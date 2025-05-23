Joint, Tomljanovic set up all-Australian Rabat semifinal

Maya Joint and Ajla Tomljanovic will be extremely well-acquainted by early next week.

Already Australian Billie Jean King Cup teammates, they set up an all-Aussie semifinal at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat overnight, a final tune-up for Roland Garros.

And when they get to Paris, they'll clash again after drawing each other as first-round opponents at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Tomljanovic continued her strong history of form at the Moroccan tournament thanks to a commanding 6-1 6-3 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

It was her cleanest performance of the week after three-set wins in her first two matches.

This marks the 32-year-old's third semifinal in Rabat, after reaching the same stage in 2019 and advancing to the 2018 final.

It's also her second WTA semifinal this season after a run to the last four in Austin in February.

In Rabat she'll face the fast-rising Joint, a player 13 years her junior who powered past Ann Li for the loss of just three games in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Joint has not dropped a set in Morocco this week and has surrendered just 13 games in total en route to her second semifinal of the season, after the Hobart International.

This will be the first professional meeting between Joint and Tomljanovic, who are projected to rise to No.64 and No.71, respectively, in next week's rankings. This would mark a career-high ranking for Joint.

There's plenty on the line when the countrywomen face off in Rabat at 1pm local time on Friday (10pm in Melbourne).

Tomljanovic seeks a place in a sixth WTA final, and is chasing her first WTA title; her last tournament victory at any level came when she triumphed at the Hong Kong WTA 125K event in October.

Her last claycourt title came at the WTA 125K tournament in Florianopolis, Brazil in late 2023.

A win for Joint would propel the teenager into her first WTA-level final and put her on the brink of her first tournament trophy since she won the ITF Santo Domingo title last year.

It will also serve as an intriguing preview of what might unfold when they meet again in Paris.

First round action at Roland Garros kicks off Sunday 25 May