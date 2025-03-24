Lizette Cabrera continued her Pro tour stranglehold with a third-straight title, while Blake Ellis claimed his first ITF crown since November 2024.

Swan Hill, VIC, 24 March 2025 | Jackson Mansell

It was another Australian clean sweep in Pro Tour singles action this week as Lizette Cabrera and Blake Ellis were crowned champions in Swan Hill.

Cabrera added more silverware to her trophy cabinet following triumphs in Launceston and Mildura. It signifies a Pro Tour three-peat for the 27-year-old, which includes the “Sunraysia double”.

READ: Cabrera wins back-to-back Pro Tour titles

The Queenslander extended her winning streak to 15 matches after defeating Japan’s Sakura Hosogi 6-4 6-3 in the final. It is the longest streak of her career, surpassing her previous record of 14 matches between September and November 2019.

In the men’s competition, Blake Ellis improved on his semifinal result from Mildura to prevail in the second of two grasscourt tournaments in northern Victoria. The world No.299 overcame compatriot Dane Sweeny 2-6 6-3 7-6(4) to claim his first title since November 2024.

Ellis endured a difficult path en route to his second ITF title. The No.2 seed defeated three seeds in his final three matches to hold the trophy aloft, while he also came from a set down in two encounters to reign supreme.

https://twitter.com/tennis_vic/status/1901824949737984012

Joshua Charlton redeemed his super tiebreak finals loss from Mildura to win his second doubles title of 2025. After falling to Matt Hulme and James Watt, Charlton and Kiwi Ajeet Rai got their revenge against the pair in a semifinal super tiebreak. The pair went on to oust the Delaney brothers 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Meanwhile, Victorian youngster Stefani Webb secured her first Australian Pro Tour crown in the women’s doubles.

Unseeded at the tournament alongside Japanese player Ayumi Miyamoto, the duo defeated three of the top four seeds to claim the crown. This included victory over No.1 seeds Monique Barry and Elena Micic in the final, who completed the Tasmanian double – titles in Burnie and Launceston – earlier this month.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!