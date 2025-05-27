Ranking movers: Joint soars in singles and doubles

Women's singles
Maya Joint has risen to the brink of the world's top 50 in after her winning week in Rabat.
Joint claimed her first tour-level title last week at the WTA 250 claycourt event and was rewarded with a rise of 25 spots to a career-high ranking of world No.53.
She is now the second-ranked Aussie woman behind Daria Kasatkina, who won her opening match at Roland Garros on Monday.
MORE: Tomljanovic joins Kasatkina and Popyrin in RG second round
Ajla Tomljanovic improved eight places to world No.71 following her trip to the semis in Rabat, where injury curtailed her semifinal match against Joint.
She avenged that defeat to Joint in the first round at Roland Garros, and by reaching the second round has improved her WTA live ranking to 63rd.
Also enjoying a notable rise this week was Jaimee Fourlis, who went up 21 spots to world No.340 following her recent run to the ITF W35 semifinals in Bastad, Sweden.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Daria Kasatkina
No.17
-2
Maya Joint
No.53
|+25
|Kimberly Birrell
No.66
|-3
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.71
|+8
Olivia Gadecki
No.91
|+2
|Talia Gibson
No.126
|+2
|Priscilla Hon
No.133
|+2
|Daria Saville
No.137
|-3
Astra Sharma
No.149
|0
Maddison Inglis
No.155
|+2
Women's doubles
The 19-year-old paired with Oksana Kalashnikova to win her first WTA title and is now ranked 107th in doubles -- an improvement of 44 places.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.15
|0
|Storm Hunter
No.105
|-1
|Maya Joint
No.107
|+44
|Olivia Gadecki
No.109
|0
|Petra Hule
No.121
|+2
|Jaimee Fourlis
No.165
|0
|Priscilla Hon
No.175
|+1
|Taylah Preston
No.184
|+1
|Alexandra Osborne
No.205
|+2
|Lizette Cabrera
No.216
-5
Men's singles
Alex de Minaur maintains his place atop the Australian rankings as he prepares to kick off his Roland Garros campaign tonight at 7pm AEST.
Australian No.2 Alexei Popyrin won his first match at the claycourt Grand Slam since 2019 and as a result has risen to 22nd in the ATP live rankings.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.9
|0
Alexei Popyrin
No.25
|0
Jordan Thompson
No.40
|-2
|Rinky Hijikata
No.78
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
No.80
|-2
|Chris O'Connell
No.82
|0
Adam Walton
No.91
|0
|James Duckworth
No.92
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.111
|0
Tristan Schoolkate
No.128
|-1
Men's doubles
Matt Ebden rose three places in this week's ATP doubles rankings after a quarterfinal finish last week in Geneva.
Ebden returns to the site of his Olympic gold medal triumph with John Peers this week at Roland Garros; the duo are the 15th seeds in the men's doubles event.
Meanwhile, Joshua Charlton rose six places to 190th after his recent victory at the ITF tournament in Pensacola, Florida was factored into his ranking.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.9
|-2
Max Purcell
No.12
|0
John Peers
No.28
|-1
Matt Ebden
No.36
|+3
|John-Patrick Smith
No.62
|-1
Matthew Romios
No.72
+1
Rinky Hijikata
No.123
|0
|Blake Bayldon
No.124
|0
Alexei Popyrin
No.126
+2
|Thomas Fancutt
No.144
|+1
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!