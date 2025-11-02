Brilliant Birrell battles into Chennai final

Kimberly Birrell has staged one of the most monumental performances of her career to reach a second WTA-level final at the inaugural Chennai Open.

The Queenslander saved four match points to claim a 6-7(2) 6-3 7-5 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland.

Completed in three hours and 19 minutes, it was the longest match of the Queenslander’s career so far.

Marking the sixth time this year she’s claimed a comeback win after dropping the first set, a determined Birrell clawed her way back from a 0-5 deficit in the third set.

Denying Garland four match points as she served for the match in an epic 10th game of that deciding set, the 27-year-old reeled off seven straight games to complete the memorable victory.

With the match contested in sapping humidity, the conditions became a factor for Garland, who was treated for illness in the final stages of the match.

“I wasn’t thinking too much. I was just focused on one point at a time,” said an emotional Birrell, paying tribute to Garland’s fighting performance.

“She played so well and gave herself the opportunity to win. The conditions are really tough here and she deserves all the success that she has had this year.”

The Australian – also an upset winner over No.3 seed Donna Vekic in the Chennai quarterfinals – will meet Janice Tjen in the final for the chance to lift her first WTA trophy.

Birrell was also a finalist in Osaka in 2024, finishing runner-up to Dutchwoman Suzanne Lamens.

“The first one was quite a blur,” Birrell said. “Being my first time [in a WTA final] I was really nervous, so I think this time going in I’m just going to try to have fun and enjoy myself.”

Entering the 250-level tournament in India at world No.117, Birrell is now set to make her top-100 return, sitting at No.90 in the live rankings.

She’s not the only Australian enjoying a successful week in Chennai.

Compatriot Storm Hunter advanced to the doubles final alongside Romania’s Monica Niculescu with victory over Japanese duo Mai Hontama and Akiko Omae.

Hunter and Niculescu, the top seeds in Chennai, will face Tjen and her compatriot Aldila Sutjiadi, the No.2 seeds, in the final.

Maya Joint, meanwhile, bowed out of the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong, with Christine Bucsa claiming a 6-3 6-1 victory in their semifinal.

The 19-year-old nevertheless remains at a career-high world No.32, after a season that included title breakthroughs in Rabat and Eastbourne.

Joint will spearhead Australia’s campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-off at Hobart’s Domain Tennis Centre from 14–16 November.

Birrell and Hunter (as well as Priscilla Hon and Ellen Perez) are also in the Australian team that will take on Portugal and Brazil for a chance to advance to the 2026 Qualifiers.

