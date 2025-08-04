Anderson Parker won his first doubles title on international soil after winning an ITF Futures event in Miranda de Ebro.

Melbourne, VIC, 4 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Anderson Parker has won his first international doubles title after he emerged victorious in northern Spain.

The 27-year-old partnered with Frenchman Guilhem Laget to claim the crown, forming part of the Australian’s successful week.

Parker and Laget withstood a second-set fightback from local duo Mario Roque and Enrique Siscar Meseguer to triumph 6-0 1-6 [10-5].

The New South Welshman also reached the singles final in Miranda de Ebro, his fourth straight ITF Futures Series singles final.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Bernard Tomic: The 32-year-old advanced to his first Challenger final of 2025, achieving the feat in Lexington, United States. Tomic secured victory against No.2 seed Eliot Spizzirri in the semifinals to progress to his seventh career Challenger final.

Kody Pearson: The New South Welshman was also on song in Lexington, as he reached his second Challenger doubles semifinal in three weeks. He has now notched 10 doubles semifinals this season.

Matthew Dellavedova: The Victorian excelled in Bali as he played off in his first singles final since December 2024. Dellavedova won all eight sets he played en route to the ITF M15 final.

Philip Sekulic: The 21-year-old featured in the Bali final four, advancing to his first singles semifinal since the Yokkaichi Challenger in Japan in December 2024.

Jake Delaney: The 28-year-old ended his stint in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on a high after advancing to the singles semifinals at the ITF M15 tournament. Delaney won eight of 10 matches at the venue, which included winning the title last week.

Joshua Charlton: Like Delaney, Charlton finished strongly in Nakhon Pathom, reaching his third consecutive doubles semifinal in as many weeks in Thailand.

Chase Ferguson: It was an equal season-best for Ferguson, who advanced to the doubles semifinals at an ITF M15 tournament in Wuning, China. The 26-year-old fell agonisingly short of his first doubles final in three years, losing 13-11 in his semifinal match-tiebreak.

