Thompson stuns top seeds in Madrid Masters doubles upset

Jordan Thompson has recorded a stunning result in his first appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 doubles draw on clay.

The 30-year-old Australian and his American partner Sebastian Korda eliminated the top seeds at the Madrid Masters, edging out a 7-6(4) 7-5 victory against Australia's world No.1 Matt Ebden and Indian Rohan Bopanna.

There was only a single break of serve in the opening-round encounter, which Thompson and Korda achieved in the final game against the reigning Australian Open champions.

This marks the third time this season that Ebden and world No.2 Bopanna have lost their opening match at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The only time they survived the first round, they went on to claim the title at Miami.

Meanwhile, it continues an incredible start to the year for Thompson. The world No.58 has won 18 of his 22 doubles matches so far this season and claimed three ATP 250 titles alongside Australia's Max Purcell.

Thompson will face another Aussie compatriot in the second round, with John Peers awaiting alongside Argentina's Andres Molteni.

The 13th seeds advanced with a hard-fought 6-3 6-7(6) [10-5] victory against Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and Germany's Andreas Mies.

The all-Australian combination of Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin fell just short of reaching the second round, after squandering a match point in a thrilling contest against Brit Lloyd Glasspool and the Netherlands' Jean-Julien Rojer.

The 14th-seeded Glasspool and Rojer eventually triumphed 6-4 6-7(10) [11-9] after converting their third match point.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[13] John Peers (AUS)/Andres Molteni (ARG) d Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Andreas Mies (GER) 6-3 6-7(6) [10-5]

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) d [1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-6(4) 7-5

[7] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) d [Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Denys Molchanov (UKR) 6-3 6-4

[14] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 6-7(10) [11-9]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, second round

[13] John Peers (AUS)/Andres Molteni (ARG) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA)

> VIEW: Madrid Masters men's doubles draw

