Australian duo advance to doubles semifinals at Wimbledon 2024

For only the third time this century, an all-Australian team has advanced to the men's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson booked their spot in the final four today with a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 victory against Argentine combination Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in quarterfinal action at the All England Club.

"To be into the semis now, the pointy end of the tournament, every match win here is huge," Purcell said.

After failing to convert two match points in the second-set tiebreak, Purcell and Thompson bounced back strongly to snare an early break in the deciding set. They then maintained this advantage to eliminate the No.11 seeds.

"We didn't win that second set, but we had chances all of the time," Purcell said.

"I felt like that we were playing so well we were always going to get opportunities, we just had to finish it off."

This improves Purcell and Thompson's incredible season record to 25 wins from their 29 matches together and qualifies them for their first Grand Slam semifinal as a team.

This is new territory for 30-year-old Thompson, who had not previously progressed beyond the third round in a Grand Slam men's doubles draw. While for 26-year-old Purcell, it marks the fourth time he has advanced to a Grand Slam men's doubles semifinal and the second time he has done so at Wimbledon.

By reaching the semifinals, Thompson joins Purcell in the tournament's prestigious Last 8 Club, which guarantees tickets to the event for life. This honour is reserved for all players who reach the singles quarterfinals or doubles semifinals at the tournament.

"Jordan really wanted to make that Last 8 Club here, so once we were through to the quarters, it was kind of like 'alright, today means business'," Purcell said.

"I think we were a little bit more locked in today it felt, even though it was a tougher match."

With their efforts, Purcell and Thompson become only the fifth all-Australian team to progress to a men's doubles semifinal at Wimbledon in the past 30 years.

Wimbledon men's doublesAll-Australian teams to reach semifinals in past 30 years Team Year Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000 Mark Philippoussis and Pat Rafter 1996 Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley 2004 Matt Ebden and Max Purcell 2022 Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 2024

The top seeds, co-ranked world No.2s Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos from Argentina, now await in the semifinals.

"We've kind of got nothing to lose," Purcell said.

"We play singles, these guys don't play singles anymore. We feel like doubles is a free swing for us."

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [11] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

Andres Molteni (ARG)/Asia Muhammad (USA) d [1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-3 6-7(5) [11-9]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

