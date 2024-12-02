Double Aussie success in final Pro Tour event of 2024

Daria Saville has had a successful return to the Australian Pro Tour, after she won the Gold Coast Tennis International over the weekend.

Her first ITF singles event in Australia in nine years, No.1 seed Saville defeated Brisbane QTC International finalist Lizette Cabrera 7-5 7-6(3) to win the last Pro Tour event of 2024.

Matthew Dellavedova won the men's event, defeating Australian Open 2023 doubles champion Jason Kubler in the final.

Saville's triumph on the Gold Coast - her first singles title of any kind since the WTA Connecticut Open in 2017 - has seen the Australian No.2 climb 14 spots to to world No.106, her highest ranking in nine weeks.

Saville's 2024 season has been riddled with injury. The former top-20 player has had ongoing stints on the sidelines in the second half of the year due to plantar fasciitis, playing just three tournaments since Wimbledon.

As for Cabrera, she endured a difficult road to the final. The Queenslander defeated world No.140 Talia Gibson in the quarterfinals, before prevailing in straight sets against Emerson Jones in the semifinal.

Jones, current junior world No.1, lost just three games in her first two matches. However, she was no match for Cabrera, losing in the penultimate match 6-3 6-2.

Meanwhile, world No.359 Dellavedova won his second ITF tournament of the year, defeating Jason Kubler. A set down in the final, Dellavedova shifted the momentum, ultimately winning the match 3-6 6-3 6-2.

It capped off a stellar week for the Victorian who did not lose a set prior to his match with Kubler. Dellavedova avenged his quarterfinal loss to the Australian Open 2023 doubles champion at the Brisbane QTC International, where he went down 6-3 6-3.

This is Dellavedova's first title on the Australian Pro Tour.