Jordan Thompson books a place in Brisbane quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson overcame a tricky start to thwart 20-year-old Alex Michelsen, who required a medical timeout in just the second game for - of all things - a nose bleed at Pat Rafter Arena on Wednesday.

It sees the eighth-seeded Australian advance to the quarterfinals in Brisbane for a second straight year.

Thompson, who beat Rafael Nadal in the Brisbane quarterfinals last year, quickly found himself trailing 5-2 and stared down triple set point on serve before he dug himself out of trouble against the American and pinched the set.





From there, he took the reins and broke twice in the second set, including a tense final game.

"I guess I don't know what the words 'give up' mean. 5-2 0-40 I snuck out the set and actually got a little bit worried there when I had a few match points, and he started coming back," Thompson said. "Thankfully I got it done in that game.

"It all started on [Pat Rafter Arena] last year. I beat Rafa in a three-hour marathon and it really kickstarted my year and gave me a lot of confidence and belief. Sort of just went from strength to strength in singles and doubles."

It sets a rematch with Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated Thompson in their semifinal showdown in 2024.

He's the one who took me down here last year in the semis. So defending champ, he's in great form, back in the top 10.

"It's going to be another test."

Inspired Joint pushes Azarenka to the brink

Earlier, Australian wildcard Maya Joint extended two-time Brisbane champion Victoria Azarenka to the full three-set distance in the opening night match at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The 18-year-old local secured the first set over the world No.20 in a thrilling tiebreak before the 35-year-old Azarenka emerged with a 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 win.

"If [Maya] plays like she plays tonight I think she has a pretty good future," said Azarenka after booking her place into the tournament's third round.

"I need to have a few words with my coach because I'm not sure he gave me the best tactic at the beginning or maybe she just played very differently than what we watched [from] the first match.

"She's a great player, a great talent, obviously very young."





Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!