Hunter, De Minaur headline latest edition of Australian Tennis Magazine

The April-May 2024 edition of Australian Tennis Magazine features Aussie favourites Storm Hunter and Alex de Minaur on the cover.

Sunday 07 April 2024
Leigh Rogers
Australia

Australian stars Storm Hunter and Alex de Minaur headline the April-May 2024 edition of Australian Tennis Magazine.

De Minaur speaks about his top-10 breakthrough in the special 'life lessons' themed issue, revealing how a new mindset has been key to his career-best start to a season.

"I really told myself that if I wanted to beat the top guys in the world, I had to have that aggressive mindset and just go out there and take it to these top guys," he said.

As Hunter celebrates her own new career highs, the 29-year-old opens up on what winning an Olympic medal in Paris later this year would mean.

"That would be a dream come true," declared Hunter, who is making her Australian Tennis Magazine cover debut.

Jordan Thompson, who recently claimed his first ATP singles title, also features, while a proud Matt Ebden reflects on his rise to world No.1 in doubles.

Australian players Aleksandar Vukic and Ellen Perez share valuable words of advice in the Your Game section, a must-read for players looking to improve their games.

The jam-packed issue also includes exclusive interviews with international stars Grigor Dimitrov, Victoria Azarenka and Marta Kostyuk, who have all recorded some of their career-best results in Australia.

The patriotic Hunter will look to build on her phenomenal representative record this week when she leads Australia into a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie in Brisbane.

Hunter, who has won seven of her past eight matches in the team competition, is part of the Australian line-up taking on Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena from 12-13 April.

