Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis with a big racquet and a balloon as soon as he was able to walk
  • Took part in a European junior tour with Tennis Australia in 2023
  • Models his game off Nick Kyrgios with a big serve and groundstrokes
  • In November 2023, he won a ITF Tennis World Junior title at a J30 tournament in Perth
  • Once met Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open when he was playing Super 10’s
  • Outside of tennis he is also a talented soccer player

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesMelbourne, Australia
PlaysRight-handed