Spirits high as Australian women prepare for Wimbledon 2024

As the countdown to main-draw action beginning at Wimbledon 2024 draws to a close, Australia's three contenders in the women's singles competition can't wait to begin.

Spirits were high as they chatted to Australian media at the All England Club over the weekend, opening up about their mindsets as they prepare to take to the court at the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam.

Ajla Tomljanovic

A winner in eight of her 10 grass-court matches in the past month, the 31-year-old returns to Wimbledon with encouraging momentum. However, after missing last year's tournament through injury, Tomljanovic is trying not to put too much pressure on herself.

"I've just tried to manage my expectations a bit because they tend to go a bit high," she acknowledged. "Sometimes I don't feel like it's fair to myself, because I've gone through a lot of stuff in the last 18 months and just to be here should be an amazing thing for me."

The world No.136 demonstrated her grass-court prowess to reach her first WTA singles final in more than five years at Birmingham a fortnight ago.

"My coach was preparing me for the final and my dad said 'Listen, you've done exceptionally well, you need to just give it your all and not really think about winning your first title'," Tomljanovic said.

"And my mum jumped in and she's like, 'Ajla, I thought you overachieved even by making the quarters'. It wasn't a mean way. It was just like she knows how hard it's been and how little I've played, but it was just funny to hear mum's perspective, dad's, coach and then me - we're such a funny bunch."

Tomljanovic, a two-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon, begins her eighth main-draw campaign against world No.14 Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

> READ: Australian hopes handed brutal draws at Wimbledon 2024

Daria Saville

Asked to share her favourite Wimbledon memory, Saville responded: "Not from last year, that's for sure."

The Aussie No.1's opening-round match with Brit Katie Boulter was interrupted by protesters, who covered the court in confetti.

"That wasn't fun, but it is a good one to tell everyone," she said. "I could add a bit of sauce on it and exaggerate it.

"I've only made third round once (in 2018), so in terms of my tennis results, I haven't had the best results. But a few years back, Luke (her husband) and I played literally side by side, which was also challenging but another good story. So I've got a few good stories from here."

The world No.82 is hoping to add to her memorable moments in an eighth Wimbledon campaign, which begins with a meeting against American Peyton Stearns on Monday.

But like Tomljanovic, Saville is keeping her tournament expectations measured.

"No ambitions. I've got none," she laughed. "Just whatever happens. I mean, I feel like I just have to problem solve in the moment and I don't want to put pressure on myself thinking that it's going to happen, because it might not."

Olivia Gadecki

As the 22-year-old prepares to make her Wimbledon main-draw debut, she admits to being in awe of the history and atmosphere at the prestigious All England Club in London.

"It is very magical," she told media after taking a tour of the venue. "It's always been a dream to play here."

Gadecki earned her place in the draw with an incredible charge through the qualifying competition at Roehampton last week.

She scored one of the biggest wins of her career to eliminate world No.100 Maria Timofeeva in the opening round, then battled through back-to-back three-set matches against Frenchwomen Harmony Tan and Elsa Jacquemot to qualify.

"I think I pretty much went through every emotion possible," Gadecki said of her qualifying journey. "I was just extremely proud of myself and very happy to get through those tough moments. To come out as a qualifier and be at my first Wimbledon is very exciting.

"It's a massive confidence booster and it's an exciting time to test my abilities against the next level. I'm just really looking forward to that."

The world No.173 will face a fellow qualifier, American teen Robin Montgomery, in the opening round on Tuesday.

> READ: Australian men set 39-year Grand Slam-first at Wimbledon 2024

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!