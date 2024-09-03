Emerson Jones continues impressive Grand Slam form at US Open 2024

Emerson Jones has been a standout performer on the Grand Slam stage this season.

At the Australian Open earlier this year, the 16-year-old from the Gold Coast progressed to the girls' singles final. This was the deepest run by a local contender in 16 years.

Jones also advanced to the Wimbledon girls' singles final, becoming the first Australian in 13 years to reach that stage.

The top-seeded Jones has now made a promising start to her US Open campaign, moving into the third round of the girls' singles competition with a come-from-behind victory against Czech Alena Kovackova.

The 16-year-old Kovackova led 7-5 2-0, before Jones reeled off six consecutive games to level the match at one-set apiece.

Jones twice fell behind a break in the deciding set, but recovered to close out a hard-fought 5-7 6-2 7-5 victory after two hours and 10 minutes on court.

With this effort, Jones becomes only the fourth Australian to advance to the third round in a US Open girls' singles draw in the past 20 years.

US Open girls' singlesAustralians to reach third round in past 20 years Player Year Jessica Moore 2007 Ash Barty 2011 Taylah Preston 2022 Emerson Jones 2024

The news wasn't so good today for Jones' older brother, 17-year-old Hayden, who was ousted in the boys' doubles competition alongside American partner Jagger Leach.

Leach is the son of former world No.1 Lindsay Davenport.

The Italian combination of Lorenzo Angelini and Lorenzo Beraldo spoiled their US Open title quest, triumphing 7-6(5) 7-6(2) against the second seeds in a tight opening-round tussle.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Girls' singles, second round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) d Alena Kovackova (CZE) 5-7 6-2 7-5

Boys' doubles, first round

Lorenzo Angelini (ITA)/Lorenzo Beraldo (ITA) d [2] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Jagger Leach (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Girls' singles, third round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 girls' singles draw

Girls' doubles, first round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Lucie Urbanova (CZE)/Antonia Vergara Rivera (CHI)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 girls' doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!