Popyrin on US Open 2024 exit: "Today luck just wasn't really on my side"

Alexei Popyrin is holding his head high after his stunning US Open 2024 campaign ended in the fourth round.

World No.20 and American favourite Frances Tiafoe proved unstoppable in their Arthur Ashe Stadium showdown, scoring a 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 victory.

"It was a good match. High-level match, like we expected. Two players high on confidence," Popyrin said.

"I felt like the first two sets, I came out, and I felt a little bit flat. I tried to pump myself up. Managed to do it.

"[But] I'm not taking anything away from him. He played some ridiculous tennis. I think he was the better player no matter how close it was. I think he stepped up on the bigger points."

Popyrin, who fired 24 aces and tallied 55 winners in total across the three-hour and two-minute encounter, was especially disappointed to let three set points slip in the second set.

"I've been saying all week that I think against these top players you have to take your chances when you have them," he said.

"I think if it was one-set all, considering how the third set went and how I found a way to kind of neutralise his really good play, I think it could have been a little bit different."





The 28th seed conceded "today luck just wasn't really on my side".

"I think that last game showed it all," Popyrin said. "I had a forehand in the middle of the court to break him, and I just missed it. Slipped a little bit there on the way there, but I hit the net tape, and it didn't go over.

"But honestly, I'm not taking anything away from him. He's playing some scary tennis. If he continues it, he has a really good chance."

Although Popyrin acknowledged "it definitely does feel like a little opportunity lost", he is proud of his performances across the North American summer.

The 25-year-old from Sydney won the biggest title of his career at the Montreal Masters last month, becoming the first Australian in 21 years to claim an ATP Masters 1000 singles crown. That performance propelled him to a career-high ranking of world No.23.

Popyrin then enjoyed his career-best Grand Slam run, reaching a major fourth round for the first time by upsetting world No.2 Novak Djokovic. That was Popyrin's sixth top-20 win from his past three tournaments.

"If you would have told me at the start of the summer I would have been 23 in the world with a Masters title and second week of a Slam for the first time, I probably would have taken it considering the position I was in," said Popyrin, who was ranked No.62 a month ago.

"If I hadn't won a match in Montreal or Cincy, I probably would have dropped to outside 90 in the world. So considering all that, I think it was a very successful summer."

At least one Australian is still guaranteed to progress to the US Open 2024 men's singles quarterfinals, with Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson going head-to-head in a fourth-round showdown tomorrow.

It is the first time since 1993 that two Australians are meeting in a men's singles fourth-round match at the tournament.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, fourth round

[20] Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3

> READ: Australians advance to doubles quarterfinals at US Open 2024

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!