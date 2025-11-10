Aussie Weekly Wrap: Parker, Shawcross earn Australian Open 2026 wildcards

Anderson Parker and Arlo Shawcross have been awarded Australian Open 2026 wildcards after their performances at the Australian National Wheelchair Championships this weekend.

Parker earned wildcard entry into his third Australian Open singles draw after defending the open men’s singles title.

The 27-year-old defeated Benjamin Weekes 6-1 6-4 to win his third-straight crown, becoming the last player since his finals opponent to complete the three-peat.

Parker will aim to equal the New South Welshman’s streak of four consecutive open men’s singles titles between 2018 and 2022 at next year’s tournament.

He also won the open men’s doubles title for the fourth year in a row, partnering up with Victorian Yassin Hill to earn top honours. They ousted Joshua Brass and Shawcross 6-1 6-1 in the final.

Shawcross atoned for any disappointment in losing the doubles final with victory in the 18/u singles event. The 14-year-old lost just four games throughout the tournament, earning an Australian Open 2026 boys’ wheelchair singles wildcard, where he will make his Grand Slam debut.

In women’s action, Sally Schwartz became the open women’s singles champion after remaining undefeated in her three round-robin matches. Schwartz receives a wildcard into the Victorian Wheelchair Open in January 2026.

Meanwhile, Sheridan Brown and Hayley Slocombe were crowned open women’s doubles champions after topping their round-robin group.

Kalvin Hopper was also awarded a wildcard for the Victorian Wheelchair Open after winning the quad singles.

Australian National Wheelchair Championships 2025 champions

Division Champion Open men's singles Anderson Parker (NSW) Open women's singles Sally Schwartz (Vic) Quad singles Kalvin Hopper (Vic) Open men's doubles Anderson Parker (NSW)/Yassin Hill (Vic) Open women's doubles Sheridan Brown (NSW)/Hayley Slocombe (NSW) Quad doubles Laura South (NSW)/Janine Watson (QLD) Junior 18/u singles Arlo Shawcross (NSW) Junior doubles Sonny Rennison (Vic)/Dean Zuza (Vic)

In other action this week, Patrick Harper added to his career-best season with a fourth ATP Challenger title in Knoxville, USA. The Australian doubles No.8 paired with American Quinn Vandecasteele to emerge victorious.



James Duckworth competed in the Taipei Challenger final against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka. After dropping the first set against Taro Daniel in his opening match, Duckworth won eight consecutive sets to reach his third Challenger final of the year.

Melisa Ercan advanced to the quarterfinals of an ITF W35 event in Faro, Portugal. The qualifier claimed the second set in her final eight encounter against Dutchwoman Britt Du Pree but was unable to complete the comeback.