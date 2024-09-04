Aussie duo eliminate top seeds to reach US Open 2024 doubles semifinals

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have scored a major upset to progress to the US Open 2024 men's doubles semifinals.

The seventh-seeded Australians scored a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against the co-ranked world No.1s, Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos, in men's doubles quarterfinal action today at Flushing Meadows.

This is their second straight-sets victory against the top-seeded pairing of Granollers and Zeballos in a Grand Slam this season, having also beaten them in the Wimbledon semifinals.

This continues a career-best US Open run for world No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell, thrusting them into their first doubles semifinal in New York.

With this effort, Purcell and Thompson become only the third all-Australian team to advance to a US Open men's doubles semifinal in the past 40 years and the first to reach this stage in 28 years.

US Open men's doublesAll-Australian semifinalists in the past 40 years Team Year Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996 Mark Philippoussis/Pat Rafter 1996 Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson 2024

Purcell and Thompson next play the 13th seeds, American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, for a place in the final.

The Aussie pair are looking to advance to their second Grand Slam final as a team, having finished runners-up at Wimbledon earlier this year.

"We want the title this time," Purcell told Stan Sport after their quarterfinal win.

In women's doubles action, the winning run of Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez came to an end in the quarterfinals.

France's Kristina Mladenovic and China's Zhang Shuai scored a hard-fought 7-6(2) 6-4 victory against the fifth seeds.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones and her Italian partner Vittoria Paganetti were ousted in the opening round of the girls' doubles competition.

The 16-year-old Jones now turns her attention to the girls' singles competition, where she has advanced to the third round.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 7-6(4) 6-4

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 7-6(2) 6-4

Girls' doubles, first round

Lucie Urbanova (CZE)/Antonia Vergara Rivera (CHI) d [2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) 6-3 6-0

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [25] Jack Draper (GBR)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [13] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Girls' singles, third round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR)

