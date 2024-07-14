Australian legends reflect on "extra special" return at Wimbledon 2024

Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua have described the opportunity to reunite at Wimbledon 2024 as "extra special".

The Aussie duo finished runners-up in the women's invitational doubles competition, with Martina Hingis and Kim Clijsters sweeping the title for a third consecutive year.

"It's been so special, this tournament means the world to me," Barty reflected after their straight-sets loss in today's final at the All England Club.

"It's been a long time since Casey and I have played together and it was a lot of fun throughout this week to rekindle a little bit of the magic. It's just a little bit slower and a little bit worse for wear these days, but it is good fun nonetheless."

Dellacqua agreed it had been a memorable experience.

"When Ash and I got invited back to play, I couldn't say no," the former world No.3 doubles star said.

"Nowadays we're both at home with our children and our lives look very different to what they used to look like, but there's something special about tennis, there's something special about Wimbledon and certainly for me, playing with my best friend has been something extra special."

Lleyton Hewitt echoed these sentiments after recording a runners-up finish in the men's invitational doubles event alongside South African Kevin Anderson.

"It's unbelievable to come back here," said the Wimbledon 2002 singles champion.

It was Hewitt's second consecutive finals appearance in the men's invitational doubles event, which was won by American twins Bob and Mike Bryan for a third year in row.

"My pace is there in my head, my legs just don't go the same," Hewitt said. "But once a competitor, always a competitor. I still love coming out here and giving 100 per cent on the court."

Mark Woodforde, the oldest of Australia's nine players in the invitational events at age 58, was crowned champion in the mixed invitational doubles competition. He clinched the title alongside Slovak Dominika Cibulkova.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Women's invitational doubles, final

Martina Hingis (SUI)/Kim Clijsters (BEL) d Ash Barty (AUS)/Casey Dellacqua (AUS) 6-3 6-2

Men's invitational doubles, final

Bob Bryan (USA)/Mike Bryan (USA) d Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-1 6-4

Mixed invitational doubles, final

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) d Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Barbara Schett (AUT) 6-3 6-2

