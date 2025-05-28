Tomljanovic, Popyrin vying to extend Roland Garros 2025 campaigns

Ajla Tomljanovic and Alexei Popyrin will contest second-round matches on Day 4 of Roland Garros 2025.

After securing first-round victories, the pair will seek to continue flying the Australian flag into the third round.

Tomljanovic opens play on Court Philippe Chatrier against world No.4 Jasmine Paolini.

The 32-year-old redeemed herself against Maya Joint in the opening round after retiring against the fellow Australian in the semifinals in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday. Tomljanovic defeated Joint 6-1 6-3 to win her first match at the claycourt major in three years.

"I'm really pleased with the way I played. I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to come out today with the adjustments I wanted to do from Rabat," Tomljanovic said.

"I just felt like I had to be the aggressor. In Rabat, I felt like I came out a bit slow and [Maya] bossed me around the court, and I felt like I should be the one doing that."

The world No.71 will need to carry that form into her encounter against Paolini, the recent champion of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome and a finalist at Roland Garros last year. The Italian has won her last seven matches.

Alexei Popyrin enters his second-round match after recording his first victory at Roland Garros in six years.

The 25-year-old was convincing in his opening match against Yoshihito Nishioka, winning the first two sets 7-5 6-4 before the Japanese No.2 retired with a back injury in the third set.

Popyrin hopes to reach the third round at the tournament for the first time when he takes on Alejandro Tabilo.

In doubles action, Joint and Kimberly Birrell open their respective accounts.

Joint seeks to continue her tandem success with Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova, after the pair won the Rabat 250 title on Saturday.

You can watch the Roland Garros 2025 action live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 7pm AEST.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS DAY 4

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [4] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - first match, Court Philippe Chatrier (from 8pm AEST)

Men's singles, second round

[25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) - first match, Court 6 (from 7pm AEST)