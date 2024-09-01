Australian duo proud despite doubles exit at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Although Australia's wheelchair tennis campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games has come to an end, Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes are proud of their performance.

The Brazilian combination of Gustavo Carneiro Silva and Daniel Rodrigues edged out a 7-5 2-6 [10-8] victory against the Australian pair in a thrilling first-round encounter in the men's wheelchair doubles event.

"I'm proud we both went out there and gave it our all, unfortunately it wasn't enough today," Parker said.

The 26-year-old Parker described the crowd at Roland Garros as the loudest he has ever played in front of.

"It was an amazing experience," he said. "I just wish a lot more people could see our match, because it shows what Australia can do and what wheelchair tennis is."

The 39-year-old Weekes agreed, noting his biggest motivation is showcasing wheelchair tennis to more fans and inspiring the next generation.

"It sucks that we lost, [it was] so close, but it was actually a really good performance from both teams," he said. "The atmosphere was amazing. It was us against each other on the court, but it was also the crowd against each other. Even towards the end, it was standing room only."

The vocal crowd was treated to a see-sawing battle, which almost culminated with a late Australian comeback.

The Brazilian duo raced ahead 8-3 in the deciding match tiebreak, before holding off the spirited late charge from Parker and Weekes.

"We didn't get the best start in the tiebreak but we managed to get ourselves back into the match," Weekes said.

"Honestly, we could still be in this tournament if we won one [more] point here or there."

Weekes labelled it their "best match as a team" and acknowledged it was a positive way to finish his sixth Paralympic Games campaign.

"I think in our singles we were both probably a bit disappointed," he said.

"[But] I can say after tonight that I had my best match and I'm proud that I got to show that. If it's my last Games, and I'm not saying it is, I can be proud to finish with that match."

Parker and Weekes had been aiming to win Australia's first Paralympic medal in the men's wheelchair doubles event since Anthony Bonaccurso and David Hall claimed bronze at Athens 2004.

RESULTS

Men's wheelchair doubles, first round

Gustavo Carneiro Silva/Daniel Rodrigues (BRA) d Anderson Parker/Ben Weekes (AUS) 7-5 2-6 [10-8]

