Australian team performs strongly at 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships

A 23-member team represented Australia at the 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships in Mexico.

Sunday 05 May 2024
Leigh Rogers
Mexico City, Mexico

A 23-member Australian team, consisting of players from across four states, competed at the ITF Masters World Team Championships in Mexico this week.

The annual event, for leading players in the 50+, 55+ and 60+ age groups, was played on clay in Mexico City with a total of 101 teams from across the world competing for national glory.

The Australian team recorded its best result in the Austria Cup, with New South Wales' Igor Jovanovic leading his team to a fifth-place finish in the men's 55+ event.

2024 ITF Masters World Teams ChampionshipsAustralia's results
EventAge groupTeamResult
Fred Perry Cup50+ menJarrod Broadbent (Vic, captain), Morgan Young (Vic), Richard Dodson (Vic)10th
Maria Esther Bueno Cup50+ womenRoanne Lemmon-Warde (Qld, captain), Isabelle Gemmel (Vic), Kylie Hoghton (Vic), Karen Stewart-Smith (Qld)13th
Austria Cup55+ menIgor Jovanovic (NSW, captain), Garry Nadebaum (SA), Peter Davis (SA), Brad Middleton (NSW)5th
Maureen Connolly55+ womenKerryn Cyprien (Qld, captain), Martelle Coetzer-Botha (Qld), Karen Pearce (Qld), Cathy Benson (NSW)10th
Von Cramm Cup60+ menSimon Arms (Vic, captain), Christopher Arms (Vic), John Grant (Qld), Stephen Sharp (Vic)7th
Alice Marble Cup60+ womenMichelle Hill (Vic, captain), Jill Meggs (Vic), Brenda Foster (NSW), Wanda Howes (Vic)7th

Many of the Australian competitors now turn their attention to the ITF Masters World Individual Championships, which are being played in Mexico City this coming week.

> VIEW: Draws for the ITF Masters World Individual Championships

