Juniors Jones, Kokkinis, Hewitt set for Wimbledon

Emerson Jones, Tahlia Kokkinis and Cruz Hewitt will fly the Australian flag when the Wimbledon junior tournaments commence on Saturday.

Renee Alame is also in contention to join Jones and Kokkinis in the girls' singles field, with the 16-year-old into the final round of qualifying. She will face No.10 seed Kanon Sawashiro for a spot in the main draw.

Jones becomes the first Australian to hold the No.1 seeding in the Wimbledon girls' singles since Evie Dominikovic in 1998, aiming to go one step further after falling in last year's final to Slovakian Renata Jamrichova.

The junior world No.1 brings red-hot form into her Wimbledon campaign after a strong run during the ladies' qualifying event in Roehampton.

She defeated No.8 seed Antonia Ruzic and Serbian Lola Radivojevic to reach the final round, before falling to Frenchwoman Diane Parry, who upset No.12 seed Diana Shnaider to reach the third round of the main draw on Wednesday.

Jones also advanced to the Roland Garros girls' singles semifinals last month, one win shy of becoming the first player in 25 years to reach a Grand Slam girls' singles final on all three surfaces.

The 16-year-old, who opens against girls' world No.41 Julie Pastikova, hopes to become the first Australian to win the Wimbledon girls' singles crown since Ash Barty in 2011.

Kokkinis, the junior world No.51, is enjoying a breakout season, bolting up the rankings in recent weeks.

After reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals, Kokkinis won a J200 title in Istres, France, before recording a semifinals appearance at a J300 event in Santa Croce and making the quarterfinals at a J300 in Roehampton.

The Queenslander will be up against a qualifier first in her maiden Wimbledon tournament.

Australian boys' singles No.1 Hewitt will compete at the All England Club for the first time, 28 years after his father, Lleyton, made his first appearance in the juniors.

The 16-year-old enters Wimbledon after claiming one of the biggest wins of his career over world No.5 Jagger Leach in the second round of the J300 tournament in Roehampton.

He will face top-50 player Savva Rybkin in his Wimbledon debut.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON JUNIORS

COMING UP

Girls' singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Julie Pastikova (CZE)

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Qualifier

Boys' singles, first round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v Savva Rybkin

Girls' qualifying singles, final round

[6] Renee Alame (AUS) v [10] Kanon Sawashiro (JPN)

