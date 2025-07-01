Queensland and New South Wales claimed silverware at the 15/u Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Gold Coast, QLD, 1 July 2025 | Jack Larkin

The Queensland girls and New South Wales boys emerged victorious at the 15/u Australian Team Championships on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

With the finals played over two days due to significant rain forecast over the weekend, Queensland and New South Wales, respectively, withstood strong opposition to claim the Wayne Reid Cup.

The Queensland girls took a 1-0 lead in the doubles on Saturday, before Queensland’s top two players, Tori Russell and Ceressa Jackson, took control in their singles matches.

Russell recorded a convincing 6-1 6-1 win over Western Australia’s No.1 Karin Hiramatsu to help secure back-to-back 15/u titles. Then, Jackson battled back from a set and a break down to prevail against West Australian Claudia Sherwood and ensure a clean sweep.

Russell, 15, said she enjoyed the opportunity to play in her home state.

“It was a really fun tournament for me to represent Queensland. Being on home soil with my friends and teammates cheering along the whole way, it was a great tournament experience,” she said.

“Tennis is often quite an individual sport, and having friends that you know you can play doubles with and practise with is really important.”

In the boys’ event, New South Wales rebounded from their doubles loss on Saturday to win both singles rubbers and claim the championship against Victoria.

Ethan Domingo, New South Wales’ No.1, won his singles match against Victoria’s Lachlan King 6-2 4-6 6-1 to level the tie. Har Abir Sekhon then came from a set down in the championship-deciding rubber to clinch the silverware.

“It’s such an honour representing my state with my teammates, and we were able to push each other in tough matches, which made it a really good environment to be in,” Domingo said after his fourth Australian Team Championships campaign.

“[I enjoy] playing matches and having your teammates cheering and hyping you up, especially if it’s close. I also like cheering on my teammates if they’re in a tough match. It creates a really good environment for everyone and makes everyone feel like they are part of the team.”

Domingo is looking forward to a busy six months, hoping to earn a ranking inside the world junior top 350 and secure a spot at the J500 tournament in Japan in September.

“The next six months [I’ll be playing] mainly ITFs,” he explained, “and I’m going to play two J200s in Sydney, my home state, before my first two ITF Futures — the two M15 events.”

