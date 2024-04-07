Hunter, De Minaur headline latest edition of Australian Tennis Magazine

Australian stars Storm Hunter and Alex de Minaur headline the April-May 2024 edition of Australian Tennis Magazine.

De Minaur speaks about his top-10 breakthrough in the special 'life lessons' themed issue, revealing how a new mindset has been key to his career-best start to a season.

"I really told myself that if I wanted to beat the top guys in the world, I had to have that aggressive mindset and just go out there and take it to these top guys," he said.

As Hunter celebrates her own new career highs, the 29-year-old opens up on what winning an Olympic medal in Paris later this year would mean.

"That would be a dream come true," declared Hunter, who is making her Australian Tennis Magazine cover debut.

Jordan Thompson, who recently claimed his first ATP singles title, also features, while a proud Matt Ebden reflects on his rise to world No.1 in doubles.

Australian players Aleksandar Vukic and Ellen Perez share valuable words of advice in the Your Game section, a must-read for players looking to improve their games.

The jam-packed issue also includes exclusive interviews with international stars Grigor Dimitrov, Victoria Azarenka and Marta Kostyuk, who have all recorded some of their career-best results in Australia.

> BUY NOW: Order your copy of Australian Tennis Magazine

The patriotic Hunter will look to build on her phenomenal representative record this week when she leads Australia into a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie in Brisbane.

Hunter, who has won seven of her past eight matches in the team competition, is part of the Australian line-up taking on Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena from 12-13 April.

Tickets for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier tie are on sale through Ticketmaster, with adult prices starting at $20, concessions from $16, kids from $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) starting at $45.

> BUY NOW: Billie Jean King Cup tickets

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!