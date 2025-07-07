Cruz Hewitt has made a strong start to his first Wimbledon campaign, with a win in his boys’ singles debut at the All England Club.

London, UK, 7 July 2025 | Rhys de Deugd

Cruz Hewitt has made his mark on the same storied stage where, 23 years earlier, his father lifted the gentlemen’s singles trophy after defeating David Nalbandian in the Wimbledon final.

In his debut at the All England Club, the 16-year-old advanced to the second round of the junior boys’ singles with a dominant 6-1 6-2 victory over Savva Rybkin.

Hewitt asserted his authority and controlled the court with 26 winners while also holding serve for the entirety of the match.

This is the rising star’s second win at main-draw junior Grand Slam level, after he also won his opening round at the Australian Open. He also recently had a successful qualifying campaign at Roland Garros.

Hewitt will face Finnish 11th seed Oskari Paldanius next, as he eyes his maiden junior Grand Slam third round.

On the girls’ singles side, Tahlia Kokkinis will join fellow Aussie Emerson Jones in the second round after a successful debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

The junior world No.51, who recently won her first professional title at the ITF 15K event in Monastir, Tunisia, made a winning start to her Wimbledon journey with a 6-4 6-4 win over Qu Yihan.

This week is Kokkinis’ first time competing in a Grand Slam outside of the Australian Open, where she has appeared in two main draws and enjoyed a run to the quarterfinals this year.

The Queenslander will next face local wildcard Daniella Britton for a spot in the third round.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson was unable to keep his fairytale run at SW19 alive.

The pain he was managing through injury became too much, forcing him to retire from his fourth-round match against Taylor Fritz during the second set.

“From ‘um-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ about playing the tournament to begin with, and then two sets to love down in the first round, and then making to the fourth round is phenomenal,” Thompson told Stan Sport.

“Withdrawing is a terrible feeling and it doesn’t make me feel too tough. But, I’d say the tournament so far has been one of my best efforts, especially with the way the body is feeling.”

The result means Alex de Minaur is the last remaining Australian in singles at Wimbledon. The Aussie No.1 will face Novak Djokovic for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Rinky Hijikata is the first Australian through to the quarterfinals of any event at Wimbledon 2025, after he won his third-round doubles match alongside David Pel.

The Aussie-Dutch duo have continued their impressive run through the draw as alternates, having survived third-set tiebreaks in their first two rounds.

In their biggest win of the tournament so far, they upset German third seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2 6-4 – a maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal for both players.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 7 RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, fourth round

[5] Taylor Fritz (USA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-1 3-0 ret.

Gentlemen’s doubles, third round

[Alt] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) d [3] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) 6-2 6-4

Boys’ singles, first round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS) d Savva Rybkin 6-1 6-2

Girls’ singles, first round

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) d [Q] Qu Yihan (CHN) 6-4 6-4

