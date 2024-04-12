Rising Aussie junior talents excited to learn at Billie Jean King Cup camp

Renee Alame, Jizelle Sibai and Koharu Nishikawa are three of Australia's most promising junior prospects.

The trio are currently Australia's top-ranked girls in the 2009 birth year, earning them an invitation to attend a four-day training camp in Brisbane this week.

As part of the camp, they will support the Australian team competing in a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie against Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena.

Alame is Australia's top-ranked girl in her age group and is proving one to watch.

The 14-year-old from Sydney has contested three singles finals on the ITF World Tennis junior tour this year and won 22 of her 28 matches.

Alame, the 16th highest-ranked junior girl in the world in her age group, is set to represent Australia in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup in Kazakhstan next month.

"It's a very good honour to represent your country. I'll do it with joy and passion and see how it goes," Alame said about donning the green and gold.

"This is a good practice week for it, to watch the Australian team and get an inside feel of how it goes. It will be a good learning experience."

Alame and Sibai both also represented Australia at Wimbledon last year, competing in the 14-and-under invitational competition.

It proved a major highlight in a big year for Sibai, who also scooped the 14-and-under girls' singles and doubles titles at the Australian Junior Tour Masters in December.

The 14-year-old from Sydney has continued her impressive momentum in 2024, winning her biggest career singles title at an ITF J100 tournament at Auckland in January.

She is currently the second highest-ranked Australian in her age group and the 22nd in the world for 2009-born junior girls.

"I actually felt pretty proud," Sibai said of being invited to attend the Billie Jean King Cup training camp.

"I'm really excited to be here, knowing what it means. I feel like I'm going to learn a lot watching the pros and seeing the team come together."

Nishikawa has experienced a Billie Jean King Cup tie before, having attended the 2023 finals in Seville last year.

She was in Spain to represent Australia in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup competition, which was held at the same time.

"It was an amazing experience to be there," Nishikawa said.

"It means a lot to represent Australia. It's cool to know that you're playing for more than yourself. You're playing for your team and Australia."

Nishikawa is excited to cheer on the Australian team again this week and hopes to gain more valuable experience from the nation's top women.

"It's a privilege to be invited here and to be with the team," beamed the 15-year-old from Melbourne.

"I want to learn about everything. I'd like to ask the Australian team about Billie Jean King's line "that pressure is a privilege" and how they perceive that. That would be interesting to hear."

