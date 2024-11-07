Australia’s top wheelchair players set for national championships

Defending champion Anderson Parker is set to compete at the 2024 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships, held at Melbourne Park from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 November.

Australia's best wheelchair players will compete for national titles in Melbourne over the next three days. As well as competing for national titles, winners can also earn wildcards for Australian Open 2025 and Australian Wheelchair Summer Series events.

Sydney's Anderson Parker is the top seed in the singles draw and is looking to defend his national titles after winning the open men's singles and doubles events in 2023.

He'll need to beat a group of talented competitors, including his Paris 2024 Paralympic Games doubles partner Benjamin Weekes and Victorian teen Yassin Hill. The 17-year-old from Melbourne is the world No.6 in the ITF junior wheelchair rankings and won the junior singles title at the 2023 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships.

The women's field is headlined by world No.67 Hayley Slocombe who will be attempting to win her second straight national title, while world No.21 Jin Woodman will be top seed in the quad singles and bidding for a wildcard into the Australian Open.

Last year's Australian Open debutant and world No.29, Finn Broadbent, will be hoping to do the same in what is shaping up to be a competitive event.

"We're thrilled to host Australia's most accomplished wheelchair tennis players here at Melbourne Park once again," Tournament Director Daniel O'Neill said.

"This tournament always promises good competition and exciting results, with our defending champion and top seed Anderson Parker facing a field of exceptional talent.

"To see his first win in the men's singles final event last year after having only just returned to the sport was impressive.

"We also have a terrific group of junior players coming through the high-performance programs, so it's great to see their continued development and we're excited to see what they'll bring this year."