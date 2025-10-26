All Abilities Week 2025 presented by Bupa
About the event
All Abilities Week is a national initiative that marks a dedicated moment in the tennis calendar to celebrate and raise awareness of inclusion in tennis, while creating more opportunities for people with disability both on and off the court.
Tennis Australia is proud to launch the inaugural All Abilities Week, which runs between 20–26 October 2025.
Get involved and join in the activities at one of the participating tennis clubs around Australia. If you're interested in attending an event at one of the clubs, fill out the form below.
What to expect
The week will highlight and expand participation across five streams of play – wheelchair tennis, blind and low vision tennis, intellectual disability and autism tennis, deaf and hard and hearing tennis and para-standing tennis.
All Abilities Week will shine a light on the coaches, clubs and venues already championing disability inclusion across Australia, while supporting Tennis Australia’s Game On strategy and our ambition to be Australia’s most reflective and widely played sport.
Further information
For more information on how to make your venue more inclusive during All Abilities Week, check out our All Abilities Week Engagement Guide.
If you’re interested in attending an event at one of these clubs, please fill out our expression of interest form.