QLD
|Baseline Tennis Academy
|Cairns
|0450 622 307
|QLD
|Canterbury Taipans Inc.
|Old Logan Village Road, Waterford, QLD, 4133
|Drew Parker
|(07) 3299 0900
|QLD
|Discovery Park Tennis Club
|Discovery Drive, Helensvale, QLD, 4212
|Glen Bowe
|0466 439 660
|QLD
|Mudgeeraba Tennis Club*
|316 Mudgeeraba Tennis Club
|Kelvin Orsi
|0478 682 682
|QLD
|Queens Park Tennis
|19 Queen St, Southport QLD 4215
|Gavin Vickers
|(07) 5531 2725
|QLD
|Malpass Tennis
|1 Hilton Street, East Brisbane, QLD, 4169
|Tyrone Smart
|(07) 3393 0093
|QLD
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|190 King Arthur Terrace
|Casey Herbohn
|(07) 32143800
|SA
|Woodville Orion Tennis Club*
|31 Oval Ave, Woodville South 5011
|Craig Palfrey
|0438 171 183
|SA
|Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
|88 Elizabeth St, Banksia Park, SA 5091
|Tayla Garratt
|tayla.garratt7@gmail.com
|VIC
|Bundoora Tennis Club*
|145A Greenwood Dr., Bundoora 3083
|John Hampson
|0402 296 835
|VIC
|Clarinda Tennis Club
|4-14 Crawford Rd, Clarinda VIC 3169
|Marco Persi
|0435 021 536
|VIC
|Dandenong Tennis Club
|20 Bennet St, Dandenong VIC 3175
|Rob Hilbig
|0416 758 107
|VIC
|Geelong Adaptive Sports – Geelong Lawn Tennis Club*
|12-20 Sommers St, Belmont VIC 3216
|Dave Swift
|0413 846 464
|VIC
|Ocean Grove Tennis Club
|Surfside Location – Shell Road
|Jacob Grills
|0439 471 439
|VIC
|Tennis World
|Olympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3004
|Joel Compagnino
|1300 836 647
|VIC
|Hume Community and Tennis Centre*
|225 Marathon Blvd, Craigieburn VIC 3064
|Lawrence Gileno
|1300 HUME TC (486 382)
|VIC
|Wodonga Tennis Centre*
|Dalgeish Street
Wodonga, VIC
3690
|Cameron Meagher
|0422 137 891
|TAS
|Devonport Tennis Club*
|Eugene St, Devonport TAS 7310
|Phillipa Martin
|0438 687 542
|WA
|The Tennis Pro
|Clyde Road, Menora, WA, 6050
|Ian Ketteringham
|0432 432 097
|WA
|Manning Tennis Club*
|Corner of Griffin Crescent and, 54 Elderfield Rd, Manning WA 6153
|Dwayne Augustin
|dea211@hotmail.com
|WA
|Mt Helena Tennis Club
|Austin Close, Mount Helena WA 6082
|mt.helena.tennis.club@gmail.com
|WA
|Rebound WA
|Mirrabooka
|admin@reboundwa.com
*= Tennis Australia-supported wheelchair tennis hubs
National coaches
These coaches lead national development and performance programs and can support players progressing through the pathway.
|State
|Venue
|Location
|Coach
|Contact
|VIC
|National Academy- Victoria
|National Tennis Centre, Melbourne
|Francois Vogelsberger
|fvogelsberger@tennis.com.au
|VIC
|National Academy- Victoria
|National Tennis Centre, Melbourne
|Greg Crump
|gcrump@tennis.com.au
|NSW
|National Academy – NSW
|Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney
|Keagan McCrohon
|Keagan.McCrohon@tennis.com.au
Top 5 tips for Wheelchair Tennis
2025 tournament calendar
Tennis Australia hosts a full calendar of sanctioned tournaments – including community events, International Tennis Federation (ITF) tour stops and national championships.
Things you need to know
- Eligibility: Players must have a permanent physical impairment affecting mobility or balance.
- Classification: Required for ITF and Paralympic events.
- IPIN: An International Player Identification Number is needed for ITF tournaments.
Junior Wheelchair Development Series
Come and try wheelchair tennis
Part of the 2025 Junior Development Series, proudly supported by Melrose Wheelchairs, these friendly events are a great way for young players to experience the game and build confidence on court.
|START
|END
|EVENT NAME
|VENUE
|STATE
|TYPE
|PRIZE
|SURFACE
|ENTRY
OPENING DATE
|ENTRY
CLOSING DATE
|CONTACT
NAME
|CONTACT
PHONE
|CONTACT E-MAIL
|6/01/2025
|10/01/2025
|2025 Victorian Wheelchair Open
|Hume Tennis & Community Centre
|VIC
|ITF1
|$32,000USD
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|12/01/2025
|17/01/2025
|2025 Melbourne Wheelchair Open
|Hume Tennis & Community Centre
|VIC
|Super Series
|$45,000USD
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|20/01/2025
|25/01/2025
|2025 Australian Open Wheelchair Championships
|Melbourne Park
|VIC
|Grand Slam
|TBA
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|29/03/2025
|30/03/2025
|2025 City Community Tennis Wheelchair AMT
|City Community Tennis
|NSW
|AMT
|$500
|Plexicushion
|10/02/2025
|19/03/2025
|Marita Morgan
|marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
|9/04/2025
|10/04/2025
|2025 Australian Wheelchair Teams Event
|National Tennis Centre
|VIC
|Nationals
|NA
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|11/04/2025
|13/04/2025
|2025 Melbourne Wheelchair Classic
|Melbourne Park (Clay)
|VIC
|ITF Futures
|$3,000USD
|Clay
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|5/05/2025
|11/05/2025
|2025 ITF World Team Cup
|ITF
|1/07/2025
|3/07/2025
|2025 Brisbane Wheelchair Open
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|QLD
|ITF Futures
|$3,000USD
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|WheelchairTournaments@tennis.com.au
|4/07/2025
|7/07/2025
|2025 Queensland Wheelchair Open
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|QLD
|ITF3
|$14,000USD
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|WheelchairTournaments@tennis.com.au
|11/07/2025
|15/07/2025
|2025 WA Wheelchair Open
|State Tennis Centre
|WA
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|23/05/2025
|1/07/2025
|Brad Ladyman
|0498 572 395
|bradley.ladyman@tennis.com.au
|19/09/2025
|21/09/2025
|2025 NSW Wheelchair Open
|City Community Tennis
|NSW
|ITF Futures
|$3,000USD
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|23/09/2025
|25/09/2025
|2025 Canberra Wheelchair Open
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|ACT
|ITF Futures
|$3,000USD
|Plexicushion
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|Wheelchairtournaments@tennis.com.au
|7/11/2025
|9/11/2025
|2025 Australian National Wheelchair Tennis Championships
|National Tennis Centre
|VIC
|National
|Plexicushion
|31/08/2025
|27/10/2025
|Daniel O’Neill
|0466 928 199
|WheelchairTournaments@tennis.com.au
|22/11/2025
|23/11/2025
|2025 19th Northern NSW Wheelchair Tennis Tournament
|Westside Tennis Club, Coffs Harbour
|NSW
|Community
|$500
|Hardcourt
|Allan Pade
|0419 655 437
|harbourtennis@bigpond.com
|28/11/2025
|30/12/2025
|2025 Peter Smith SA Community Wheelchair Open
|The Drive & Next Gen Memorial Drive
|SA
|Community
|NA
|Plexicushion
|10/10/2025
|18/11/2025
|Brad Poole
|0403 107 258
|bradley.pool@tennis.com.au