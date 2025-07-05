Daria Kasatkina and Alex de Minaur are amongst a large contingent of Australians competing on Day 6 at Wimbledon 2025.

London, UK, 5 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Daria Kasatkina and Alex de Minaur headline a bumper Saturday for Australians at Wimbledon 2025.

Nine Aussies will be in action at the All England Club as they vie to extend their Wimbledon journeys.

Kasatkina continues her pursuit of the Wimbledon crown when she faces No.19 seed Liudmila Samsonova.

The world No.18 aims to reverse her Indian Wells loss in March to Samsonova, who came from a set down to defeat Kasatkina in the Californian desert.

Australia’s No.1 woman is one of seven players aiming to record a fourth-round berth at every Grand Slam this season, including Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

After going winless throughout her three lead-in tournaments, Kasatkina has found form at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old began her campaign with a straight-sets win over Colombian Emiliana Arango, then held off a late fightback from former top-25 player Irina-Camelia Begu to notch her fifth trip to the last 32.

Victory over Samsonova will send Kasatkina to the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time since 2018, the year she went on to make the quarterfinals.

De Minaur also hopes to return to the fourth round in SW19.

The 2024 quarterfinalist and world No.11 seeks to extend his current run when he meets Danish qualifier August Holmgren.

The 26-year-old has found rhythm at Wimbledon, returning to his flashy, crafty best thanks to wins over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena and Arthur Cazaux.

De Minaur targets a place in the final 16 for the third time, where he could meet seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

In doubles action, Matt Ebden begins his mixed doubles campaign alongside doubles world No.6 Jelena Ostapenko.

Compartiots Ellen Perez, Jordan Thompson and Olivia Gadecki also take to the court with their respective partners, while all-Australian duo Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint also feature in the second round.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 6

Ladies’ singles, third round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [19] Liudmila Samsonova – First match, No.3 Court

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] August Holmgren (DEN) – Second match, No.2 Court

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hughes Humbert (FRA) v Mattia Bellucci (ITA)/Fabian Marozsan (HUN) – Third match, Court 7

Ladies’ doubles, second round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA) – Third match, Court 18

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) v [12] Jiang Xinyu (CHN)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) – Third match, Court 14

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v [WC] Ella McDonald (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR) – Third match, Court 17

Mixed doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v [4] Evan King (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) – First match, Court 6

Girls’ singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Julie Pastikova (CZE) – Third match, Court 8

