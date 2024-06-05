De Minaur determined to continue winning run at Roland Garros 2024

Our Australian contenders are aiming to buck some lopsided head-to-head records on day 11 at Roland Garros 2024.

World No.11 Alex de Minaur is proudly leading the Aussie charge. The 25-year-old is enjoying a career-best run in Paris, where he has become the first Australian man in 20 years to reach a men's singles quarterfinal.

"It's pretty extraordinary, if you ask me," an elated De Minaur said following his fourth-round win against world No.5 Daniil Medvedev.

To advance to a first major semifinal, he will need to beat world No.4 Alexander Zverev.

The 27-year-old German is on a 10-match winning streak and looking to improve a 7-2 win-loss record against De Minaur.

Alex de Minaur v Alexander Zverev Head-to-head record Result Year Event Round Surface Zverev won 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(4) 2018 Davis Cup 1R Outdoor hard Zverev won 6-2 6-4 2018 Washington Final Outdoor hard Zverev won 6-1 6-4 2018 Shanghai Masters 3R Outdoor hard Zverev won 6-4 6-4 2019 Acapulco QF Outdoor hard De Minaur won 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2 2020 ATP Cup Round robin Outdoor hard Zverev won 6-2 3-6 6-2 2021 Vienna 2R Indoor hard Zverev won 6-3 7-6(5) 2022 Rome 3R Clay De Minaur won 5-7 6-3 6-4 2024 United Cup SF Outdoor hard Zverev won 5-7 6-2 6-3 2024 Indian Wells 4R Outdoor hard

De Minaur may have an important edge in freshness, after losing just two sets to reach this stage. Zverev, on the other hand, is coming off two five-set battles and has spent more than eight hours on court in his past two matches.

Zverev, who holds a 15-centimetre height and 20-kilogram weight advantage on his Australian opponent, is expecting another close encounter.

"I think Alex is playing the best tennis of his life, for sure," Zverev acknowledged.

"The two times I lost to him were in Australia during team competitions funnily enough, but I'm looking forward to a battle and a probably a very difficult match."

World No.3 Matt Ebden is looking to extend a career-best run of his own in Paris, eyeing a spot in the men's doubles semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

The second-seeded duo are aiming to keep their unbeaten record at Grand Slam level this season intact when they take on Roland Garros 2023 finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinals. The 10th-seeded Belgians won their only previous meeting at Indian Wells earlier this season.

World No.5 Heath Davidson has been handed a tough draw in the quad wheelchair singles competition, beginning his campaign against world No.3 Guy Sasson. The 44-year-old Sasson has won 20 of his 24 matches so far this season, which includes four straight-set victories against Davidson.

Three Australians also feature in junior doubles matches on day 11.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm AEST. De Minaur's quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on 9Gem from 4.20am AEST.

Aussies in action on day 11:

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [4] Alexander Zverev (GER), Court Philippe-Chatrier, night match (not before 4.15am AEST)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [10] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL), Court Suzanne-Lenglen, third match (not before 9pm AEST)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Guy Sasson (ISR), Court 13, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Boys' doubles, second round

[5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Charlie Camus (FRA) v Timofei Derepasko/Amir Omarkhanov (KAZ), Court 6, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) v [6] Viktor Frydrych (GBR)/Mees Rottgering (NED), Court 3, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Girls' doubles, second round

[5] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Eliska Tichackova (CZE)/Lucie Urbanova (CZE), Court 9, fourth match

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 day 11 schedule

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!