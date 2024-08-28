New York, USA, 28 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Tristan Schoolkate has taken advantage of his wildcard entry at US Open 2024, scoring an impressive breakthrough victory in the opening round of the men’s singles competition.

In his Grand Slam main-draw debut, the 23-year-old from Perth staged a stunning comeback to beat Japan’s Taro Daniel 4-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4 in an absorbing three-hour and 49-minute encounter.

It is the first five-set match of Schoolkate’s professional career and also his first tour-level victory.

“It seems like a long way back,” he said of facing a two-set deficit against the world No.88.

“But I thought if I kept with it and kept myself in the match, there’s no time limit in tennis. Obviously between points there is, but I feel like as long as you’re still playing, you’ve still got a chance.

“I was down for a lot of the match. I was down a break in the third set and down a break in the fourth set. Then when I broke in the first game of the fifth set, that fifth set felt like it went forever. To finally be one step ahead, it was probably three and a half hours after winning the first game.

“Physically, it was pretty draining. Mentally, it’s hard to focus for so long. But I’m pretty proud of how I managed it physically and mentally today and happy to get through.”

World No.193 Schoolkate showcased his exciting potential throughout the match, firing 18 aces and tallying 54 winners in total to beat an opponent eight years his senior and ranked 105 places higher.

It is second career win against a top-100 opponent.

“It’s a great result and I’m proud, but the tournament’s not finished,” Schoolkate said. “Hopefully I can keep it rolling.”

A fellow US Open debutant, Jakub Mensik, awaits in the next round. The 18-year-old Czech upset 19th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round earlier today.

“I’ve got nothing to lose,” Schoolkate said of his chances against world No.65 Mensik. “I’m one of the lowest-ranked guys in the draw, so I’m just taking it as it comes and I’ll give my best.”

Fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis also scored the biggest win of his Grand Slam career today, knocking out world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-4 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1 6-3 6-2

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-3

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 4-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4

[3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-1

[31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-4

Women’s singles, first round

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-1 7-6(1)

[25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-0

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-1

[Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

