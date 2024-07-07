Popyrin proud of career-best performance at Wimbledon 2024

Alexei Popyrin's career-best run at Wimbledon has come to an end, bowing out in a tightly contested third-round battle with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The second-seeded Djokovic scored a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory in a Centre Court encounter that lasted three hours and five minutes.

"I'm close. I feel very close. It's just a matter of one or two points in important moments," said the world No.47, who was aiming to become the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam match in more than six years and the lowest-ranked player to beat him at Wimbledon in 16 years.

"He was quite solid and I played a few loose points in the tiebreak and that's all it took for him to take charge."

Popyrin's previous best performance at the All England Club was a second-round appearance on debut in 2019.

After tallying a career-high four top-100 wins on grass this season, Popyrin admitted he had a newfound appreciation for what has typically been his least favourite surface.

"That I can play on a grass court is the biggest positive," he said.

"I can battle with one of the greatest of all time on grass courts. I can have my opportunities. I can take sets. I can take him to a tiebreak. I can battle with him. If you asked me this time last year if I could battle with these guys, then I'd probably say no.

"This year I've done it. I feel really comfortable. I know exactly what I have to do next year coming onto the grass and I'm kind of a bit sorry that the grass-court season is so short. I was just kind of digging my feet into it and really enjoying it.

"Every single time I was on the grass it was really, really fun, so it's just a shame that it is such a short season. Hopefully in the future we can find a way to make it longer."

The 24-year-old now turns his attention to preparing for his upcoming Olympic debut.

Popyrin has been selected to represent Australia in singles and doubles (partnering Alex de Minaur) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this month.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) walkover

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Arthur Fils (FRA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men's singles draw

