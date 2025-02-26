Daria Saville records her first tour-level victory since Wimbledon 2024, after upsetting world No.19 Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the WTA 500 event in Merida.

Merida, Mexico, 26 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Daria Saville returned to the WTA winners’ list resoundingly after downing world No.19 Marta Kostyuk at the WTA 500 tournament in Merida.

Her biggest victory, by opponent’s ranking, since defeating Jessica Pegula in Washington in 2022, Saville prevailed against the Ukrainian 6-4 7-6(6) in just over two hours.

Another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, awaits Saville in the second round.

It sealed Saville’s first tour-level win since her first-round match against Peyton Stearns at Wimbledon 2024, before the 31-year-old was sidelined with plantar fasciitis in the latter parts of last year.

She would finish the season strongly, however, winning an ITF75 event on the Gold Coast as part of the Australian Pro Tour – her first singles title at any level in seven years.

Her Merida triumph highlights a strong week for Australia’s women, with all four Aussies competing at tour-level events advancing to the second round.

Yesterday, 18-year-old Maya Joint all but secured her maiden top 100 berth after a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Austrian Julia Grabher in Merida, rising to world No.87 in the live rankings following her first-round victory.

In Austin, Ajla Tomljanovic and Kimberly Birrell recorded victories as they near a potential all-Australian quarterfinal encounter.

Birrell could be the final obstacle standing in the way of a top-100 return for Tomljanovic as the week progresses.

Tomljanovic, according to the live rankings, is ranked 106th after defeating seventh seed Katie Volynets, meaning she would currently need a semifinal berth to hit double digits.

If all proves successful, Australia would then have four women inside the top 100 for the first time since 2019.

