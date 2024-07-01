Queensland and Victoria claim 2024 15/U Australian Teams Championships

Concluding a very successful 2024 Junior Nationals Teams event, Victoria claims their second trophy of the carnival in the 15-and-under boys while Queensland scooped the 15-and-under girls title.

Australia's most promising young athletes representing all states and territories, as well as teams from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania, competed at KDV Sports for the Sproule Stephens Trophy and Mary Hawton Trophy.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early on in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.

"These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates," Soyer said.

"Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia's top men who are currently preparing for Wimbledon like Jordan Thompson, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions."

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Nationals events held annually, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court.

15-and-under girls - Wayne Reid Cup

Queensland's 15-and-under girls pinch the Wayne Reid Cup from New South Wales who were close winning their third-consecutive final.

Gina Cha and Georgia Campbell claimed the final with a thrilling doubles decider 6-4 6-4.

Their championship teammate Tori Russell also enjoyed a very successful week and will now compete at Wimbledon in a special 14-and-under event.

Wayne Reid CupFinal standings Position Team 1 Queensland 2 New South Wales 3 Victoria 4 Western Australia 5 South Australia 6 New Zealand 7 Pacific Oceania 8 Tasmania 9 ACT

15-and-under boys - Wayne Reid Cup

Victoria has gone back-to-back in the 15-and-under boys' event with an outstanding week, defeating New South Wales 2-0 in the final.

The team of Lachlan King, Ymerali Ibraimi and Nikolas Baker went through the entire event without losing any of their singles matches.

Wayne Reid CupFinal standings Position Team 1 Victoria 2 New South Wales 3 Queensland 4 South Australia 5 New Zealand 6 Western Australia 7 ACT 8 Tasmania 9 Pacific Oceania

> VIEW: Results from the 2024 Australian Teams Championships

