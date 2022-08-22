Australian Ajla Tomljanovic's ranking is on the rise after her impressive performance, which included two top-20 wins, at Cincinnati last week.

Australia, 22 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is back inside the world’s top 50 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises 15 spots to world No.48 after reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati last week.

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, improving 17 places to world No.327. The 24-year-old defeated former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani at an ITF tournament in New York last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.48 +15 Daria Saville No.73 -1 Maddison Inglis No.135 +5 Jaimee Fourlis No.152 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.164 -1 Priscilla Hon No.168 +6 Astra Sharma No.191 +1 Arina Rodionova No.227 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.229 +3 Seone Mendez No.262 -1

Men’s singles

Nick Kyrgios continues to climb the ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places this week to world No.26.

Adam Walton takes biggest mover honours after rising 27 spots to world No.619. The 23-year-old was a finalist at an ITF Futures tournament in Cancun.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.20 0 Nick Kyrgios No.26 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.70 +5 Alexei Popyrin No.82 -6 James Duckworth No.84 -2 Jordan Thompson No.103 +3 John Millman No.104 -3 Jason Kubler No.116 +2 Chris O’Connell No.121 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.134 -3

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez makes her top 30 debut in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps up eight positions to world No.28 after reaching the Cincinnati final.

Lizette Cabrera rises 24 spots to world No.158 after advancing to the semifinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver last week with Priscilla Hon. Hon is the biggest mover of the week, improving 88 places to world No.341.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.18 -9 Storm Sanders No.19 0 Ellen Perez No.28 +8 Astra Sharma No.110 +6 Ajla Tomljanovic No.119 +4 Arina Rodionova No.123 +3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.140 -11 Lizette Cabrera No.158 +24 Alana Parnaby No.254 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.287 +4

Men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Kyrgios is up two spots to world No.18, while Kokkinakis rises three places to world No.23 after their second-round appearance in Cincinnati.

Jason Taylor is the week’s biggest mover, skyrocketing up 102 places following a title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Padova with fellow Aussie Brandon Walkin. This saw Walkin improve his ranking by 40 spots to world No.299.

John-Patrick Smith is also on the rise, improving seven places to world No.93 after progressing to an ATP Challenger final in Vancouver.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.18 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.23 +3 Matthew Ebden No.36 0 Max Purcell No.37 0 Luke Saville No.92 0 John-Patrick Smith No.93 +7 Dane Sweeny No.181 +2 Alex de Minaur No.188 -32 Andrew Harris No.190 +1

