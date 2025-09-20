Maya’s milestone: Joint surges into Seoul semifinals

Maya Joint has amassed another milestone in her breakthrough season, defeating world no.12 Clara Tauson to progress to the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Seoul.

The Australian, who at world No.46 is ranked more than 30 places below No.12 Tauson, required an hour and 13 minutes to record her 6-0 6-3 win.

It marks Joint’s second win over a top-20 opponent this year. As a qualifier at Merida in February, she stunned Donna Vekic to reach the quarterfinals.

One of five teenagers to win a WTA title this season – after lifting trophies on Rabat clay and Eastbourne grass – Joint will aim to continue her stunning form against No.1 seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the hardcourt event.

It provides a chance for a second win over a Grand Slam champion in the South Korean capital, after Joint stunned Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the second round.

After starting the 2025 season outside the world’s top 100, the Australian teenager now sits at world No.36 in the live rankings.

Joint achieved her best result on a hard court at the Hobart International earlier this year, when she fell to Elise Mertens in the semifinals.

She will return to the Tasmanian capital to represent Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-off in November.

