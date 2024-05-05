Australian team performs strongly at 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships

A 23-member Australian team, consisting of players from across four states, competed at the ITF Masters World Team Championships in Mexico this week.

The annual event, for leading players in the 50+, 55+ and 60+ age groups, was played on clay in Mexico City with a total of 101 teams from across the world competing for national glory.

The Australian team recorded its best result in the Austria Cup, with New South Wales' Igor Jovanovic leading his team to a fifth-place finish in the men's 55+ event.

2024 ITF Masters World Teams ChampionshipsAustralia's results Event Age group Team Result Fred Perry Cup 50+ men Jarrod Broadbent (Vic, captain), Morgan Young (Vic), Richard Dodson (Vic) 10th Maria Esther Bueno Cup 50+ women Roanne Lemmon-Warde (Qld, captain), Isabelle Gemmel (Vic), Kylie Hoghton (Vic), Karen Stewart-Smith (Qld) 13th Austria Cup 55+ men Igor Jovanovic (NSW, captain), Garry Nadebaum (SA), Peter Davis (SA), Brad Middleton (NSW) 5th Maureen Connolly 55+ women Kerryn Cyprien (Qld, captain), Martelle Coetzer-Botha (Qld), Karen Pearce (Qld), Cathy Benson (NSW) 10th Von Cramm Cup 60+ men Simon Arms (Vic, captain), Christopher Arms (Vic), John Grant (Qld), Stephen Sharp (Vic) 7th Alice Marble Cup 60+ women Michelle Hill (Vic, captain), Jill Meggs (Vic), Brenda Foster (NSW), Wanda Howes (Vic) 7th

Many of the Australian competitors now turn their attention to the ITF Masters World Individual Championships, which are being played in Mexico City this coming week.

> VIEW: Draws for the ITF Masters World Individual Championships



Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!