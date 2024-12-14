- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis with a big racquet and a balloon as soon as he was able to walk
- Took part in a European junior tour with Tennis Australia in 2023
- Models his game off Nick Kyrgios with a big serve and groundstrokes
- In November 2023, he won a ITF Tennis World Junior title at a J30 tournament in Perth
- Once met Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open when he was playing Super 10’s
- Outside of tennis he is also a talented soccer player
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Melbourne, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed