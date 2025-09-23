Ranking Movers: Joint soars after strong week in Seoul

Maya Joint climbs to career-high rankings in singles and doubles after a standout week at the Korea Open in Seoul, including wins over top-20 opponents and a doubles final appearance.

Tuesday 23 September 2025
Jackson Mansell
Seoul, South Korea

Women’s singles

Maya Joint has climbed to a career-high ranking after reaching the semifinals of the Korea Open in Seoul.

The 19-year-old moved up to world No.36 following her first final-four appearance at a WTA 500 event.

Joint dropped a combined seven games in her victories over Sofia Kenin and world No.12 Clara Tauson, with her victory over Tauson being the biggest, by ranking, of her career.  

READ: Joint surges into Seoul semifinals

She is one of four Australians ranked inside the WTA singles top 100, along with Daria Kasatkina, Kimberly Birrell, and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Aussie Top 10
Player RankingMove
Daria KasatkinaNo.20-4
Maya JointNo.36+10
Kimberly BirrellNo.85+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.94-5
Priscilla HonNo.108+1
Talia GibsonNo.131-8
Astra SharmaNo.145+1
Maddison InglisNo.158-5
Daria SavilleNo.159+1
Emerson JonesNo.177+2

Women’s doubles

Joint was also dominant in the tandem format in Seoul, advancing to her fifth doubles final of 2025, this time partnering American Caty McNally.

The run results in a healthy ranking rise for Joint, placing her on the cusp of a top-50 debut. Now ranked world No.51, Joint surpasses her previous career-high doubles ranking of world No.61.

Taylah Preston is among the improvers this week, boosting her ranking to world No.193. It follows a quarterfinal appearance alongside compatriot Lizette Cabrera at the Australian Pro Tour event in Wagga Wagga.

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Ellen PerezNo.180
Maya JointNo.51+16
Olivia GadeckiNo.61-2
Storm HunterNo.79-5
Petra HuleNo.125+2
Kimberly BirrellNo.147-1
Priscilla HonNo.179-1
Taylah PrestonNo.193+5
Destanee AiavaNo.207-2
Alexandra OsborneNo.217-6

Men’s doubles

Tristan Schoolkate returns to the ATP doubles top 150 after reaching the quarterfinals at the ATP Chengdu 250 event.

Schoolkate paired with compatriot Bernard Tomic to advance to his fourth-straight doubles quarterfinal, after reaching the same stage at the Birmingham and Ilkley Challengers and notching a finals berth in Los Cabos.

Schoolkate improves five places to world No.148.

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
John PeersNo.270
Jordan ThompsonNo.44-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.500
Matt EbdenNo.540
Rinky HijikataNo.62-2
Matthew RomiosNo.730
Blake BayldonNo.101-1
Max PurcellNo.105-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.141-2
Tristan SchoolkateNo.148+5

Men’s singles

Six Australians remain inside the ATP top 100, all of whom are hoping for strong results during the Asian swing to solidify their positions.

Alex de Minaur maintains his title as Australia’s top-ranked singles player, ranked world No.8, as he fights to be in contention for the ATP Finals in Turin in November.  

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.80
Alexei PopyrinNo.39+1
Adam WaltonNo.77-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.780
Aleksandar VukicNo.95-2
Tristan SchoolkateNo.100-5
Chris O’ConnellNo.1030
James DuckworthNo.109-2
Rinky HijikataNo.112-1
Bernard TomicNo.169-4

 