Tristan Schoolkate and Priscilla Hon have won their first titles of the 2025 season after claiming honours at the Queensland International this week.

Brisbane, QLD, 3 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Tristan Schoolkate and Priscilla Hon have continued their strong starts to the 2025 season, triumphing at the Queensland International.

Schoolkate rises to a career-best world No.134 in the ATP Live Rankings following his second ATP Challenger title. The 23-year-old defeated Czechia’s Marek Gengel in two tiebreak sets to claim his first 2025 crown.

“It’s great, very happy with the week. Tough final today but happy to come out on top,” he said.

The West Australian builds on his groundbreaking Australian Open campaign, where he reached the second round at his home Slam for the first time. In his Rod Laver Arena debut, Schoolkate became the first person to win a set against world No.1 Jannik Sinner since Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Shanghai in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Hon claimed her second Australian Pro Tour title in three months after prevailing over Leonie Kung.

The gruelling three-set encounter headlined a difficult road for the third seed, who came from a set down to defeat Emerson Jones in the semifinals a day earlier.

The world No.168 continues her impressive form after successes on the singles and doubles court in 2025.

Hon advanced to the Brisbane International women’s doubles final alongside singles world No.18 Anna Kalinskaya – her first career WTA doubles final. In singles action, Hon had a solid AO 2025 qualifying campaign, reaching the second round for a third straight year.

Both champions will defend their titles this week during the second Queensland International event.

Schoolkate enters the tournament as the No.2 seed – three seeds higher than last week – and faces hometown hero Jason Kubler in the opening round.

Adam Walton, who fell to Schoolkate in last week’s semis, is the top seed, while Australian Open main draw competitors Li Tu, Omar Jasika and James McCabe are also seeded.

Australian No.1 Kimberly Birrell headlines the women’s field following her quarterfinals appearance in Singapore. The world No.86 returns to the venue where she upset world No.8 Emma Navarro last month.

Destanee Aiava also makes her Australian Pro Tour return after a successful Australian Open 2025. Highlighted by her almighty comeback against Greet Minnen in the first round, the 24-year-old qualified at Melbourne Park for the first time.

She looks to replicate the efforts from her last trip to Brisbane, where she won the Brisbane QTC International.

